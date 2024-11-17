A first home defeat for Neill Collins’ Raith Rovers put under the microscope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

A first home defeat for Neill Collins’ Raith Rovers put under the microscope

The Kirkcaldy outfit slumped to a dramatic 3-2 loss to Morton.

Raith Rovers pair Paul Hanlon and Euan Murray cannot believe Morton's injury-time winner.
Paul Hanlon (left) and Euan Murray (right) cannot believe Morton's injury-time winner. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers crashed to an agonising 3-2 defeat at home to Morton on Saturday.

Neill Collins’ men seemed to have done the hard part after roaring back from two goals down to level the game up with nine minutes remaining.

However, they were hit with a sucker punch in the first minute of stoppage time to lose at Stark’s Park for the first time since the new manager’s arrival in September.

Courier Sport was on hand to run the rule over the frenetic action.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins shouts orders during the defeat to Morton.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins during the defeat to Morton. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Sleepy Rovers

Raith were well short of their best in the opening exchanges against Morton.

The visitors were very good, shifting the ball from flank to flank and stressing the home defence.

But it was too easy for the Greenock men as they surged into a 2-0 lead after only 24 minutes.

The opener came just five minutes in and was a bit of a mess as far as Rovers were concerned.

A pass in behind picked out an unmarked runner and, when Lewis Stevenson tracked across his tackle, only teed up the ball for Filip Stuparevic, who finished clinically.

Morton defender Jack Baird hooks the ball away from goal as Jack Hamilton ends up in the net after his header.
Jack Hamilton’s first-half header appears to have crossed the line but was not awarded by the officials. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

The hosts reacted reasonably well, with Dylan Easton heading wide and a Lewis Jamieson effort being blocked.

But the second was all too easy for ‘Ton as a corner from the right was headed in by Stuparevic.

Collins’ side woke from their early slumber and looked to have had a perfectly good goal not awarded before Jack Hamilton struck the post.

The half finished with Raith in command.

But, when the first goal is often so crucial in the Championship, to gift-wrap two is asking for trouble.

Defence policy

Raith have kept four clean sheets in the league this season and have won every time they have.

But those are the only Championship games they have won.

The first came back in August against Partick Thistle when technical director John Potter was in temporary charge.

The other three – against Falkirk, Airdrie and Ayr United – have been on Collins’ watch.

Last season, at the same stage, Rovers actually had one less shut-out.

Morton celebrate victory over Raith Rovers.
Morton raced into a two-goal lead against Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

But then they were winning games – nine of 13 – even when they were losing goals.

The goals conceded to Morton were poor from a defensive point of view, with mistakes punished severely.

However, they appear to be struggling to find the balance between dogged defending and the kind of intense attacking that lit up the second-half against Morton.

All the teams above them in the table have surrendered fewer goals and all bar Dunfermline below them have conceded more.

It may not be as exciting, but keeping the back door shut – even if it is at the expense of some of the vibrancy up front – will bring its rewards.

Bench boost

There were times last season when Raith could not fill their bench due to injuries and the limitations of their squad.

But one look at the substitutes on Saturday was an indication of the strength in depth Rovers now have.

Even without the unfortunate injured pair of Lewis Vaughan and Callum Smith, Collins has options to turn to when he needs to.

Granted, he may be better off in some areas than others.

Raith winger Lewis Gibson tussles for the ball with two Morton opponents.
Lewis Gibson (right) made a significant impact off the bench for Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

That will especially be the case in the number nine position if Jack Hamilton’s head injury keeps him out for any length of time.

But the performances of Lewis Gibson and Cody David, in particular, against Morton will have heartened Collins.

Gibson was very lively on the left flank and won the free-kick that sparked Raith’s first goal and then the penalty for the leveller.

And, in David, Rovers may have found themselves a centre-forward to trouble even the most robust of defences.

Cody David wins an aerial duel.
Cody David (centre) appears to be finding his fitness with Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

The former Everton trainee was a real handful after his introduction around the hour mark, with his speed and physicality just what the Stark’s Park men needed.

He clearly has a powerful shot as well, as one near-post effort proved just moments after he came on.

The 24-year-old arrived in Kirkcaldy short of match fitness but he has shown enough to suggest he is going to be a valuable weapon.

With the likes of Josh Mullin, Callum Fordyce, Euan Murray and Ross Matthews all waiting in the wings, Raith will be hoping to benefit from the strength of their squad in the coming weeks.

More from Football

Sam Harding in action for Kelty Hearts
Dundee United scouting report: The Tannadice kid tipped for 'the very top' by Scott…
Morton celebrate victory over Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers: Neill Collins on below-par first-half, 'goal' officials missed and 2 injuries in…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee aiming for European football says Dens chief John Nelms
3
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins crouches down at the side of the pitch.
Neill Collins sets Callum Smith comeback target as he hails Raith Rovers fans for…
Dundee United's Jack Walton punches a high ball clear against Hibernian
Dundee United ace cool on contract situation: 'They're tracking my development'
Dundee and Scotland youth star Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Lowdown on Dundee starlet Ally Graham as Premier League clubs circle
Tony Docherty ahead of the cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on January transfer plans and player who put fitness tracker…
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
JIM SPENCE: Dundee miles behind United in terms of fan base – new Camperdown…
18
Dunfermline Athletic FC manager James McPake.
James McPake reacts to Dunfermline takeover progress as he updates latest Chris Kane injury
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak during a League Cup game against Morton.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak helps Poland beat England

Conversation