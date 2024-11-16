Raith Rovers: Neill Collins on below-par first-half, ‘goal’ officials missed and 2 injuries in Morton loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers: Neill Collins on below-par first-half, ‘goal’ officials missed and 2 injuries in Morton loss

The Stark's Park side went down 3-2 at home to Morton in dramatic clash.

Morton celebrate victory over Raith Rovers.
Morton celebrated victory over Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins admits Raith Rovers cannot afford to start games so slowly after their comeback against Morton fell short with a stoppage-time defeat.

Two goals behind after just 24 minutes following a double from Filip Stuparevic, the Stark’s Park men gave themselves a mountain to climb.

They thought they had managed it, with what it appears was a Zak Delaney own goal followed by Dylan Easton’s 81st-minute penalty.

But, with the home side favourites to go on and take all three points, slack defending in the first minute of injury-time allowed Michael Garrity to snatch a dramatic winner for Morton.

Dylan Easton sends the Morton goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.
Dylan Easton’s penalty hauled Raith Rovers level with nine minutes remaining. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“The first-half performance in many aspects is just nowhere near good enough,” said Collins.

“Although we actually created loads of opportunities in that first-half, still the actual general performance had just too many players not anywhere near the level.

“And most disappointingly enough just not competing hard enough, in terms of winning duels, winning tackles – the basics that you need to do.

“The players did great to come back. I think we all thought there was one team going to win it.

“And then we get punished for a mistake.

Mistakes

“When we’ve been good, we’ve been really good, but right now we need to find that middle ground.

“Because in this division, you’re not going to be at your best every minute of every game.

“But when you’re not at your best can you just nullify the game a little bit more and not make any big mistakes.”

In terms of errors, Collins is adamant the officials made a huge one in the 35th minute in not awarding Raith a goal.

Jack Hamilton’s header appeared to have crossed the line – and the ‘goal’ was even announced over the tannoy – but referee Dan McFarlane waved play on.

Jack Hamilton receives treatment for a nasty head wound against Morton.
Jack Hamilton receives treatment for a nasty head wound against Morton. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“We should have quite clearly, obviously, had a goal,” said Collins after watching footage of the incident back.

“It was over the line. I think everyone in the stadium knew it was over the line.

“The boy’s cleared it from three yards inside the goal net. So I’m surprised that wasn’t given.

“But listen, there’s probably lots of things that maybe we’re not happy about from that side of things – but it’s not the reason that we lost the game.”

Head knocks

Meanwhile, Rovers will have to carefully monitor both Hamilton, who also hit the post with a first-half header, and Lewis Stevenson after both had to be replaced due to head knocks.

Hamilton’s, in first-half injury-time, looked concerning due to a nasty cut.

“He’s got a big gash on his head,” said Collins of Hamilton. “I think it required stitches.

“So him and Lewis Stevenson both took head injuries today, and that’s why they both had to come off.”

More from Football

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee aiming for European football says Dens chief John Nelms
2
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins crouches down at the side of the pitch.
Neill Collins sets Callum Smith comeback target as he hails Raith Rovers fans for…
Dundee United's Jack Walton punches a high ball clear against Hibernian
Dundee United ace cool on contract situation: 'They're tracking my development'
Dundee and Scotland youth star Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Lowdown on Dundee starlet Ally Graham as Premier League clubs circle
Tony Docherty ahead of the cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on January transfer plans and player who put fitness tracker…
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
JIM SPENCE: Dundee miles behind United in terms of fan base – new Camperdown…
16
Dunfermline Athletic FC manager James McPake.
James McPake reacts to Dunfermline takeover progress as he updates latest Chris Kane injury
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak during a League Cup game against Morton.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak helps Poland beat England
James McFadden after being sent off for St Johnstone against Hamilton Accies.
James McFadden relives Andrew Dallas clash after St Johnstone red card
The United Masters squad of (Back row, L to R) Mark Wilson, John Daly, Paul Gallagher, Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth and (front row, L to R) Danny Swanson, John Rankin and Morgaro Gomis
14 best pictures from the Scottish Masters as Dundee United hero Danny Swanson thrills

Conversation