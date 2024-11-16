Raith Rovers: Neill Collins on below-par first-half, ‘goal’ officials missed and 2 injuries in Morton loss

Neill Collins admits Raith Rovers cannot afford to start games so slowly after their comeback against Morton fell short with a stoppage-time defeat.

Two goals behind after just 24 minutes following a double from Filip Stuparevic, the Stark’s Park men gave themselves a mountain to climb.

They thought they had managed it, with what it appears was a Zak Delaney own goal followed by Dylan Easton’s 81st-minute penalty.

But, with the home side favourites to go on and take all three points, slack defending in the first minute of injury-time allowed Michael Garrity to snatch a dramatic winner for Morton.

“The first-half performance in many aspects is just nowhere near good enough,” said Collins.

“Although we actually created loads of opportunities in that first-half, still the actual general performance had just too many players not anywhere near the level.

“And most disappointingly enough just not competing hard enough, in terms of winning duels, winning tackles – the basics that you need to do.

“The players did great to come back. I think we all thought there was one team going to win it.

“And then we get punished for a mistake.

Mistakes

“When we’ve been good, we’ve been really good, but right now we need to find that middle ground.

“Because in this division, you’re not going to be at your best every minute of every game.

“But when you’re not at your best can you just nullify the game a little bit more and not make any big mistakes.”

In terms of errors, Collins is adamant the officials made a huge one in the 35th minute in not awarding Raith a goal.

Jack Hamilton’s header appeared to have crossed the line – and the ‘goal’ was even announced over the tannoy – but referee Dan McFarlane waved play on.

“We should have quite clearly, obviously, had a goal,” said Collins after watching footage of the incident back.

“It was over the line. I think everyone in the stadium knew it was over the line.

“The boy’s cleared it from three yards inside the goal net. So I’m surprised that wasn’t given.

“But listen, there’s probably lots of things that maybe we’re not happy about from that side of things – but it’s not the reason that we lost the game.”

Head knocks

Meanwhile, Rovers will have to carefully monitor both Hamilton, who also hit the post with a first-half header, and Lewis Stevenson after both had to be replaced due to head knocks.

Hamilton’s, in first-half injury-time, looked concerning due to a nasty cut.

“He’s got a big gash on his head,” said Collins of Hamilton. “I think it required stitches.

“So him and Lewis Stevenson both took head injuries today, and that’s why they both had to come off.”