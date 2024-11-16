Dismay as Nazi graffiti appears at Perth Concert Hall entrance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dismay as Nazi graffiti appears at Perth Concert Hall entrance

A swastika has been scrawled onto the city centre building.

By Stephen Eighteen
Nazi graffiti at Perth Concert Hall
The symbol was drawn on sometime on Friday night. Image supplied

Dismay has been expressed at the appearance of Nazi graffiti at the entrance of Perth Concert Hall.

A swastika was scrawled on the front of the Mill Street building sometime on Friday night.

Horrified locals told of their shock at seeing the ancient symbol, adopted by the Nazi Party in Germany ahead of the Second World War, in the heart of Perth.

The symbol appeared on one of Perth’s landmark buildings. Image supplied
Nazi symbol at Perth Concert Hall entrance
It was in full view of visitors to the area on Saturday. Image supplied
Perth Concert Hall. Image supplied

One onlooker told The Courier: “I walk past here most days and don’t remember seeing it until today.

“So it must have been put on there recently.

“It is hard to believe you would see this type of thing in this day and age.”

Another person said: “This is horrible to see, but let’s not forget that it only takes one person to create a bad impression of an area.”

A spokesperson for Perth Concert Hall told The Courier that the graffiti appeared sometime on Friday night and would be removed as soon as possible.

Conversation