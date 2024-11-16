Dismay as Nazi graffiti appears at Perth Concert Hall entrance

Dismay has been expressed at the appearance of Nazi graffiti at the entrance of Perth Concert Hall.

A swastika was scrawled on the front of the Mill Street building sometime on Friday night.

Horrified locals told of their shock at seeing the ancient symbol, adopted by the Nazi Party in Germany ahead of the Second World War, in the heart of Perth.

One onlooker told The Courier: “I walk past here most days and don’t remember seeing it until today.

“So it must have been put on there recently.

“It is hard to believe you would see this type of thing in this day and age.”

Another person said: “This is horrible to see, but let’s not forget that it only takes one person to create a bad impression of an area.”

A spokesperson for Perth Concert Hall told The Courier that the graffiti appeared sometime on Friday night and would be removed as soon as possible.