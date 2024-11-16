Most magical pictures as Stirling lights up for Christmas 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Most magical pictures as Stirling lights up for Christmas 2024

Hundreds attended the festive Stirling 2024 Christmas light switch-on event.

Santa and Mrs Claus, Lord Provost Elaine Watterson, and other performers led the event celebrations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Santa and Mrs Claus, Lord Provost Elaine Watterson, and other performers led the event celebrations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Stirling got into the festive spirit this weekend as the city’s Christmas lights were switched on.

A parade, featuring the Stirling and District Schools Pipe Band, the City of Stirling Pipe Band, and the cast of this year’s pantomime production of Snow White, made its way to King Street for the main event.

They were joined by Stirling’s Scouts and Cubs, community groups, Santa and Mrs Claus, and Provost Elaine Watterson.

Santa then switched on the lights with help from Stirling’s Makar Laura Fyfe.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the magic.

Santa and Mrs Claus led the festive parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Santa’s Little Helpers was this year’s theme. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The elves performing on King Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Happy faces enjoyed the celebrition. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Macrobert Arts Centre panto performers waving at the crowds. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus looks on as the lights are switched on. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Performers on Baker . Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Children lined up to watch the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Members of the parade ahead of the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Strathcarron Singers entertain the crowd ahead of the big switch on. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Santa high fiving excited locals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus meets a young fan Oliwia Czubaszek. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Elves from Circus Alba perform ahead of the switch on. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A child in the crowd poses for the camera. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus and her helpers out and about ahead of the big switch on. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation