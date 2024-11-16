Most magical pictures as Stirling lights up for Christmas 2024

Stirling got into the festive spirit this weekend as the city’s Christmas lights were switched on.

A parade, featuring the Stirling and District Schools Pipe Band, the City of Stirling Pipe Band, and the cast of this year’s pantomime production of Snow White, made its way to King Street for the main event.

They were joined by Stirling’s Scouts and Cubs, community groups, Santa and Mrs Claus, and Provost Elaine Watterson.

Santa then switched on the lights with help from Stirling’s Makar Laura Fyfe.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the magic.

