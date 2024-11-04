Lewis Stevenson determined to help Raith Rovers bring ‘wee buzz’ back to fans and Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Stevenson determined to help Raith Rovers bring ‘wee buzz’ back to fans and Kirkcaldy

The ex-Hibs defender was the man of the match for his home town team in the win over Ayr United.

Lewis Stevenson in action for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers defender Lewis Stevenson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Lewis Stevenson knows what a successful Raith Rovers can bring to his home town and is determined to help return ‘a wee buzz’ to the club and community this season.

The left-back was born and raised in Kirkcaldy and grew up going to Stark’s Park before finally getting to play for his boyhood heroes this summer.

The 36-year-old always wore his heart on his sleeve during nearly two decades at Hibernian, but there is a clear sense of pride in his performances for Rovers.

That shone through on Friday night when he managed to win the man-of-the-match award in a game when team-mate Lewis Jamieson scored twice to see off Ayr United 2-0.

Lewis Stevenson holds off an Ayr United challenge to stay on the ball for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Stevenson (left) was a constant threat from wing-back in Raith Rovers’ win against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

For Stevenson, who produced a wonderful assist for the second goal, it was a matter of paying back the supporters who have stuck by the team this season in some difficult times.

“You know what, the fans have actually been really good,” reflecting on Raith’s first consecutive victories of the season after the midweek win against Airdrie.

“I can’t believe there’s been games where we’ve been getting beaten and they’ve still been clapping us off – which is probably different to what I’ve been used to in stages in my career!

“So, we owed them one because they have stuck by us.

Community

“Even against Airdrie, I think there was 3,000 that came in for that one. It wasn’t our best performance, but we managed to hang in.

“And I think it was probably a lot better for them to watch on Friday.

“It showed what we can do with the ball, not just without the ball, and the fans were a big part of it as well.

“I know what it’s like and how much the club means to this community and this town.

“So hopefully we can keep that going and get a wee buzz about the place again.”

Lewis Stevenson withstands a tackle against Ayr United.
Lewis Stevenson is hopeful the win over Ayr United can help Raith Rovers move up the Championship table. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The victory moved Raith into sixth in the table before Saturday’s results dropped them back down to seventh.

Stevenson believes there is something brewing at Stark’s Park now that Rovers are finally getting the rewards for their performances since the arrival of new boss Neill Collins.

“It’s the first time this season we’ve won back-to-back games,” he added. “So hopefully we can kick on from here.

“Hopefully Friday night can be the starter. Then, we can keep it going for a while and start churning out some good results.”

