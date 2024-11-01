Neill Collins ‘so pleased’ with Raith Rovers’ win over Ayr United as 2 players stand out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins ‘so pleased’ with Raith Rovers’ win over Ayr United as 2 players stand out

The Stark's Park side moved up to sixth in the Championship with the 2-0 victory.

Neill Collins gives the thumbs up to the Raith Rovers support.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins is happy at full-time. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins hailed his Raith Rovers side for their ‘willingness’ to battle through a third game in six days to defeat Ayr United.

After last Saturday’s defeat to Livingston, the Stark’s Park outfit saw off Airdrie with a resolute display on Tuesday night.

Asked to go again, just three days later, the Kirkcaldy men roused themselves for a victory earned by a first-half Lewis Jamieson double.

“I’m so pleased,” said Collins, “because I can come and say we played well and we won.

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins shows a clenched fist in delight.
Neill Collins was thrilled with his Raith Rovers’ display as well as the victory against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“It’s maybe been a little bit one or the other, so I’m glad that the performance was reflected with three points.

“I was enjoying how we were playing. We got the goal and we had a really good spell in the game.

“We got it when I thought we deserved it, which is important because I think there’s times where you’re playing really well and if you don’t score it can become a psychological thing.

“But we scored and then the goal before half-time makes a big difference.

‘Exceptional’

“I have to say the players handled the second-half exceptionally well and if anything we had the better chances to win the game more comfortably.

“I hear a lot of people say sometimes, ‘oh we’re the fittest team in the league’ or this and that, but all these teams are fit.

“But it’s the willingness to do it, and our players have really showed a great willingness to run and close down and work hard for each other.”

It was a tale of two Lewises in front of the TV cameras as Jamieson grabbed the goals and Stevenson pipped his team-mate to the man-of-the-match award with his display at left wing-back.

Lewis Jamieson knocks in the opening goal for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Jamieson (right) knocks in the opening goal for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The veteran former Hibernian man provided a wonderful assist for Jamieson’s second with a volleyed pass that was knocked in by the on-loan St Mirren marksman.

“It’s funny, I said to him [Stevenson] at half time, he hadn’t kept the ball for the previous five minutes and then he went and did that [the assist],” added Collins, whose side move up to sixth in the table. “It was outstanding.

“Some of the touches and qualities he showed were brilliant and that’s probably why he’s here.

“But both of them did well. Lewis [Jamieson] had to get a slight change of position tonight and it probably suited him.

“And I’m glad he got the rewards because strikers, they just want to get that little bit of a boost with the goals.”

