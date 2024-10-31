Neill Collins questions SPFL over ‘competitive fairness’ as Raith Rovers prepare to host Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins questions SPFL over ‘competitive fairness’ as Raith Rovers prepare to host Ayr United

The Stark's Park side are facing a third game in just six days.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins crouches down at the side of the pitch.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Neill Collins insists Raith Rovers have been unfairly disadvantaged by a ‘really disappointing’ SPFL decision ahead of Friday’s clash with Ayr United.

The visit of the Honest Men will be Raith’s third game in just six days after the encounter was moved for live TV.

It comes hot on the heels of the 2-1 defeat with 10 men at Livingston on Saturday and Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Airdrie.

However, Ayr were able to put their feet up on Tuesday night after being granted permission at the start of the season to move forward their planned fixture against Hamilton Accies.

Neill Collins points to something on the pitch during the win over Airdrie.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins (right) will have to nurse his squad through a gruelling week. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

With both teams knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup, they agreed with the SPFL to switch the October 29 meeting to Saturday, August 17.

As a result, the Somerset Park visitors will be playing just a second game in six days, rather than Rovers’ gruelling three.

Collins, who worked with Barnsley in England’s League One last season, says the scheduling difference ‘doesn’t make any sense’.

“When the game was originally moved to Friday, I was just interested to see who Ayr played on the Tuesday,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“When I realised they didn’t have a game, it kind of blew me away why they didn’t have a game and why that was allowed.

Collins: ‘It defeats the whole purpose’

“To be allowed to move that, especially when it’s moved because teams are out of cup competitions, I think it defeats the purpose of why you schedule those games.

“It’s not like postponements, which is different. It was early in the season, and Ayr ended up playing Hamilton twice in the first three games.

“I think that’s where the League are there to maintain the competitive fairness, and I think this week…

“That’s part of the challenge with a midweek fixture list, can you play Saturday, can you play Tuesday?

“It was originally a full schedule and then, for some reason, Ayr and Hamilton were allowed to move their game.

Scott Brown claps the Raith Rovers support after the win over Airdrie.
Scott Brown was the match winner for Raith Rovers against Airdrie with the only goal of the game. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“And then it so happens that our game is moved to the Friday night – but Ayr don’t play on the Tuesday.

“That, for me, just doesn’t make any sense from a scheduling perspective. So that’s really disappointing.”

However, boosted by their victory over Airdrie, just a second in Collins’ eight eventful games in charge, the Raith boss is determined to ensure his players cope.

“I think Saturday-Tuesday players are able to do,” he added. “But potentially come Friday you have to consider where everyone’s at and who can do it.

“But when you’re not doing it for the next four weeks, which can happen in England, we should have players – and the squad – to handle it.”

More from Football

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin during his side's defeat by Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Jim Goodwin on defensive lesson Dundee United must learn from Motherwell loss
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus raises both arms in the air in celebration.
Kyle Benedictus has message for Dunfermline after 'convincing' win against Livingston
Tony Docherty was pleased with the display from his team in defeat at Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty questions 'really soft' spot-kick in Dundee's loss to Celtic and picks out…
2
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reveals lesson St Johnstone must learn after falling to 3-1 defeat against…
Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega looks dejected after his mistake helped Motherwell seal a 2-1 victory at Tannadice.
Dundee United 1-2 Motherwell: Terrors slip to fifth with defeat at Tannadice
St Johnstone Fans napkin protest
St Johnstone ultras explain bizarre napkin protest at Dens Park
6
A celebrating Kyle Benedictus jumps in the air and is greeted by Craig Clay after putting Dunfermline 2-0 ahead against Livingston.
Why Dunfermline ended Livingston's unbeaten run
Richard Odada is keen for more opportunity to shine
Richard Odada adamant 'everything will fall into place' as Dundee United midfielder addresses lack…
Luke McCowan is pictured at Celtic Park after signing for the Champions. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss not surprised by Luke McCowan's dream start at Celtic
Billy Bremner lifted shoulder high in the playground with pupils in October 1973.
Billy Bremner was Scottish football royalty and trip home showed he was king of…

Conversation