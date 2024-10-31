Kyle Benedictus has message for Dunfermline after ‘convincing’ win against Livingston

Kyle Benedictus has admitted Dunfermline were just desperate for a scrappy victory – and delighted to land a convincing one against Livingston.

The Pars had won just once in the league all season before Tuesday night’s richly-deserved 3-0 triumph.

The Lions came into the game as the Championship’s only unbeaten side. But that record fell as Chris Kane’s double and a Benedictus second-half header earned the Fifers all three points.

Frustration had been mounting after improvements since a dismal start to the campaign had failed to land the wins and points demanded by supporters.

But Benedictus was thrilled to see everything knit together at last – and is determined to ensure it is not a fleeting moment.

“It was a well deserved win, I thought,” said the skipper. “I thought throughout the whole game, we were switched on, all over the park, created chances and made it very difficult for Livingston.

“Three goals, a three-nil victory, it’s very pleasing.

“You have to say that it was the best performance we’ve had this season.

“I still think in recent games we’ve actually performed all right, just the results have not been there.

‘Nobody’s getting carried away’ at East End Park

“But I think on Tuesday night it all came together.

“But it’s one result, nobody’s getting carried away. It would be good to go and get three points on Saturday [against Partick Thistle] and build on what we’ve done.

“We’ve kept saying to each other, we just need a victory from somewhere. It doesn’t matter if it’s scrappy and we get a victory.

“But obviously it was pleasing to get a convincing victory.”

The return of Benedictus, to make his first appearance in eight weeks after a hamstring injury, was one of four changes made by manager James McPake.

It meant fans’ favourites like Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan Otoo and Matty Todd were on the bench, whilst Sam Fisher and Michael O’Halloran were left out of the match-day squad completely.

McPake’s selection was vindicated by the result. And Benedictus believes the strength in depth available to the manager can reap rewards in the coming weeks as the Fifers bid to move away from ninth spot in the table.

“It’s great just to get the belief and confidence,” he added. “Because there is a very good squad in that changing room, especially when everybody’s fit.

“You can see the boys that didn’t even get off the bench. And the boys that didn’t even make the bench; there was a couple of boys that were left out.

“So there’s quality all over the pitch. But it’s up to us, we need to produce performances week-in, week-out and hopefully this is the start.”