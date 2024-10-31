Kyle Benedictus has message for Dunfermline after ‘convincing’ win against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Kyle Benedictus has message for Dunfermline after ‘convincing’ win against Livingston

The Pars skipper scored in between a Chris Kane double in the badly-needed 3-0 victory.

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus raises both arms in the air in celebration.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Kyle Benedictus has admitted Dunfermline were just desperate for a scrappy victory – and delighted to land a convincing one against Livingston.

The Pars had won just once in the league all season before Tuesday night’s richly-deserved 3-0 triumph.

The Lions came into the game as the Championship’s only unbeaten side. But that record fell as Chris Kane’s double and a Benedictus second-half header earned the Fifers all three points.

Frustration had been mounting after improvements since a dismal start to the campaign had failed to land the wins and points demanded by supporters.

Kyle Benedictus rises highest to head into the net for Dunfermline Athletic.
Kyle Benedictus rises highest to head into the net for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

But Benedictus was thrilled to see everything knit together at last – and is determined to ensure it is not a fleeting moment.

“It was a well deserved win, I thought,” said the skipper. “I thought throughout the whole game, we were switched on, all over the park, created chances and made it very difficult for Livingston.

“Three goals, a three-nil victory, it’s very pleasing.

“You have to say that it was the best performance we’ve had this season.

“I still think in recent games we’ve actually performed all right, just the results have not been there.

‘Nobody’s getting carried away’ at East End Park

“But I think on Tuesday night it all came together.

“But it’s one result, nobody’s getting carried away. It would be good to go and get three points on Saturday [against Partick Thistle] and build on what we’ve done.

“We’ve kept saying to each other, we just need a victory from somewhere. It doesn’t matter if it’s scrappy and we get a victory.

“But obviously it was pleasing to get a convincing victory.”

The return of Benedictus, to make his first appearance in eight weeks after a hamstring injury, was one of four changes made by manager James McPake.

Kyle Benedictus celebrates scoring Dunfermline's second goal in their 3-0 win over Livingston.
Kyle Benedictus celebrates scoring Dunfermline’s second goal in their 3-0 win over Livingston. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

It meant fans’ favourites like Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan Otoo and Matty Todd were on the bench, whilst Sam Fisher and Michael O’Halloran were left out of the match-day squad completely.

McPake’s selection was vindicated by the result. And Benedictus believes the strength in depth available to the manager can reap rewards in the coming weeks as the Fifers bid to move away from ninth spot in the table.

“It’s great just to get the belief and confidence,” he added. “Because there is a very good squad in that changing room, especially when everybody’s fit.

“You can see the boys that didn’t even get off the bench. And the boys that didn’t even make the bench; there was a couple of boys that were left out.

“So there’s quality all over the pitch. But it’s up to us, we need to produce performances week-in, week-out and hopefully this is the start.”

Conversation