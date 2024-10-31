Perthshire Planning Ahead: Luxury 10m ‘event dome’ and Sunday construction ban

A luxury 10-metre “event dome” has been planned for countryside west of Perth.

Husband and wife Peter Series and Lucy St Johnston run a smallholding and holiday let business at Morningside Farm, Logiealmond.

Their firm, called P&L Series, comprises a one-bedroom holiday cottage and the sale of homegrown lamb boxes in the autumn alongside duck and hen eggs throughout the year.

The couple have applied to add two holiday homes, sauna with hot tub and plunge pool, and a dome with a diameter of 10m.

The aluminium-framed geodesic dome would be partially clad in a white PVC membrane, with the remainder of the structure glazed.

It would enclose a 78-square-metre wellbeing day retreat space on a standalone deck with a sauna, hot tub and cold dip bath.

This would accommodate up to 17 yoga mats or 25 people for an exercise class, workshop or lecture, according to P&L’s business plan

It would include large windows, a woodburning stove, lighting, music facilities and underfloor heating under a Scottish reclaimed wooden floor.

A supporting statement said: “The dome structure facility will provide a new type of leisure business in Perthshire, diversifying and making use of the exceptional rural environment in this area.

“The pods are an extension of the existing, single holiday let business.

“The intention is to broaden the offering and increase the turnover to sustain full-time rural employment on the farm and offer a new and innovative exercise and wellbeing space for Perthshire.”

Comrie cabins turned down over sustainability concerns

The council has rejected an application to build two cabins near Dalrannoch Farm in Comrie.

Rose Reid’s proposal for land 300m south-east of the farm also included a polytunnel.

Her planning application said the cabins could be used for accommodation and an office.

The polytunnel would have been used for both agricultural and domestic use.

Ms Reid was aiming to “restore native woodland, enhance biodiversity, reduce flooding, help capture carbon and provide the applicant with a sustainable supply of organic vegetable crops.”

But Perth and Kinross Council officers said the plan breached its countryside protection policy.

“The proposed accommodation pods are unique due to their isolation,” the council’s decision report added:

“To separate the key components of a dwellinghouse into 2 distinct parts is both impracticable and inefficient in terms of resources and sustainable living, especially during winter months and unfavourable climatic conditions.

“The cabins as a result are likely to operate as two distinct residential units.

“The development fails to be viewed as at the ‘forefront of sustainability’.”

Blairgowrie residents promised Sunday respite from housing construction

Strict construction conditions have been imposed on a development of 38 new homes in Blairgowrie.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee unanimously granted permission for the affordable flats and houses, on the northern edge of Rattray.

The scheme will consist of nine houses and 29 flats, across two blocks.

Councillors’ decision to allow the homes east of Hatton Road and south of Glenalmond Road was made in September.

Officers have now published a decision notice listing 18 conditions that developer First Endeavor and partner Hillcrest Housing Association must meet.

These include limiting construction work to weekdays from 7am to 7pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

The statement added there should be “no noisy works outwith these times or at any time on Sundays.”

It also said that, unless a “competent” ecologist thinks otherwise, no site clearance or removal of vegetation such as trees and shrubs should take place between March 1 and August 31.

Last month The Courier reported a call from Blairgowrie Councillor Bob Brawn to block any further housing development in the area to give the town a “chance to breathe”.

Coupar Angus homes refusal after three years

A proposal for 40 new homes in Coupar Angus has been turned down after a three-year planning wait.

They would have been built on Grewar Farm, just off Burnside Road.

However, Perth and Kinross Council refused due to flooding concerns that could be exacerbated by climate change.

The application drew 10 objections, with concerns including flooding and the density of the proposed estate.

The application was submitted in 2021 by Perthshire property developer Hadden Construction, which went into administration in September.

However, a go-ahead from the council would have given the green- ight for another developer to build on the land.

Aberfeldy wildlife photographer given gallery consent

A wildlife photographer has been given the go-ahead to convert his garage near Aberfeldy into a studio and gallery.

Home-worker Trevor Penfold, 60, applied to set up the space at Clach An Tuirc in Fearnan.

According to his website, he has published two wildlife books and is launching a pet photography service.

Mr Penfold’s supporting statement said the scheme would provide more space for the processing and production of images.

It added that the area would be a “hanging space” to display work to customers and potential clients.

Perth and Kinross Council accepted the proposal, saying it was “of a modest scale.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications

ssss

Logiealmond dome

Comrie cabins

Blairgowrie affordable scheme

Coupar Angus homes

Aberfeldy gallery