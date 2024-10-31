Perthshire Planning Ahead: Luxury 10m ‘event dome’ and Sunday construction ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Luxury 10m ‘event dome’ and Sunday construction ban

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
Geodesic dome at the Eden Project in Cornwall.
The geodesic dome could look like this one at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Image: Ian Capper/Creative Commons Licence

A luxury 10-metre “event dome” has been planned for countryside west of Perth.

Husband and wife Peter Series and Lucy St Johnston run a smallholding and holiday let business at Morningside Farm, Logiealmond.

Their firm, called P&L Series, comprises a one-bedroom holiday cottage and the sale of homegrown lamb boxes in the autumn alongside duck and hen eggs throughout the year.

The couple have applied to add two holiday homes, sauna with hot tub and plunge pool, and a dome with a diameter of 10m.

The aluminium-framed geodesic dome would be partially clad in a white PVC membrane, with the remainder of the structure glazed.

The design of the proposed dome. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

It would enclose a 78-square-metre wellbeing day retreat space on a standalone deck with a sauna, hot tub and cold dip bath.

This would accommodate up to 17 yoga mats or 25 people for an exercise class, workshop or lecture, according to P&L’s business plan

It would include large windows, a woodburning stove, lighting, music facilities and underfloor heating under a Scottish reclaimed wooden floor.

A supporting statement said: “The dome structure facility will provide a new type of leisure business in Perthshire, diversifying and making use of the exceptional rural environment in this area.

“The pods are an extension of the existing, single holiday let business.

“The intention is to broaden the offering and increase the turnover to sustain full-time rural employment on the farm and offer a new and innovative exercise and wellbeing space for Perthshire.”

Comrie cabins turned down over sustainability concerns

The council has rejected an application to build two cabins near Dalrannoch Farm in Comrie.

Rose Reid’s proposal for land 300m south-east of the farm also included a polytunnel.

Her planning application said the cabins could be used for accommodation and an office.

The polytunnel would have been used for both agricultural and domestic use.

Ms Reid was aiming to “restore native woodland, enhance biodiversity, reduce flooding, help capture carbon and provide the applicant with a sustainable supply of organic vegetable crops.”

The cabins would have been built in the open countryside. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

But Perth and Kinross Council officers said the plan breached its countryside protection policy.

“The proposed accommodation pods are unique due to their isolation,” the council’s decision report added:

“To separate the key components of a dwellinghouse into 2 distinct parts is both impracticable and inefficient in terms of resources and sustainable living, especially during winter months and unfavourable climatic conditions.

“The cabins as a result are likely to operate as two distinct residential units.

“The development fails to be viewed as at the ‘forefront of sustainability’.”

Blairgowrie residents promised Sunday respite from housing construction

Strict construction conditions have been imposed on a development of 38 new homes in Blairgowrie.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee unanimously granted permission for the affordable flats and houses, on the northern edge of Rattray.

The scheme will consist of nine houses and 29 flats, across two blocks.

Councillors’ decision to allow the homes east of Hatton Road and south of Glenalmond Road was made in September.

Officers have now published a decision notice listing 18 conditions that developer First Endeavor and partner Hillcrest Housing Association must meet.

These include limiting construction work to weekdays from 7am to 7pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

How the Blairgowrie homes could look. Image: Yeoman McAllister/Perth and Kinross Council

The statement added there should be “no noisy works outwith these times or at any time on Sundays.”

It also said that, unless a “competent” ecologist thinks otherwise, no site clearance or removal of vegetation such as trees and shrubs should take place between March 1 and August 31.

Last month The Courier reported a call from Blairgowrie Councillor Bob Brawn to block any further housing development in the area to give the town a “chance to breathe”.

Coupar Angus homes refusal after three years

A proposal for 40 new homes in Coupar Angus has been turned down after a three-year planning wait.

They would have been built on Grewar Farm, just off Burnside Road.

However, Perth and Kinross Council refused due to flooding concerns that could be exacerbated by climate change.

Where the houses would have been built.
The houses would have been built on the outskirts of the town. Image: Google Street View

The application drew 10 objections, with concerns including flooding and the density of the proposed estate.

The application was submitted in 2021 by Perthshire property developer Hadden Construction, which went into administration in September.

However, a go-ahead from the council would have given the green- ight for another developer to build on the land.

Aberfeldy wildlife photographer given gallery consent

A wildlife photographer has been given the go-ahead to convert his garage near Aberfeldy into a studio and gallery.

Home-worker Trevor Penfold, 60, applied to set up the space at Clach An Tuirc in Fearnan.

According to his website, he has published two wildlife books and is launching a pet photography service.

Clach An Tuirc is in the small village of Fearnan. Image: Savills.

Mr Penfold’s supporting statement said the scheme would provide more space for the processing and production of images.

It added that the area would be a “hanging space” to display work to customers and potential clients.

Perth and Kinross Council accepted the proposal, saying it was “of a modest scale.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Logiealmond dome

Comrie cabins

Blairgowrie affordable scheme

Coupar Angus homes

Aberfeldy gallery

Conversation