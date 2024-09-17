Call for halt to Blairgowrie housebuilding as pressure mounts on NHS and dentists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for halt to Blairgowrie housebuilding as pressure mounts on NHS and dentists

It comes as plans for 38 new homes were approved by councillors

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
View of Wellmeadow park in centre of Blairgowrie.
Is new housing putting too much strain on Blairgowrie? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Blairgowrie councillor has called for a block on any further housing development in the area to give the town a “chance to breathe”.

Bob Brawn made the appeal as plans for 38 new homes were approved for Rattray.

And he raised concerns about the impact of the growing number of housing developments on NHS and dental surgeries.

“If it was within my power, I think there should be a moratorium on any further development until Blairgowrie has a chance to breathe and catch up with what’s going on,” he said.

Conservative councillor Mr Brawn was speaking as Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee unanimously granted planning permission for 38 “much-needed” affordable flats and houses.

The homes will be built on the northern edge of Rattray, to the east of Hatton Road and south of Glenalmond Road.

Bob Brawn in suit and tie wearing blue Conservative party rosette
Blairgowrie councillor Bob Brawn raised the alarm about the impact of new housing on the area. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The scheme will consist of nine houses and 29 flats, across two blocks.

The application was submitted by Yeoman McAllister Architects on behalf of applicant First Endeavor.

It will be a partnership between the developer and Hillcrest Housing Association.

Blairgowrie and Rattray services not keeping pace with housing

It was Mr Brawn, one of the ward councillors for Blairgowrie and Rattray, who moved the housing plans for approval.

However, he also made a plea for the door to be temporarily closed to any new applications in the area.

He said there was also a need for developers to provide infrastructure for residents.

Architect drawing of three-storey block of flats
How the new Blairgowrie housing might look. Image: Yeoman McAllister/Perth and Kinross Council.

“In Rattray there are very few meeting areas,” he said.

“When developers are planning, they don’t put any concept of a community meeting area for people to use. That’s something that comes up quite regularly.

“The other issue – perhaps more importantly – that comes up is infrastructure.

“We have a lot of development that is ongoing. This will be another one, which is 38 dwellings which in turn could become 76 people.”

What next for moratorium?

After the meeting, Mr Brawn said developers needed to be mindful about the impact of new housing on local services.

He said: “Many residents in Blairgowrie are growing concerned about the increasing number of new dwellings being approved and the effect on local infrastructure, in particular NHS and dental services.

“With new dwellings approved next to the commercial area of Westpark, new dwellings in Hatton Road and ongoing building still at Elm Drive, the potential increase in new residents needing these services could be well in excess of 200.”

But he added: “Whether or not such a moratorium is possible, or taken up, remains to be seen.”

