Call for halt to Blairgowrie housebuilding as pressure mounts on NHS and dentists

A Blairgowrie councillor has called for a block on any further housing development in the area to give the town a “chance to breathe”.

Bob Brawn made the appeal as plans for 38 new homes were approved for Rattray.

And he raised concerns about the impact of the growing number of housing developments on NHS and dental surgeries.

“If it was within my power, I think there should be a moratorium on any further development until Blairgowrie has a chance to breathe and catch up with what’s going on,” he said.

Conservative councillor Mr Brawn was speaking as Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee unanimously granted planning permission for 38 “much-needed” affordable flats and houses.

The homes will be built on the northern edge of Rattray, to the east of Hatton Road and south of Glenalmond Road.

The scheme will consist of nine houses and 29 flats, across two blocks.

The application was submitted by Yeoman McAllister Architects on behalf of applicant First Endeavor.

It will be a partnership between the developer and Hillcrest Housing Association.

Blairgowrie and Rattray services not keeping pace with housing

It was Mr Brawn, one of the ward councillors for Blairgowrie and Rattray, who moved the housing plans for approval.

However, he also made a plea for the door to be temporarily closed to any new applications in the area.

He said there was also a need for developers to provide infrastructure for residents.

“In Rattray there are very few meeting areas,” he said.

“When developers are planning, they don’t put any concept of a community meeting area for people to use. That’s something that comes up quite regularly.

“The other issue – perhaps more importantly – that comes up is infrastructure.

“We have a lot of development that is ongoing. This will be another one, which is 38 dwellings which in turn could become 76 people.”

What next for moratorium?

After the meeting, Mr Brawn said developers needed to be mindful about the impact of new housing on local services.

He said: “Many residents in Blairgowrie are growing concerned about the increasing number of new dwellings being approved and the effect on local infrastructure, in particular NHS and dental services.

“With new dwellings approved next to the commercial area of Westpark, new dwellings in Hatton Road and ongoing building still at Elm Drive, the potential increase in new residents needing these services could be well in excess of 200.”

But he added: “Whether or not such a moratorium is possible, or taken up, remains to be seen.”