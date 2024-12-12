Perthshire Planning Ahead: Starbucks longer delivery hours and ‘essential’ repairs at iconic church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Starbucks longer delivery hours and ‘essential’ repairs at iconic church

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
The White Church, Comrie.
The White Church is in the heart of Comrie on the banks of the River Earn. Image: DC Thomson

Delivery hours may be increased at a controversial new Starbucks drive-thru in Crieff.

The drive-thru could have its hours extended to include Sundays if planning is approved.

The coffee giants got the green light in September for building to commence on Broich Road.

This raised concerns from locals who were worried about littering and road safety.

Now, an application has been submitted to extend service and delivery times to the store.

The original decision stated: “Servicing of and deliveries to the premises shall be carried out between 0700 and 1900 Monday to Saturday only, with no servicing or deliveries permitted on Sundays.”

The reasoning behind this was for the local environment and residents’ benefit.

An architects sketch of the side of the new Starbucks showing logistics.
What the new Starbucks could look like. Image: Opfer Logan Architects/Perth and Kinross Council

Starbucks now wants to serve customers between 9am and 7pm on Sundays too.

A supporting statement from the chain said: “The coffee shop application gives the Council the unique opportunity to impose controls on the use of the site by restricting the opening hours of the coffee shop to 6am – 9pm, and deliveries and refuse collection to 7am – 9pm.”

The applicant said coffee shops are not noisy businesses and are good neighbours.

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision after the consultation period ends on December 19.

Perth annexe with bedroom, shower room and kitchen ‘not intended to be home’

Permission was refused for an annexe in the garden of a house on Glengarry Road.

The building has already been erected and the application was retrospective.

The proposal was denied due to the bedroom, shower room and kitchen implying it was to be used as a separate house.

A picture of the backyard with the annexe at the top and labels showing where the work is.
The annexe has already been constructed. Image: Perth and Kinross Planning Applications.

In a supporting statement, it was argued that the building was not for this purpose.

It said: “The annexe is not intended to be a separate dwelling.

“The applicant looks after an elderly relative and the annexe provides a garden room for the health and wellbeing of the family.”

As the annexe was already constructed, the applicant said they would make amendments after concerns were raised.

This included adding a fence and screening to enhance privacy for the neighbours.

The council denied the application due to their guidance on these type of dwellings.

‘Life expectancy’ of Bridge of Cally wind farm increases by 15 years

Green Burn Wind farm at Bridge of Cally has secured a 15-year extension to its lifespan.

The turbines are now safe for a 40-year period from the first date of electricity generation.

This is an increase from a previous 25-year permit.

A section of road near the proposed site.
Where the wind farm will be built. Image: Perth and Kinross Planning Applications

It comes as councillors and locals objected to the plans when they were first announced in 2017.

There will be no changes to the physical project.

A supporting statement for the life extension said: “The proposed extension in time seeks to align the predicted operational life of the wind farm with the duration of the consent, and to also align the operation of the wind farm with associated financing of the scheme.”

Iconic Comrie church needs ‘essential’ repairs

The Comrie White Church needs essential repairs to the roof, gutters and flashings.

The roof is in poor condition causing maintenance and leakage issues.

And the South East facing side of the roof has to be completely replaced, with the North West side needing re-slated.

The White Church situated next to the river.
The church needs a new roof. Image: DC Thomson

Built in 1805, the landmark church underwent a major refurbishment in 2000.

A supporting statement said: “These repairs are deemed essential in order to protect the fabric of this important historic building for future generations and to reduce the ongoing maintenance costs over the coming years.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the outcome of the application when the consultation period ends on December 20.

Dunkeld burger shack owner responds to seven objections

The owner of The Craft Diner in Dunkeld’s Atholl Street Car Park says things are “getting ugly” amid an expansion row.

Orkun Cevik received seven objections to his planning application to expand his business by adding a covered seating area.

Orkun with two of his burgers.
Orkun’s application has been met with mixed reviews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The chef wrote on Instagram: “7 objections so far and it’s getting ugly!

“27 support & 35 support letters … I thank you all … I guess we are going for boarding meeting again!

“What a waste of tax payers time and money!

“Council people could use that time for something else valuable but certain people in Dunkeld they think they own the town!

“I have just started it !!!!!”

Consultation on his planning application ends on December 20.

He has so far received 35 letters of support.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Crieff Starbucks

Perth annexe

Bridge of Cally wind farm

Comrie church

Dunkeld burger shack

