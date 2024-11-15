Controversial Perthshire wind farm wins 15-year extension

A Perthshire wind farm has had its operating lifespan extended to 40 years.

The controversial Green Burn development was originally given a 25-year permit.

But councillors have now agreed to a request from Ascot-based HM GB Wind Ltd to stretch its life by a further 15 years.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council initially rejected the Green Burn wind farm altogether.

More than 150 residents and groups objected to the scheme when the plans were first put forward.

Critics said the 11 turbines would be taller than Big Ben and would deter tourists from visiting Perthshire.

And the council refused a planning application for land to the west of Drumderg Farm, Alyth, in 2017.

The project was approved following an appeal to the Scottish Government.

And the scheme finally won planning permission in February 2018.

Permission for an energy storage facility at the site followed in June 2023.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee has now agreed to amend the conditions on the advice of planners.

Turbines now ‘part of the scenery’

Blairgowrie and Glens councillor Bob Brawn, who operates the post office in Bridge of Cally, moved for approval.

He said: “We already have the Drumderg wind farm in the area, which caused a lot of complaints at the time but has now become – to some extent – part of the scenery.

“I’m not convinced these things will be around in 40 years’ time with modern technology and the energy sources that are being developed,” he added.

“But I understand they can be removed if they ever become obsolete so I’m happy to move the paper as is.”

He was seconded by fellow Conservative councillor Keith Allan and unanimously supported by the committee.

The committee’s convener Ian Massie said the Green Burn wind farm development would play a “crucial role in helping Scotland meet its ambitious climate targets”.