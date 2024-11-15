Controversial Perthshire wind farm wins 15-year extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Controversial Perthshire wind farm wins 15-year extension

A local councillor said wind turbines were now 'part of the scenery' at Bridge of Cally

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Artist impression of wind turbines on hillside
The Green Burn wind farm plans have been controversial. Image: ABO Wind.

A Perthshire wind farm has had its operating lifespan extended to 40 years.

The controversial Green Burn development was originally given a 25-year permit.

But councillors have now agreed to a request from Ascot-based HM GB Wind Ltd to stretch its life by a further 15 years.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council initially rejected the Green Burn wind farm altogether.

More than 150 residents and groups objected to the scheme when the plans were first put forward.

Critics said the 11 turbines would be taller than Big Ben and would deter tourists from visiting Perthshire.

And the council refused a planning application for land to the west of Drumderg Farm, Alyth, in 2017.

Wind turbines on Scottish hillside
Opponents were also concerned about the Green Burn development’s proximity to SSE Renewables’ Drumderg wind farm.

The project was approved following an appeal to the Scottish Government.

And the scheme finally won planning permission in February 2018.

Permission for an energy storage facility at the site followed in June 2023.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee has now agreed to amend the conditions on the advice of planners.

Turbines now ‘part of the scenery’

Blairgowrie and Glens councillor Bob Brawn, who operates the post office in Bridge of Cally, moved for approval.

Bob Brawn smiling in suit and tie
Conservative councillor Bob Brawn.

He said: “We already have the Drumderg wind farm in the area, which caused a lot of complaints at the time but has now become – to some extent – part of the scenery.

“I’m not convinced these things will be around in 40 years’ time with modern technology and the energy sources that are being developed,” he added.

“But I understand they can be removed if they ever become obsolete so I’m happy to move the paper as is.”

He was seconded by fellow Conservative councillor Keith Allan and unanimously supported by the committee.

The committee’s convener Ian Massie said the Green Burn wind farm development would play a “crucial role in helping Scotland meet its ambitious climate targets”.

