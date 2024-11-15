Kwik Fit customer flees scene after crashing into Dundee garage

Police are hunting for a Kwik Fit customer who crashed his car into a Dundee garage and fled the scene.

Officers were called to the garage on Strathmartine Road on Thursday morning after the car smashed into the reception doors.

Kwik Fit has confirmed the man was a customer.

The building sustained minor damage and no one was hurt in the crash.

A shutter has been pulled down over the doors but the garage is operating as normal.

A spokesman for Kwik Fit said: “On Thursday morning, a car driven by a customer crashed into the doors of our Strathmartine Road centre.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

“There was some minor damage to the door but the centre is operating as normal.

“We are grateful to the police for their speedy response and await feedback from their inquiries into the driver.”

Staff at the garage declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.40am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of a car having crashed into garage premises on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries reported.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car.”