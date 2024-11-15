Kwik Fit customer flees scene after crashing into Dundee garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kwik Fit customer flees scene after crashing into Dundee garage

The man's car smashed into the doors of the garage reception on Strathmartine Road.

By James Simpson
The Kwik Fit garage on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police are hunting for a Kwik Fit customer who crashed his car into a Dundee garage and fled the scene.

Officers were called to the garage on Strathmartine Road on Thursday morning after the car smashed into the reception doors.

Kwik Fit has confirmed the man was a customer.

The building sustained minor damage and no one was hurt in the crash.

A shutter has been pulled down over the doors but the garage is operating as normal.

A spokesman for Kwik Fit said: “On Thursday morning, a car driven by a customer crashed into the doors of our Strathmartine Road centre.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

“There was some minor damage to the door but the centre is operating as normal.

“We are grateful to the police for their speedy response and await feedback from their inquiries into the driver.”

A shutter has been pulled down over the doors. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Staff at the garage declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.40am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of a car having crashed into garage premises on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries reported.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car.”

