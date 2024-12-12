Could Dundee United loan success attract more Liverpool starlets?

Jim Goodwin reckons the success of Dundee United’s quartet of loan stars will make the Tangerines an easy sell for clubs aiming to develop their top talents.

Jack Walton, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Sam Dalby and Luca Stephenson have all been smash hits for the Terrors.

Luton Town keeper Walton has continued his form from last term, Norwich City’s Adegboyega is getting better with every passing week and six-goal Dalby is fresh from winning Premiership player of the month for November after joining from Wrexham.

However, Stephenson could prove to be the biggest success in the long-term, especially if his progress strengthens Goodwin’s already positive relationship with English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Loan pathway for the Terrors

“Jack, Manny, Sam Dalby and Luca Stephenson have all been outstanding,” lauded Goodwin.

“A lot of that goes back to the recruitment process. We do our due diligence, identify good targets and, thankfully, when they’ve come in, they’ve been a big success.

“That’s how we want to operate.

“That’s something I’ve done wherever I’ve been. I had young loans at St Mirren like Akin Famewo – another player from Norwich – and we had a couple of good ones at Aberdeen, with (Leighton) Clarkson being the pick of the bunch.

“Now we’ve got four terrific loans in key positions with United. That bodes well when we are having future conversations with clubs.”

He added: “You look at a club like Liverpool, in particular; they have a brilliant academy down there with a lot of really good players with high potential. It can only be a good thing for Dundee United that we’ve given Luca a platform to be successful.

“With Luca’s loan going well and how well Clarkson did at Aberdeen (under Goodwin), that hopefully makes my conversations with Liverpool very simple and straightforward.

“These deals should be something that benefits all parties, and long may that continue.”

What has impressed Goodwin most about Adegboyega

Meanwhile, Goodwin has pinpointed what has most satisfied him about Adegboyega’s recent rich vein of form: the consistency.

The defender’s talent, physicality and technique were never in question, but the United boss has been dazzled by a constant level of performance that can often elude young players.

“Manny’s had a really good season,” added Goodwin. “It took him a couple of weeks to get up to speed and get used to the pace of the game up in Scotland. But he’s getting better week-to-week and in training day-to-day.

“He’s already an under-21 international and still has a hell of a lot to learn about the defensive side of the game. He can develop loads more.

“But Manny is maturing and improving constantly with the game-time he’s getting in the Scottish Premiership.

“What has been really pleasing is his consistency. That’s something young players need to do more.

“We all know when players are capable of good games here and there – but when you are playing senior football, you need to churn out that quality every week. We’re getting that from Manny.”

An attacking threat

Indeed, Adegboyega – who will remain at Tannadice for the rest of the season, Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed – can consider himself unlucky not to have added to his two United goals in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Relishing Goodwin’s encouragement to push forward, he posted four shots during the contest. Only striker Sam Dalby registered more, with five.

Goodwin added: “He did his defensive duties on Saturday and was also a real attacking threat, joining in going forward – something we encourage from our centre-backs – and creating overloads and advantages in midfield.

“I thought he did that brilliantly and had several good attempts at goal.

“If you think back over the last three games, he was arguably the man of the match against Ross County, any of the back-three could have got man of the match against St Mirren and he was excellent against Kilmarnock.”