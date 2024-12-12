Could Dundee United loan success attract more Liverpool starlets?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Could Dundee United loan success attract more Liverpool starlets?

Jim Goodwin has hailed the progress of all four of the Tangerines' temporary captures, including Anfield kid Luca Stephenson.

Luca Stephenson strides forward in possession for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson strides forward. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons the success of Dundee United’s quartet of loan stars will make the Tangerines an easy sell for clubs aiming to develop their top talents.

Jack Walton, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Sam Dalby and Luca Stephenson have all been smash hits for the Terrors.

Luton Town keeper Walton has continued his form from last term, Norwich City’s Adegboyega is getting better with every passing week and six-goal Dalby is fresh from winning Premiership player of the month for November after joining from Wrexham.

However, Stephenson could prove to be the biggest success in the long-term, especially if his progress strengthens Goodwin’s already positive relationship with English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Loan pathway for the Terrors

“Jack, Manny, Sam Dalby and Luca Stephenson have all been outstanding,” lauded Goodwin.

“A lot of that goes back to the recruitment process. We do our due diligence, identify good targets and, thankfully, when they’ve come in, they’ve been a big success.

“That’s how we want to operate.

“That’s something I’ve done wherever I’ve been. I had young loans at St Mirren like Akin Famewo – another player from Norwich – and we had a couple of good ones at Aberdeen, with (Leighton) Clarkson being the pick of the bunch.

“Now we’ve got four terrific loans in key positions with United. That bodes well when we are having future conversations with clubs.”

Luca Stephenson is saluted following his first ever senior goal, against St Johnstone
Stephenson is saluted following his first-ever senior goal, against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

He added: “You look at a club like Liverpool, in particular; they have a brilliant academy down there with a lot of really good players with high potential. It can only be a good thing for Dundee United that we’ve given Luca a platform to be successful.

“With Luca’s loan going well and how well Clarkson did at Aberdeen (under Goodwin), that hopefully makes my conversations with Liverpool very simple and straightforward.

“These deals should be something that benefits all parties, and long may that continue.”

What has impressed Goodwin most about Adegboyega

Meanwhile, Goodwin has pinpointed what has most satisfied him about Adegboyega’s recent rich vein of form: the consistency.

The defender’s talent, physicality and technique were never in question, but the United boss has been dazzled by a constant level of performance that can often elude young players.

Emmanuel Adegboyega takes the acclaim of the Eddie Thompson Stand after finding the net.
Adegboyega takes the acclaim of the Eddie Thompson Stand after finding the net. Image: SNS

Manny’s had a really good season,” added Goodwin. “It took him a couple of weeks to get up to speed and get used to the pace of the game up in Scotland. But he’s getting better week-to-week and in training day-to-day.

“He’s already an under-21 international and still has a hell of a lot to learn about the defensive side of the game. He can develop loads more.

“But Manny is maturing and improving constantly with the game-time he’s getting in the Scottish Premiership.

“What has been really pleasing is his consistency. That’s something young players need to do more.

“We all know when players are capable of good games here and there – but when you are playing senior football, you need to churn out that quality every week. We’re getting that from Manny.”

An attacking threat

Indeed, Adegboyega – who will remain at Tannadice for the rest of the season, Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed – can consider himself unlucky not to have added to his two United goals in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Relishing Goodwin’s encouragement to push forward, he posted four shots during the contest. Only striker Sam Dalby registered more, with five.

Dundee United's Emmanuel Adegboyega makes no mistake
Adegboyega makes no mistake against St Mirren earlier this season. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “He did his defensive duties on Saturday and was also a real attacking threat, joining in going forward – something we encourage from our centre-backs – and creating overloads and advantages in midfield.

“I thought he did that brilliantly and had several good attempts at goal.

“If you think back over the last three games, he was arguably the man of the match against Ross County, any of the back-three could have got man of the match against St Mirren and he was excellent against Kilmarnock.”

