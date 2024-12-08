4 Dundee United talking points: Will Ferry suspension date and why Sportscene’s Sevelj blackout won’t brighten Jim Goodwin gloom

Dundee United endured last-gasp heartbreak as Bruce Anderson’s unstoppable 94th-minute penalty secured a share of the spoils for Kilmarnock.

Sam Dalby toasted his Premiership player of the month award for November – and 25th birthday – by nodding home his sixth goal of the season after Kieran O’Hara spilled a David Babunski drive.

However, referee Steven McLean was called to the VAR monitor in injury time after Richard Odada impeded Bobby Wales as the big Kenyan sought to hammer clear a loose ball in the box.

McLean pointed to the spot and Anderson smashed into the top-corner from 12 yards.

A share of the spoils which – although ultimately unsatisfying – does see United remain unbeaten in their last five league games and still in fourth spot in the Premiership, two points clear of Motherwell who they face next Saturday.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Tackle on Vicko Sevelj every bit as bad as Walton on Olusanya – with none of the attention

The three key decisions that went in Dundee United’s favour against St Mirren should not have dominated the discourse surrounding that encounter in such hysterical fashion.

Similarly, the three crucial calls that went against United on Saturday should not define this contest. The Terrors played well and, regardless of the officials’ impact, should have won the match under their own steam.

However, Danny Armstrong’s challenge on Vicko Sevelj was arguably more dangerous than Jack Walton’s on Toyosi Olusanya; the tackle that caused so much consternation and was deemed by the Key Match Incident (KMI) panel to have been worthy of a red card.

Just for context, given Jim Goodwin made reference to a tackle on Vicko Sevelj in his post-match quotes – but it hasn't made any of the highlights. pic.twitter.com/YZX67awwLp — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) December 7, 2024

While Armstrong does win the ball, his follow through is high and studs-up, connecting with Sevelj’s knee. It was absolutely worth a trot to the monitor for a second look.

Given United boss Jim Goodwin was irked by the incredulity with which pundits discussed the contentious decisions in United’s win over the Buddies, the fact that tackle did not even make the Sportscene highlights will frustrate him further.

The claim that Sam Dalby was “punched” by Kieran O’Hara was discussed. In the studio, pundit Neil McCann insisted it wasn’t worthy of a spot-kick.

Whether referee McLean – or, more relevantly, VAR Alan Muir – were influenced by the furore that followed the triumph over the Buddies, as Goodwin suggested; only they will know.

There is no controversy about the leveller.

Richard Odada kicks Bobby Wales’ toe. It’s accidental. The scale of contact is almost comically tiny. But, just like Marcus Fraser on Kevin Holt, it’s a penalty in 2024, with VAR in operation.

United should have still won the game

United will win games playing a hell of a lot worse than this.

They already have.

The Tangerines registered 22 shots, with seven of those on target.

Ryan Strain, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Will Ferry and Louis Moult all passed up decent chances to ripple the net, finding Robby McCrorie in fine form.

When the Killie No.1 was replaced by O’Hara, a deflected David Babunski free kick forced a sharp stop from him.

United’s xG of 2.56 against Killie is their best non-penalty xG in a Premiership fixture all season.

The start was bright, the tempo was high; the wingbacks got high up the pitch and whipped in crosses. Dalby and Moult dovetailed, while Babunski popped up in positions higher up the pitch. Adegboyega almost acted as an auxiliary attacker.

While not faultless (the second half display didn’t hit the levels of the first) this was far more like the front-foot showing Arabs love to see at Tannadice.

Emmanuel Adegboyega: The attacking centre-back

Adegboyega was terrific against Kilmarnock, to the extent that he was potentially United’s best attacker.

From centre-back.

Adegboyega attempted four shots and had five touches inside the Kilmarnock box. Only Sam Dalby (five and seven, respectively) registered more.

No player made more entries into the final third than his tally of eight (that number was equalled by Babunski and Ferry).

Only Ryan Strain (14) and Luca Stephenson (13) made more passes in the final third than Adegboyega’s 12.

He had a goal narrowly disallowed for offside.

None of which is to suggest he neglected his bread-and-butter duties. He made more interceptions (three) then any other Dundee United player in a display of aggressive, proactive defending.

The on-loan Norwich City kid is getting better with every passing game and, with pace, strength, confidence and a voracious appetite to learn and improve, he really could have a big future.

Ferry to miss out against Motherwell – not Celtic

Ferry will not line up at Fir Park next week.

A flailing tackle from behind in the second period saw McLean flash a yellow card in his direction (it was actually checked by VAR for a potential red).

It is the sixth Premiership booking Ferry has received since arriving in the summer from Cheltenham Town.

As such, a one-match ban has been triggered.

In prior campaigns, that suspension would have been applied 14 days after the offence – resulting in Ferry missing out on the visit of Celtic on December 22 – however, that has been reduced to a week this season.

As set out in the SFA’s Judicial Panel Protocol for 2024/25: “The suspension applies effective from the 7th day following the date of the match when the sixth cautionable offence occurred.”

Glenn Middleton would be his likely replacement at left wingback for the showdown with the Steelmen.