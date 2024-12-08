4 Dundee United talking points: Will Ferry suspension date and why Sportscene’s Sevelj blackout won’t brighten Jim Goodwin gloom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Will Ferry suspension date and why Sportscene’s Sevelj blackout won’t brighten Jim Goodwin gloom

The Tangerines played out an ultimately frustrating 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Jim Goodwin cuts an annoyed figure on the touchline
Goodwin cuts an annoyed figure on the touchline. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United endured last-gasp heartbreak as Bruce Anderson’s unstoppable 94th-minute penalty secured a share of the spoils for Kilmarnock.

Sam Dalby toasted his Premiership player of the month award for November – and 25th birthday – by nodding home his sixth goal of the season after Kieran O’Hara spilled a David Babunski drive.

However, referee Steven McLean was called to the VAR monitor in injury time after Richard Odada impeded Bobby Wales as the big Kenyan sought to hammer clear a loose ball in the box.

McLean pointed to the spot and Anderson smashed into the top-corner from 12 yards.

A share of the spoils which – although ultimately unsatisfying – does see United remain unbeaten in their last five league games and still in fourth spot in the Premiership, two points clear of Motherwell who they face next Saturday.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Tackle on Vicko Sevelj every bit as bad as Walton on Olusanya – with none of the attention

Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor.
Danny Armstrong’s tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor. Image: SNS

The three key decisions that went in Dundee United’s favour against St Mirren should not have dominated the discourse surrounding that encounter in such hysterical fashion.

Similarly, the three crucial calls that went against United on Saturday should not define this contest. The Terrors played well and, regardless of the officials’ impact, should have won the match under their own steam.

However, Danny Armstrong’s challenge on Vicko Sevelj was arguably more dangerous than Jack Walton’s on Toyosi Olusanya; the tackle that caused so much consternation and was deemed by the Key Match Incident (KMI) panel to have been worthy of a red card.

While Armstrong does win the ball, his follow through is high and studs-up, connecting with Sevelj’s knee. It was absolutely worth a trot to the monitor for a second look.

Given United boss Jim Goodwin was irked by the incredulity with which pundits discussed the contentious decisions in United’s win over the Buddies, the fact that tackle did not even make the Sportscene highlights will frustrate him further.

The claim that Sam Dalby was “punched” by Kieran O’Hara was discussed. In the studio, pundit Neil McCann insisted it wasn’t worthy of a spot-kick.

Whether referee McLean – or, more relevantly, VAR Alan Muir – were influenced by the furore that followed the triumph over the Buddies, as Goodwin suggested; only they will know.

Wales is impeded by Odada in the box
Wales is impeded by Odada in the box. Image: SNS

There is no controversy about the leveller.

Richard Odada kicks Bobby Wales’ toe. It’s accidental. The scale of contact is almost comically tiny. But, just like Marcus Fraser on Kevin Holt, it’s a penalty in 2024, with VAR in operation.

United should have still won the game

United will win games playing a hell of a lot worse than this.

They already have.

The Tangerines registered 22 shots, with seven of those on target.

Ryan Strain, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Will Ferry and Louis Moult all passed up decent chances to ripple the net, finding Robby McCrorie in fine form.

When the Killie No.1 was replaced by O’Hara, a deflected David Babunski free kick forced a sharp stop from him.

The familiar sight of Dalby wheeling away in celebration - but United should have scored more
The familiar sight of Dalby wheeling away in celebration – but United should have scored more. Image: SNS

United’s xG of 2.56 against Killie is their best non-penalty xG in a Premiership fixture all season.

The start was bright, the tempo was high; the wingbacks got high up the pitch and whipped in crosses. Dalby and Moult dovetailed, while Babunski popped up in positions higher up the pitch. Adegboyega almost acted as an auxiliary attacker.

While not faultless (the second half display didn’t hit the levels of the first) this was far more like the front-foot showing Arabs love to see at Tannadice.

Emmanuel Adegboyega: The attacking centre-back

Adegboyega was terrific against Kilmarnock, to the extent that he was potentially United’s best attacker.

From centre-back.

Adegboyega attempted four shots and had five touches inside the Kilmarnock box. Only Sam Dalby (five and seven, respectively) registered more.

No player made more entries into the final third than his tally of eight (that number was equalled by Babunski and Ferry).

Only Ryan Strain (14) and Luca Stephenson (13) made more passes in the final third than Adegboyega’s 12.

He had a goal narrowly disallowed for offside.

Emmanuel Adeboyega heads home at the back post - but is just offside
Adegboyega heads home at the back post – but is just offside. Image: SNS

None of which is to suggest he neglected his bread-and-butter duties. He made more interceptions (three) then any other Dundee United player in a display of aggressive, proactive defending.

The on-loan Norwich City kid is getting better with every passing game and, with pace, strength, confidence and a voracious appetite to learn and improve, he really could have a big future.

Ferry to miss out against Motherwell – not Celtic

Ferry will not line up at Fir Park next week.

A flailing tackle from behind in the second period saw McLean flash a yellow card in his direction (it was actually checked by VAR for a potential red).

Ferry, right, will be a big loss.
Ferry, right, will be a big loss. Image: SNS

It is the sixth Premiership booking Ferry has received since arriving in the summer from Cheltenham Town.

As such, a one-match ban has been triggered.

In prior campaigns, that suspension would have been applied 14 days after the offence – resulting in Ferry missing out on the visit of Celtic on December 22 – however, that has been reduced to a week this season.

As set out in the SFA’s Judicial Panel Protocol for 2024/25: “The suspension applies effective from the 7th day following the date of the match when the sixth cautionable offence occurred.”

Glenn Middleton would be his likely replacement at left wingback for the showdown with the Steelmen.

