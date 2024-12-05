Sam Dalby named Premiership player of the month as Dundee United ace is hailed as ‘more than a target man’

In-form Dundee United striker Sam Dalby has been named Premiership player of the month for November.

The on-loan Wrexham marksman rippled the net against Hibernian, Ross County and Rangers as the Tangerines emerged unbeaten from the spell.

Dalby boasts five goals in 14 appearances overall, with boss Jim Goodwin already on record insisting he would love to make the player’s stay at Tannadice a permanent one.

Goodwin lauded: “You need your strikers to be scoring goals. That’s why we brought Sam to the club. I think he’s a player that’s still got so much scope for development and improvement.

“He’s scored some great goals for us, has led the line brilliantly and is a real handful for opposition defenders.

“I am delighted that he’s got that award to top off what’s been a really good month for him and the team.”

Not just a target man

The 24-year-old becomes the first United player to win a monthly gong in the top-flight since Ian Harkes in September 2021.

“He’s not just a target man,” continued Goodwin. “He links the game up really well, has good awareness in-and-around the box and can score off either foot.

“Aerially, he likes to go and get on the end of things; he’s quite aggressive attacking the ball.

“But I think Sam would recognise as well that it’s about the team. It’s about his teammates supplying him with the service to put the ball into the back of the net.”