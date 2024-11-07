EXCLUSIVE: Sam Dalby on sports psychologist impact as Dundee United striker chases ‘extra edge’

Sam Dalby reckons his faith in sports psychology paid dividends on Sunday when the Dundee United striker remained ice-cool to slot home a nerve-shredding penalty.

With Hibernian seemingly on their way to a 1-0 victory, Mykola Kuharevich was caught on camera tugging back Emmanuel Adegboyega in the box.

Referee Colin Steven was called to the VAR monitor and a four-minute wait ensued.

Having endured such a fraught delay, and with the majority of Easter Road willing him to fluff his lines, Dalby could have been forgiven for letting the tension get the better of him.

Not a bit of it.

He confidently sent Josef Bursik the wrong way with 90 minutes on the clock, sparking wild celebrations among the 1,500 travelling supporters.

And he was quick to credit his work on mindfulness at Wrexham as he sought to find “minimal percentages” to improve.

“I’ve had last-minute penalties before, but I’ve never had the five-minute wait while a check goes on,” Dalby told Courier Sport.

“That feeling’s a bit different but, funnily enough, I wasn’t nervous at all.

“Different psychology people have spoken to me in the past and, in situations like that, it’s all about staying in the moment and focusing on the process, rather than the goal at the end of it. So that’s what I did, and thankfully, I put it away.

Dalby: All players want ‘extra edge’

He continued: “In the last few years, talking to psychologists is something that I’ve enjoyed.

“It definitely makes a big difference to me and, as an example, probably did make me more confident in that moment on Sunday.

“The work is not necessarily for those specific situations (penalties), but just football and life in general. It’s all about focusing on what’s in front of you.

“It’s up to individual players to try and get those minimal percentages to help you improve as a player. So, if people are willing to go that extra mile and do stuff like that, then it’s positive.

“There are a million different things that you can turn to as a footballer – nutrition, psychology – and it’s all about getting that extra edge to perform on the pitch.”

Team player

Dalby’s unerring penalty was his third goal in four games, with another ruled out against Hibs at Tannadice last month due to a narrow offside call.

As well as finding his scoring touch, the 6ft 3ins marksman is proving adept in the air, bringing others into play and is a tireless focal point at the tip of the United attack.

That prompted praise from long-term admirer Jim Goodwin (the United boss revealed that he attempted to sign Dalby last season), who described his current loan stint as “great for Sam’s development”.

However, Dalby is more concerned with playing a part in victories for the Tangerines than personal plaudits.

“I just want to keep pushing on and doing everything I can, in every specific game, to help the team,” he continued.

“It’s not necessarily about my own performance. It’s more about if I’m helping the team – and then that’ll keep me in the team. That is what I focus on.”

Contract issue ‘in back of my mind’

Nevertheless, it is undeniably a huge campaign for Dalby.

He is in the final year of his deal with Wrexham and, as such, is effectively playing for his future at the high-flying Welsh outfit – OR to put himself in the shop window.

“Obviously, it (contract situation) is in the back of my mind – but if I’m too focused on the stuff that’s going to happen in the future, it’ll probably affect my game today,” Dalby added.

“Taking it game by game gives me the best opportunity to do well in the future.”