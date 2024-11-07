EXCLUSIVE: Sam Dalby on sports psychologist impact as Dundee United striker chases ‘extra edge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Sam Dalby on sports psychologist impact as Dundee United striker chases ‘extra edge’

Dalby stayed present and calm to beat Josef Bursik from the spot.

Sam Dalby makes no mistake from the penalty spot
Sam Dalby makes no mistake. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Sam Dalby reckons his faith in sports psychology paid dividends on Sunday when the Dundee United striker remained ice-cool to slot home a nerve-shredding penalty.

With Hibernian seemingly on their way to a 1-0 victory, Mykola Kuharevich was caught on camera tugging back Emmanuel Adegboyega in the box.

Referee Colin Steven was called to the VAR monitor and a four-minute wait ensued.

Having endured such a fraught delay, and with the majority of Easter Road willing him to fluff his lines, Dalby could have been forgiven for letting the tension get the better of him.

Not a bit of it.

He confidently sent Josef Bursik the wrong way with 90 minutes on the clock, sparking wild celebrations among the 1,500 travelling supporters.

And he was quick to credit his work on mindfulness at Wrexham as he sought to find “minimal percentages” to improve.

Sam Dalby in action for Wrexham
Sam Dalby worked with a sports psychologist at Wrexham. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ve had last-minute penalties before, but I’ve never had the five-minute wait while a check goes on,” Dalby told Courier Sport.

“That feeling’s a bit different but, funnily enough, I wasn’t nervous at all.

“Different psychology people have spoken to me in the past and, in situations like that, it’s all about staying in the moment and focusing on the process, rather than the goal at the end of it. So that’s what I did, and thankfully, I put it away.

Dalby: All players want ‘extra edge’

He continued: “In the last few years, talking to psychologists is something that I’ve enjoyed.

“It definitely makes a big difference to me and, as an example, probably did make me more confident in that moment on Sunday.

“The work is not necessarily for those specific situations (penalties), but just football and life in general. It’s all about focusing on what’s in front of you.

“It’s up to individual players to try and get those minimal percentages to help you improve as a player. So, if people are willing to go that extra mile and do stuff like that, then it’s positive.

Sam Dalby, left, toasts Glenn Middleton following his super assist.
Dalby, left, toasts Glenn Middleton after scoring against Hibs at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“There are a million different things that you can turn to as a footballer – nutrition, psychology – and it’s all about getting that extra edge to perform on the pitch.”

Team player

Dalby’s unerring penalty was his third goal in four games, with another ruled out against Hibs at Tannadice last month due to a narrow offside call.

As well as finding his scoring touch, the 6ft 3ins marksman is proving adept in the air, bringing others into play and is a tireless focal point at the tip of the United attack.

That prompted praise from long-term admirer Jim Goodwin (the United boss revealed that he attempted to sign Dalby last season), who described his current loan stint as “great for Sam’s development”.

Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Jim Goodwin has been delighted with Dalby’s impact. Image: SNS

However, Dalby is more concerned with playing a part in victories for the Tangerines than personal plaudits.

“I just want to keep pushing on and doing everything I can, in every specific game, to help the team,” he continued.

“It’s not necessarily about my own performance. It’s more about if I’m helping the team – and then that’ll keep me in the team. That is what I focus on.”

Contract issue ‘in back of my mind’

Nevertheless, it is undeniably a huge campaign for Dalby.

He is in the final year of his deal with Wrexham and, as such, is effectively playing for his future at the high-flying Welsh outfit – OR to put himself in the shop window.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby heads home against Motherwell
Dalby heads home against Motherwell last week. Image: SNS

“Obviously, it (contract situation) is in the back of my mind – but if I’m too focused on the stuff that’s going to happen in the future, it’ll probably affect my game today,” Dalby added.

“Taking it game by game gives me the best opportunity to do well in the future.”

