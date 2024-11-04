Ex-EPL ref delivers verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy during dramatic Hibs draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ex-EPL ref delivers verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy during dramatic Hibs draw

Dermot Gallagher reckons the Tangerines can count themselves lucky.

By Alan Temple
Colin Steven during his lengthy trip to the monitor
Colin Steven during his lengthy trip to the monitor. Image: SNS

Former English Premier League official Dermot Gallagher has weighed into the VAR controversy that defined the closing stages of Dundee United’s 1-1 draw against Hibs.

The Tangerines were awarded a contentious penalty kick in the dying embers at Easter Road on Sunday afternoon after Mykola Kuharevich grabbed Emmanuel Adegboyega’s jersey in the box.

Although missed by whistler Colin Steven in real time, he was referred to the monitor by video assistant referee Greg Aitken and, following a four-minute analysis of the footage, finally pointed to the spot. Sam Dalby slotted home from 12 yards to restore parity.

Kuharevich was dismissed for a second yellow card offence in the process.

Mykola Kuharevich (L) sees red in the closing stages.
Kuharevich (L) sees red in the closing stages. Image: SNS

And Hibs were left feeling further aggrieved deep into injury time when Dalby appeared to impede Warren O’Hora’s attempt to meet a corner-kick. On this occasion, Steven was not advised to attend the monitor, and the points were shared.

Speaking on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch feature, Gallagher said: “They should both be deemed the same. Either give them (both) or don’t.”

Gallagher: “You’re looking” for foul

And Gallagher also questioned the length of time it took for Steven to award United’s penalty, noting that any “clear and obvious” foul would be apparent without such an elongated check.

The VAR verdict is confirmed
The VAR verdict is confirmed. Image: SNS

He added: “With offsides, I understand why they take so long. With a foul, I can’t see why it would take four minutes because that’s definitely not clear and obvious.

“The unfortunate thing is, once he’s gone to the screen and decided it is a foul, he then goes back and yellow cards the player and he’d already had a yellow, so it really ramped up.

“It’s very difficult to justify a four-minute look at the screen to find a shirt-pull.

“You’re looking.”

More from Dundee United

Ziyad Lerkeche is Dundee's latest recruit. Image: David Young
Dundee fans slam French sport title L'equipe over Ziyad Larkeche United badge gaffe
Richard Odada in action at Easter Road
Richard Odada hailed for 'excellent' Easter Road showing as Dundee United face Kristijan Trapanovski…
Referee Colin Steven, centre, in discussion with David Gray, right, and Jim Goodwin
4 Dundee United talking points: VAR controversy dominates dramatic finale and one summer signing…
The Dundee United players celebrate Sam Dalby's finish
Jim Goodwin gives verdict on Dundee United spot-kick against Hibs as Willie Collum VAR…
Declan Gallagher salutes Dundee United fans after their loss to Motherwell. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Declan Gallagher demands 'mental toughness' as Dundee United target return to winning ways at…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin aims to deny Hibs season-sparking win as Dundee United boss insists Tangerines…
Sam Dalby celebrates helping Dundee United to a 1-0 victory against Hearts
Sam Dalby identifies Dundee United 'bad goals' weakness - but insists big picture looks…
Tributes paid for the former Dundee United secretary, Helen Lindsay
Dundee United tribute to secretary who played 'essential' role during Jim McLean era
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin during his side's defeat by Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Jim Goodwin on defensive lesson Dundee United must learn from Motherwell loss
5
Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega looks dejected after his mistake helped Motherwell seal a 2-1 victory at Tannadice.
Dundee United 1-2 Motherwell: Terrors slip to fifth with defeat at Tannadice

Conversation