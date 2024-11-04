Ex-EPL ref delivers verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy during dramatic Hibs draw

Former English Premier League official Dermot Gallagher has weighed into the VAR controversy that defined the closing stages of Dundee United’s 1-1 draw against Hibs.

The Tangerines were awarded a contentious penalty kick in the dying embers at Easter Road on Sunday afternoon after Mykola Kuharevich grabbed Emmanuel Adegboyega’s jersey in the box.

Although missed by whistler Colin Steven in real time, he was referred to the monitor by video assistant referee Greg Aitken and, following a four-minute analysis of the footage, finally pointed to the spot. Sam Dalby slotted home from 12 yards to restore parity.

Kuharevich was dismissed for a second yellow card offence in the process.

And Hibs were left feeling further aggrieved deep into injury time when Dalby appeared to impede Warren O’Hora’s attempt to meet a corner-kick. On this occasion, Steven was not advised to attend the monitor, and the points were shared.

Speaking on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch feature, Gallagher said: “They should both be deemed the same. Either give them (both) or don’t.”

Gallagher: “You’re looking” for foul

And Gallagher also questioned the length of time it took for Steven to award United’s penalty, noting that any “clear and obvious” foul would be apparent without such an elongated check.

He added: “With offsides, I understand why they take so long. With a foul, I can’t see why it would take four minutes because that’s definitely not clear and obvious.

“The unfortunate thing is, once he’s gone to the screen and decided it is a foul, he then goes back and yellow cards the player and he’d already had a yellow, so it really ramped up.

“It’s very difficult to justify a four-minute look at the screen to find a shirt-pull.

“You’re looking.”