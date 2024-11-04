Darts stars Luke Littler and Luke Humphries heading for Fife

Darts stars Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will face off at a Fife exhibition next year.

The World champion and Premier League champion will take to the oche in April at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park near Burntisland.

The match will be a repeat of the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship final – which saw Humphries defeat teenage sensation Littler 7-4.

The exhibition will also feature Scottish darts heroes Willie Borland and Robert Thornton.

Billed as an “unmissable night of darts”, the Kingdom 2025 Darts Masters will take place on April 26.

Standard tickets cost £50 and include unreserved table seating.

But revellers will also have the chance to face off against the professionals with upgraded tickets.

Platinum tickets – costing £295 – include entry into a nine-dart challenge with the chance to win a leg of darts on the main stage.

These tickets also include reserved table seating within the VIP area.

VIP tickets, priced at £95, will include a meet and greet with the players and reserved table seating in the VIP area.

The Courier recently looked at some images for the darts scene in Dundee, including clashes between bitter rivals Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson.