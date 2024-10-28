Gallery: Darts in Dundee through the years starring famous faces and local heroes

Step up to the oche with our Dundee darts picture special.

We’ve unearthed great photos of some of the biggest names in the sport and players from the local leagues who have battled for supremacy in city pubs.

The Caird Hall hosted Home Internationals in the 1980s which served up Auld Enemy clashes between bitter rivals Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson.

Jocky was a regular visitor to Dundee on the exhibition circuit and appeared everywhere from the Angus Hotel to the Dolphin Bar in Fintry.

Dundee has been a hotbed of darting talent throughout the years.

Some have gone further than others.

Harlequins barman Paul “Chocolate” Coughlin qualified for the BDO World Darts Championship at Lakeside in 2015.

Dundee firefighter Alan Soutar reached the quarter-finals at the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts when not crewing shifts with his pals at Kingsway Fire Station.

All are here.

So grab your darts and see how many you can recognise.

The 180s were flowing in 1976

Dundee Swimming and Leisure Centre was the setting for a darts exhibition in March 1976 which featured Harry Heenan and Alan Evans.

Heenan was an established Scottish international and would tour together with Welshman Evans, who won the 1975 World Masters.

The venue became better known as the Olympia.

It’s a bullseye…

Jocky Wilson was in the Scotland team that played England in a Home International match at the Mecca Playhouse in Nethergate in February 1980.

Can you spot him?

The match took place in front of 2,500 fans at the bingo hall.

The calm before the storm

Eric Bristow, Cliff Lazarenko, Bobby George, John Lowe and Dave Whitcombe were among the big names in the England side for the 1980 match.

England won the men’s match 12-3 and the women’s 5-0.

Tempers boiled over during the stormy encounter with cans and bottles thrown at the England players during the trophy presentation.

Jocky Wilson at Marryat Hall

Jocky Wilson signing autographs at the Marryat Hall in Dundee in June 1982.

The pot-bellied king of the oche was elevated to household-name status when he defeated John Lowe and won the world title in January 1982.

He typically signed autographs with a pen in one hand and a fag in the other.

Darts exhibition at Dundee’s Angus Hotel

Jocky Wilson took part in a darts exhibition at the Angus Hotel in Dundee to raise money for muscular dystrophy in March 1984.

Jocky’s alcohol intake during his heyday at the oche in the 1980s was lager chased by “seven or eight vodkas to keep my nerves so that I can play my best”.

He was in brilliant form at the Angus.

The 24-hour Dundee darts marathon

Calum Brunton completed a 24-hour darts marathon at Baxter Park Bowling Club in January 1985 and finished in style with a 180.

He threw 15,000 darts and raised £200 for the Tayside Whole Body Scanner appeal.

His only refreshment was a little soup and pints of water.

Dedication’s what you need…

Record breakers assemble.

Whitfield Labour Club earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records in June 1986.

The Courier said the darts team set a world record at local level following a run of success which saw them unbeaten in 63 league and 17 cup matches.

Count ’em – Dracula takes aim in Broughty Ferry

World darts champion Ted “The Count” Hankey was challenged by local players during an exhibition at the Ballinard Hotel in Broughty Ferry in September 2000.

Bullseye star and darts commentator Tony Green was the master of ceremonies.

He even brought along Bully’s prize board!

Frews Bar

Many local good causes have benefited from the generosity of darts teams.

The neo-natal intensive care baby unit at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee received a cheque for £733 from the ladies team at the Frews Bar in June 2001.

No wonder there were happy faces all round.

Harlequins Bar

The mixed darts team at Harlequins Bar in Princes Street presented a cheque for £228 to Radio Tay’s Caring for Kids appeal in November 2002.

The team arranged a darts competition and raffle to raise funds for the charity.

DJ Gary Muircroft received the cheque.

Whip Inn

Can you spot anyone you know in this picture?

The Whip Inn ladies team were taking part in a sponsored darts marathon to raise money for mobility equipment for disabled children in February 2002.

The pub closed its doors earlier this year.

Railway Club

Members of the Railway Club in Dundee took part in a 12-hour darts marathon in June 2003 to raise money for two-year-old Ashley Church from Cupar.

The youngster was suffering from cerebral palsy.

Shakespeare Bar

The Shakespeare Bar darts team were in fine voice after taking a break from the oche and enjoying a Christmas night out in December 2006.

They were joined in the background by Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Chubby Brown.

One Dart

Peter Manley was nicknamed “One Dart” because of his prolific finishing.

Manley lived up to his moniker during an exhibition in the Admiral Bar in July 2009.

One Dart played the local team and beat them all.

King of Bling – Bobby George comes to Dundee

Got gold? Get cash!

Darts legend Bobby George – known as the King of Bling – was the perfect choice to open a new High Street branch of Ramsdens in Dundee in April 2010.

Just a shame he didn’t bring his cloak and candelabra.

Douglas darter

Paul “Chocolate” Coughlin qualified for the Lakeside BDO World Championships in 2015 after a successful first year as a professional player.

The Douglas darter was a barman at Harlequins Bar in Albert Street.

Chocolate melted under the heat of the Lakeside lights and lost out 3-2 to Czech player Karel Sedlacek in a tough preliminary round encounter.

Alan Soutar

Alan “Soots” Soutar works at Kingsway East Fire Station in Dundee.

The Arbroath-based arrowsmith made his mark by reaching the last 16 of the World Darts Championship twice and the Grand Slam quarter-final in 2022.

The Dundee firefighter guaranteed his spot at the 2025 world championship at the Ally Pally when he won his maiden PDC title in Germany in June 2024.