Retail units added to revamped bid for flats on former Carnoustie hotel site

A fresh application has been submitted just over a year after Angus councillors rejected plans for the former Links Hotel land beside the world famous Championship golf course.

By Graham Brown
Ground floor flats have been dropped from the latest bid to develop the Links Parade site in Carnoustie. Image: GFiveThree Architects
Ground floor flats have been dropped from the latest bid to develop the Links Parade site in Carnoustie. Image: GFiveThree Architects

Ground floor shop units have been added in the latest attempt to secure planning permission for a long-empty hotel site overlooking Carnoustie’s Championship golf links.

The former Links Hotel – better known to many locals as the Glencoe – was cleared around 15 years ago.

Since then there have been several attempts to redevelop the land.

Former Carnoustie Glencoe Hotel site.
The former hotel site is in a prime location near Carnoustie’s Championship course. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Previous planning approvals for flats on the site never went ahead.

It sits beside the Caledonia clubhouse and opposite the 18th green of The Open venue.

Previous plan blocked because of flood fears

But flood risk from the Barry Burn has proved a major hurdle.

It led environment agency Sepa and Angus Council’s roads department to formally oppose the last proposal.

And in September planning appeal councillors rejected what was then an eight-flat project.

Carnoustie Links Hotel flats proposal.
The four-storey development would be set a stone’s throw from the 18th green at Carnoustie. Image: GFiveThree Architects

Angus development control committee councillors considered the scheme after its owners challenged the time it took officials to determine the proposal.

But the review body said it was still a “high risk” site.

And they warned that going against national planning policy would see the proposal called in by the Scottish Government.

Ground floor flats removed from latest application

Now, ground floor properties in the four-storey development have been replaced with two retail units.

Architects GFiveThree say the new proposal takes account of a flood risk assessment which was central to the previous refusal decision.

The ground floor level will be set no lower than 5.24 metres above sea level. Early warning systems would be installed.

“Raising the ground floor level has required revisions to the design,” the planning submission states.

Carnoustie hotel site flats plan.
The flats would offer spectacular views across Carnoustie Links. Image: GFiveThree Architects

“The floor-to-ceiling distance in the flats has been reduced, and the roof profile changed which has the effect of reducing the bulk of the building.

“The sensitive design-led proposals would enhance the site and the world stage setting of The Open.”

The application has been recently lodged with Angus Council by Stratford-based Quattro Group.

It will be considered by Angus Council in due course.

