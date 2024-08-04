Angus house-on-stilts blocked despite plan for one-in-500-year flood defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus house-on-stilts blocked despite plan for one-in-500-year flood defence

Architects argued the Barry home would have much greater protection than many properties in nearby Carnoustie.

By Graham Brown
An architect's image of the planned Barry house. Image: Brunton Design
An architect's image of the planned Barry house. Image: Brunton Design

Angus planners have said no to a new house despite applicants promising its design could survive a one-in-500-year flood.

The three-bedroom house at The Neuk on Station Road in Barry would have been built on steel stilts over two levels.

And most of the living accommodation was planned for the upper floor – behind a bund to keep the Barry Burn back.

Applicant Graham Murray first lodged an application for the new home a year ago.

But it has now been blocked under delegated powers by Angus planning officials.

They said the plan was “expressly prohibited” under council policy.

How would The Neuk house combat flood threat?

Barry Burn flood risk has been a key factor in numerous planning applications in and around Carnoustie.

But architects Brunton Design said The Neuk scheme offered a greater level of protection than many other properties.

Those included flats at Links Parade and the famous Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

The architects said: “Mitigation is the answer.

“The design of the proposed house does not raise the habitable floor level of the house by 500mm or 750mm above the worst anticipated (flood level), but 2,600mm above it.

Barry house planning application
Flood mitigation to protect The Neuk property from the Barry Burn. Image: Brunton Design

“We know its risk, have designed to take that into account and create a dwelling which is safe, even if a five-hundred year flood came back next week.”

And they said mitigation measures already carried out has allowed the site to escape recent major storm events without incident.

They also claimed an “arbitrary” Barry boundary settlement line had been drawn through the applicants’ garden.

Policy-breaching plan

However, Sepa objected in principle to the application.

And Angus planning officials waded in with a withering refusal.

“The principle of a new house at this location is contrary to development plan policies relating to rural homes.”

The said: “It involves sub-division of an existing plot in circumstances expressly prohibited.

“It provides a plot that does not comply with minimum plot size criteria.

“It extends ribbon development where that is expressly prohibited.

“In addition…the proposal is contrary to local and national flood risk policies.

Flooding at Carnoustie Links.
Flooding at Carnoustie Links in December 2015. Image: DC Thomson

“A site at risk of flooding cannot provide an acceptable residential environment and it does not provide a safe and pleasant development.

“The matters raised in support of the application do not justify approval of the application contrary to the provisions of development plan policy.”

It is open to the applicant to appeal the refusal to the council’s development management review committee.

