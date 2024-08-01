IT glitch blacks out live link to crunch council meeting on Carnoustie golf links future

Computer gremlins have locked Carnoustie residents out of a major discussion on the future running of the town’s golf courses.

The special full Angus Council meeting took place on Thursday afternoon.

It agreed a full community consultation on ambitious plans for the future operation of the three council-owned courses – including the world-famous Championship links.

A billion pound vision aims to retain the Angus jewel’s place on the Open Championship rota.

Links management hope the event will return before 2030 – bringing with it hundreds of thousands of visitors and millions of pounds for the local economy.

Live You Tube stream fails

But locals who tried to tune into the live You Tube stream of the meeting were left in the dark.

The council said it was due to an IT issue. An earlier council committee meeting was unaffected by the glitch and streamed as normal.

However, approval of the report means phase one of Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee’s masterplan will be put out for local views next week.

And the links body welcomed the long-awaited step forward in the project.

Carnoustie Golf Links chief executive Michael Wells said: “We are delighted Angus Council have taken the decision to put forward these proposals for public consultation.

“This is an important first step in realising our vision to deliver transformational hotel and leisure facilities that will be pivotal in securing the return of The Open Championship to Carnoustie, whilst securing local golf access rights and fair pricing for Angus residents.

“We note the public consultation will commence in the coming days and Carnoustie Golf Links will be making its own significant contribution to this exercise by proactively engaging on our exciting proposals which are underpinned by an unwavering commitment to fellow citizens who live, work and invest in the Angus region.”

What does the CGLMC proposal involve?

Phase 1 will require CGLMC to commission a separate operating company – owned by its external investment partners – called Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) to undertake the day-to-day management of the links until the end of the current council deal in 2033.

This separate company already owns and runs Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

CGLMC’s proposal will therefore allow the courses and hotel to be managed and operated together by one entity.

CGHH, as a privately owned company, would receive all income from the courses and meet all costs, including maintenance and investment costs.

CGLMC would continue as a charity with the same charitable objectives as at present.

A second phase would require CGHH to develop its long-term investment plan on a basis which ensures that Carnoustie remains a venue which is asked by partners such as the R&A to host major events like The Open Championship.

CGHH would enter into a new long-term agreement with Angus Council and CGLMC for the management and operation of the golf courses.

Angus Council would continue to own the land and golf courses under any such long-term agreement, and it is anticipated that CGLMC would continue to have a role in monitoring the operation of the golf courses.

Phase two would be subject to a separate public consultation.