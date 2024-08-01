IT glitch blacks out live link to crunch council meeting on Carnoustie golf links future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IT glitch blacks out live link to crunch council meeting on Carnoustie golf links future

A specially-convened Angus Council meeting agreed a full community consultation on the first phase of a long-term strategy for the management of Carnoustie links.

By Graham Brown
The famous claret jug in front of the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: PA/TheOpen.com
The famous claret jug in front of the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: PA/TheOpen.com

Computer gremlins have locked Carnoustie residents out of a major discussion on the future running of the town’s golf courses.

The special full Angus Council meeting took place on Thursday afternoon.

It agreed a full community consultation on ambitious plans for the future operation of the three council-owned courses – including the world-famous Championship links.

A billion pound vision aims to retain the Angus jewel’s place on the Open Championship rota.

Italy’s Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group

Links management hope the event will return before 2030 – bringing with it hundreds of thousands of visitors and millions of pounds for the local economy.

Live You Tube stream fails

But locals who tried to tune into the live You Tube stream of the meeting were left in the dark.

The council said it was due to an IT issue. An earlier council committee meeting was unaffected by the glitch and streamed as normal.

However, approval of the report means phase one of Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee’s masterplan will be put out for local views next week.

And the links body welcomed the long-awaited step forward in the project.

Carnoustie Golf Links chief executive Michael Wells said: “We are delighted Angus Council have taken the decision to put forward these proposals for public consultation.

Carnoustie golf links chief executive Michael Wells
Carnoustie Golf Links chief executive Michael Wells after it was named business of the year in the 2023 Courier Business Awards. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“This is an important first step in realising our vision to deliver transformational hotel and leisure facilities that will be pivotal in securing the return of The Open Championship to Carnoustie, whilst securing local golf access rights and fair pricing for Angus residents.

“We note the public consultation will commence in the coming days and Carnoustie Golf Links will be making its own significant contribution to this exercise by proactively engaging on our exciting proposals which are underpinned by an unwavering commitment to fellow citizens who live, work and invest in the Angus region.”

What does the CGLMC proposal involve?

Phase 1 will require CGLMC to commission a separate operating company – owned by its external investment partners – called Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) to undertake the day-to-day management of the links until the end of the current council deal in 2033.

This separate company already owns and runs Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

CGLMC’s proposal will therefore allow the courses and hotel to be managed and operated together by one entity.

CGHH, as a privately owned company, would receive all income from the courses and meet all costs, including maintenance and investment costs.

CGLMC would continue as a charity with the same charitable objectives as at present.

Thomas Bjorn at Carnoustie Senior Open 2024.
Thomas Bjorn tees off on the 14th during last month’s Senior Open at Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A second phase would require CGHH to develop its long-term investment plan on a basis which ensures that Carnoustie remains a venue which is asked by partners such as the R&A to host major events like The Open Championship.

CGHH would enter into a new long-term agreement with Angus Council and CGLMC for the management and operation of the golf courses.

Angus Council would continue to own the land and golf courses under any such long-term agreement, and it is anticipated that CGLMC would continue to have a role in monitoring the operation of the golf courses.

Phase two would be subject to a separate public consultation.

