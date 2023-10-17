How things are looking up for Carnoustie groups after landing £112k of Links cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

How things are looking up for Carnoustie groups after landing £112k of Links cash

More than 20 local causes shared a six-figure windfall in the annual handout of Carnoustie Links community benefit funding.

By Graham Brown
The community benefits fund presentation took place at Links House. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie Links’ community benefit scheme has distributed its largest cash pot since the fund was set up.

More than 20 groups and organisations stepped up to accept cheques totalling £112,000 at a Links House ceremony this week.

It takes the overall figure to almost £400k since the scheme was launched in 2015.

Ian Frier, vice-chair of Carnoustie Golf Links , community benefits fund convener David Cheape and fund administrator Lee Bowen. Image: Paul Reid

And the 2023 awards feature the four largest amounts distributed to date.

Bright lights and boules

Those include £28,000 to help Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed re-roof the Panmure Centre.

Carnoustie Christmas Lights received a £20,000 boost.

And £12,500 is going towards the regeneration of the old curling rink on Maule Street to develop a national petanque site which could attract international events.

The success of Forfar’s pioneering S-Mart social supermarket could also be replicated in Carnoustie with an award of £25k to Community First UK to develop a similar town-based social enterprise.

S-Mart Social Supermarket in Forfar.
The Earl and Countess of Forfar visit S-Mart social supermarket in 2021. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Community benefit fund convener David Cheape said: “We broadened the scope and eligibility for applications a number of years ago.

“But its core remains providing financial assistance towards community projects and, where possible, those that can benefit the entire community.

“In and around Carnoustie we are extremely lucky to have such a large number of youth groups, local clubs and organisations that all offer a huge range of activities to the young, and not so young.

“The first round of funding occurred back in November 2015.

Carnoustie Links community benefits fund
Community groups gathered for the funding announcement. Image: Supplied

“Despite the impact of Covid in 2020/21, we have now provided just short of £400,000 of financial support to the Carnoustie community.

“Through our community benefits fund, Carnoustie Links Committee have the opportunity to be able to assist these groups to sustain, expand and develop.

“Next year’s round of funding will open in the summer and we would encourage as many groups as possible to apply when applications open.”

List of successful applicants

The groups receiving cash awards were:

  • Friends of Carnoustie District Heritage
  • Carnoustie Panbride Friendship Circle
  • Craws Nest FC
  • Carnoustie Choir
  • Lesley’s Music and Movement
  • Kinloch Care Centre
  • Adoption and Fostering Charity Group
  • Arbroath and District Athletics Club
  • Angus Jubilee Fund
  • Carnoustie Memories
  • Carnoustie Claymores Swimming Club
  • The Manna Project
  • Royal British Legion Carnoustie
  • Friends of the Fairy Steps
  • Carnoustie Thistle Football Club
  • Carnoustie Panmure Football Club
  • Carnoustie Petanque Club
  • Carnoustie Community Council (Xmas Lights)
  • Community First UK
  • Carnoustie and Monifieth Mens Shed

