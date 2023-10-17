How things are looking up for Carnoustie groups after landing £112k of Links cash

Carnoustie Links’ community benefit scheme has distributed its largest cash pot since the fund was set up.

More than 20 groups and organisations stepped up to accept cheques totalling £112,000 at a Links House ceremony this week.

It takes the overall figure to almost £400k since the scheme was launched in 2015.

And the 2023 awards feature the four largest amounts distributed to date.

Bright lights and boules

Those include £28,000 to help Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed re-roof the Panmure Centre.

Carnoustie Christmas Lights received a £20,000 boost.

And £12,500 is going towards the regeneration of the old curling rink on Maule Street to develop a national petanque site which could attract international events.

The success of Forfar’s pioneering S-Mart social supermarket could also be replicated in Carnoustie with an award of £25k to Community First UK to develop a similar town-based social enterprise.

Community benefit fund convener David Cheape said: “We broadened the scope and eligibility for applications a number of years ago.

“But its core remains providing financial assistance towards community projects and, where possible, those that can benefit the entire community.

“In and around Carnoustie we are extremely lucky to have such a large number of youth groups, local clubs and organisations that all offer a huge range of activities to the young, and not so young.

“The first round of funding occurred back in November 2015.

“Despite the impact of Covid in 2020/21, we have now provided just short of £400,000 of financial support to the Carnoustie community.

“Through our community benefits fund, Carnoustie Links Committee have the opportunity to be able to assist these groups to sustain, expand and develop.

“Next year’s round of funding will open in the summer and we would encourage as many groups as possible to apply when applications open.”

List of successful applicants

The groups receiving cash awards were: