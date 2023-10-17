Police search for driver who hit pedestrian who was pushing pram in Perth

A pedestrian pushing a pram was allegedly hit by a car in Perth on Monday.

Officers believe the driver of the car made off after the incident on Dunkeld Road.

There were no casualties following the crash and police are carrying out investigations.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were made aware of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian pushing a pram on Dunkeld Road, Perth which happened on Monday, October 16.

“There were no injuries.

“The driver made off and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”