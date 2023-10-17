Police search for driver who hit pedestrian who was pushing pram in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police search for driver who hit pedestrian who was pushing pram in Perth

The motorist then fled the scene.

By Kieran Webster
Dunkeld Road in Perth
Th incident happened in Dunkeld Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.

A pedestrian pushing a pram was allegedly hit by a car in Perth on Monday.

Officers believe the driver of the car made off after the incident on Dunkeld Road.

There were no casualties following the crash and police are carrying out investigations.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were made aware of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian pushing a pram on Dunkeld Road, Perth which happened on Monday, October 16.

“There were no injuries.

“The driver made off and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Killiecrankie Cottage and the proposed lift that was given planning permission.
Council 'wrong' for stopping Perthshire man from installing lift at home
Motorists to face delays on A9 north of Birnam until March 2024.
Roadworks on A9 north of Dunkeld set to run until March 2024
The amber warning covers Dundee, Angus and large parts of Perth.
Storm Babet upgraded to amber warning for Tayside as 'exceptional' rain predicted
3
Perth was hit with heavy rain, which caused flooding across the city earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Perth and Kinross Council reveals flooding preparations as warning upgraded
Kinross Beer Garden.
Manager vows to keep Kinross Beer Garden alive after enforcement blow
The 24 hour-a-day dispenser at Browns Pharmacy on Perth's High Street.
Perth city centre pharmacy offers 24-hour access to prescriptions at new site
The Court House, Kinross
Kinross restaurant set for relaunch after scrapping popular pizzas
Babs Somerville accepting a bouquet from Balhousie Rumbling Bridge care home manager Morag Shea
Kinross-shire care home worker bids farewell to 'second family' after 36 years of kindness
Friarton Bridge near Perth.
'Crazy' traffic on M90 Friarton Bridge after roadworks begin
Country Food Trust chief executive SJ Hunt holding food pouch.
House of Bruar supporting foodbanks - one pheasant curry at a time

Conversation