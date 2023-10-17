Opening date revealed for former Dundee United duo’s Broughty Ferry café

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Opening date revealed for former Dundee United duo’s Broughty Ferry café

Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City's Euan Spark are set to open the café.

By Kieran Webster
Maison Dieu founders Euan Spark and John Souttar
Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters founders Euan Spark and John Souttar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The opening date for a Broughty Ferry café, owned by two former Dundee United players, has been revealed.

Rangers’ John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark say their café, Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters, will open on Monday, October 23.

The duo are also advertising for staff.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: “Our Broughty Ferry Café is opening next Monday!

“That’s Monday, October 23, at 8am on 195 Brook Street.”

Brechin enterprise expands to Broughty Ferry

The pair announced they were opening a café in August this year in a post on social media.

Spark and Souttar began the business in 2020 while Souttar was at Hearts and Sparks was at Elgin City.

After brewing up a business plan to open a café and roastery in Brechin, it came to fruition in November 2021.

Footballers John Souttar and Euan Spark are set to open a new café in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Footballers John Souttar and Euan Spark are opening a new café in Broughty Ferry. Image: Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters/Facebook.

Maison Dieu currently has contracts with Café Noir in Stonehaven and Fitzroy Cafe in Edinburgh.

The former teammates’ biggest customer is Billing Aquadrome – based in England.

Speaking previously to The Courier, Souttar, now 27, said: “The idea came after my second achilles injury.

“It was a time when I was saying to myself: ‘I might need to do something else.’

John Souttar holding some coffee beans
Souttar has an interest in coffee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“So, it became a case of thinking about what my interests were and what I enjoyed — coffee.”

They currently sell their coffee from a premises on Montrose Street and online.

The company also operates a takeaway window – serving toasties and home bakes and employs local high school pupils as baristas.

The news is another boost for Souttar, who is part of the Scotland squad that has qualified for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Conversation