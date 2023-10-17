Opening date revealed for former Dundee United duo’s Broughty Ferry café

The opening date for a Broughty Ferry café, owned by two former Dundee United players, has been revealed.

Rangers’ John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark say their café, Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters, will open on Monday, October 23.

The duo are also advertising for staff.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: “Our Broughty Ferry Café is opening next Monday!

“That’s Monday, October 23, at 8am on 195 Brook Street.”

Brechin enterprise expands to Broughty Ferry

The pair announced they were opening a café in August this year in a post on social media.

Spark and Souttar began the business in 2020 while Souttar was at Hearts and Sparks was at Elgin City.

After brewing up a business plan to open a café and roastery in Brechin, it came to fruition in November 2021.

Maison Dieu currently has contracts with Café Noir in Stonehaven and Fitzroy Cafe in Edinburgh.

The former teammates’ biggest customer is Billing Aquadrome – based in England.

Speaking previously to The Courier, Souttar, now 27, said: “The idea came after my second achilles injury.

“It was a time when I was saying to myself: ‘I might need to do something else.’

“So, it became a case of thinking about what my interests were and what I enjoyed — coffee.”

They currently sell their coffee from a premises on Montrose Street and online.

The company also operates a takeaway window – serving toasties and home bakes and employs local high school pupils as baristas.

The news is another boost for Souttar, who is part of the Scotland squad that has qualified for Euro 2024 in Germany.