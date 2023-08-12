Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark to open café in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark to open café in Broughty Ferry

'We just got the keys to our new Broughty Ferry Café!'

By Stephen Eighteen
Footballers John Souttar and Euan Spark are set to open a new café in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Footballers John Souttar and Euan Spark are set to open a new café in Broughty Ferry. Image: Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters/Facebook.

Two former Dundee United footballers are to open a new café in Broughty Ferry.

Rangers’ John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark say their new shop in Brook Street will welcome customers from mid September.

The pair made the announcement on their Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters social media channels.

The new café will be at 195 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
The new outlet will be at 195 Brook Street. Image: Coffee Roasters/Facebook.

It said: “We just got the keys to our new Broughty Ferry Café!

“Now that it’s confirmed, we can announce that the shop is located at 195 Brook Street, DD52AG.

“You’ll find it just across the road from Gillies, where Tesori Jewellers currently is.

“With all things going to plan, our doors will open in mid-September.

“Speciality coffee is coming to the Ferry at last.

“Stay tuned for an exact opening date!”

Souttar and Spark ignited in Brechin

The pair set up Maison Dieu in 2020 while Souttar was at Hearts and Spark was at Elgin City.

The former Dundee United teammates brewed up a business plan for a coffee roasters and café in Brechin, which eventually came to fruition in November 2021.

Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters founders Euan Spark and John Souttar.

“The idea came after my second achilles injury,” said Souttar, now 26, at the time.

“It was a time when I was saying to myself: ‘I might need to do something else.’

“So, it became a case of thinking about what my interests were and what I enjoyed — coffee.”

The roasters currently sell their coffee from premises on Montrose Street and online.

It also operates a popular takeaway window serving home-baked cakes and toasties, employing local high school pupils as baristas.

Broughty Ferry café is show of  success

The new enterprise in Broughty Ferry underlines the success the footballers have enjoyed in their first two years in business.

Last autumn Maison Dieu signed contracts with Café Noir in Stonehaven and Fitzroy Café in Edinburgh.

It also agreed a deal with its biggest customer to date – Billing Aquadrome in England.

Euan Spark celebrates his Highland League title success with mum Isobel.
Brechin City’s Spark, pictured with his mum Isobel. Image: Brechin City FC.

Spark, who is also 26, told The Courier a year ago: “We’ve got big plans and expansion is very much a key focus for our year two strategy as we increase our wholesale market share and develop our direct-to-consumer offering.”

