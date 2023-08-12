Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark to open café in Broughty Ferry

Two former Dundee United footballers are to open a new café in Broughty Ferry.

Rangers’ John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark say their new shop in Brook Street will welcome customers from mid September.

The pair made the announcement on their Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters social media channels.

It said: “We just got the keys to our new Broughty Ferry Café!

“Now that it’s confirmed, we can announce that the shop is located at 195 Brook Street, DD52AG.

“You’ll find it just across the road from Gillies, where Tesori Jewellers currently is.

“With all things going to plan, our doors will open in mid-September.

“Speciality coffee is coming to the Ferry at last.

“Stay tuned for an exact opening date!”

Souttar and Spark ignited in Brechin

The pair set up Maison Dieu in 2020 while Souttar was at Hearts and Spark was at Elgin City.

The former Dundee United teammates brewed up a business plan for a coffee roasters and café in Brechin, which eventually came to fruition in November 2021.

“The idea came after my second achilles injury,” said Souttar, now 26, at the time.

“It was a time when I was saying to myself: ‘I might need to do something else.’

“So, it became a case of thinking about what my interests were and what I enjoyed — coffee.”

The roasters currently sell their coffee from premises on Montrose Street and online.

It also operates a popular takeaway window serving home-baked cakes and toasties, employing local high school pupils as baristas.

Broughty Ferry café is show of success

The new enterprise in Broughty Ferry underlines the success the footballers have enjoyed in their first two years in business.

Last autumn Maison Dieu signed contracts with Café Noir in Stonehaven and Fitzroy Café in Edinburgh.

It also agreed a deal with its biggest customer to date – Billing Aquadrome in England.

Spark, who is also 26, told The Courier a year ago: “We’ve got big plans and expansion is very much a key focus for our year two strategy as we increase our wholesale market share and develop our direct-to-consumer offering.”