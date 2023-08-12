Kyle Falconer: Revelations from Dundee rocker’s BBC documentary ahead of screening

Dundee’s Kyle Falconer, frontman of chart-topping band The View, and his fiancé Laura Wilde, feature in a new BBC documentary that shares their raw, personal journey.

But when can the programme be viewed, and what are some of the main revelations to emerge from it?

What is the Kyle Falconer documentary about?

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde have navigated a whirlwind romance filled with euphoric highs and devastating lows.

From touring the world and the arrival of three beautiful children to postnatal depression and Kyle’s turbulent battles with substance abuse, they have spent eight dramatic years together.

Through the lens of their collaborative semi-autobiographical musical No Love Songs – which previewed at Dundee Rep Theatre in May – this documentary shares Kyle and Laura’s raw, personal journey, exploring how the challenges and sacrifices of parenthood continue to shape them as a couple.

What does Kyle talk about in the BBC programme?

Kyle admits he “completely lost the plot” when he landed several punches on bandmate Kieran Webster during The View’s comeback tour in May.

He also rejects claims he is homophobic when reliving legal charges and public humiliation following a drunken incident on a plane home from Spain in 2016.

The frontman also talks about the impact of losing his dad when he was just 16 and his mum when he was 21 at the height of The View’s fame.

Kyle also speaks about his ‘nostalgia’ for Montrose beach and explains why he loves visiting there at least three times a week with his own children.

What do we discover about Laura?

Laura reveals her love for the ‘real’ Kyle who the public don’t always see.

She has previously spoken about suffering from postnatal depression. When co-writing the musical No Love Songs, she dissects some of the hardest parts of her writing journey.

This involved hearing about her own mother’s traumatic experience of postnatal depression, which resulted in attempted suicide.

She has used this as a driver to raise awareness of mental health issues.

When is the documentary available to watch?

‘Kyle Falconer: Love and Chaos’ airs on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm on Monday, August 14.

It will be repeated on BBC Scotland at 11pm on Friday, August 18.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.