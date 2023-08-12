Kyle Falconer: Revelations from Dundee rocker’s BBC documentary ahead of screening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Kyle Falconer: Revelations from Dundee rocker’s BBC documentary ahead of screening

Here is what to expect from the documentary on The View frontman.

By Michael Alexander
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at Dundee Rep.
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at Dundee Rep. Friday 11th August 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s Kyle Falconer, frontman of chart-topping band The View, and his fiancé Laura Wilde, feature in a new BBC documentary that shares their raw, personal journey.

But when can the programme be viewed, and what are some of the main revelations to emerge from it?

What is the Kyle Falconer documentary about?

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde have navigated a whirlwind romance filled with euphoric highs and devastating lows.

From touring the world and the arrival of three beautiful children to postnatal depression and Kyle’s turbulent battles with substance abuse, they have spent eight dramatic years together.

Through the lens of their collaborative semi-autobiographical musical No Love Songs – which previewed at Dundee Rep Theatre in May – this documentary shares Kyle and Laura’s raw, personal journey, exploring how the challenges and sacrifices of parenthood continue to shape them as a couple.

What does Kyle talk about in the BBC programme?

Kyle admits he “completely lost the plot” when he landed several punches on bandmate Kieran Webster during The View’s comeback tour in May.

He also rejects claims he is homophobic when reliving legal charges and public humiliation following a drunken incident on a plane home from Spain in 2016.

Kyle Falconer.
Kyle Falconer. Image: BBC Scotland.

The frontman also talks about the impact of losing his dad when he was just 16 and his mum when he was 21 at the height of The View’s fame.

Kyle also speaks about his ‘nostalgia’ for Montrose beach and explains why he loves visiting there at least three times a week with his own children.

What do we discover about Laura?

Laura reveals her love for the ‘real’ Kyle who the public don’t always see.

She has previously spoken about suffering from postnatal depression. When co-writing the musical No Love Songs, she dissects some of the hardest parts of her writing journey.

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde.
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde. Image: BBC Scotland.

This involved hearing about her own mother’s traumatic experience of postnatal depression, which resulted in attempted suicide.

She has used this as a driver to raise awareness of mental health issues.

When is the documentary available to watch?

Kyle Falconer: Love and Chaos’ airs on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm on Monday, August 14.

It will be repeated on BBC Scotland at 11pm on Friday, August 18.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

More from Dundee

Footballers John Souttar and Euan Spark are set to open a new café in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark to open café in Broughty…
Friends celebrating a birthday at the the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Best pictures from Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens
Kyle Falconer throws punch at Kieren Webster.
Kyle Falconer admits he 'lost the plot' when he punched The View bandmate
Sanjeev Kohli / Navid from Still Game.
'No matter what I do, I'll always be Navid from Still Game': Sanjeev Kohli…
Derek Paton with his rubbish outside Riverside Recycling Centre.
Dundee man's anger after city recycling centre closes early
Broughty Ferry Road in Dundee is currently closed due to a crash. Image: Supplied
Crash closes busy Dundee road
Police confirmed the woman has now been traced.
Police at Broughty Ferry flats following 'disturbance'
The Phoenix pub in Dundee's Nethergate.
Dundee's iconic Phoenix Bar put up for sale
5
Dundee City Council face legal action over their short-term lets policy. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council faces legal action over 'unlawful' Airbnb licences
Ian Higgins leaves the High Court in Edinburgh after being cleared.
Dundee gas engineer cleared over death of man on city stairwell

Conversation