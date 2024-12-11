Dundee tenant slams letting agent for mouldy flat repair ‘delays’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee tenant slams letting agent for mouldy flat repair ‘delays’

Rockford Properties says it has now fixed all issues after Samuel Mutch contacted The Courier.

By Andrew Robson
Samuel Mutch inside his Dundee flat.
Samuel Mutch inside his Dundee flat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee man has hit out at his letting agent after claims it took months to fix his mouldy flat.

Samuel Mutch claimed Rockford Properties had failed to address “a number of issues” with his Forester Street flat in the city centre – including black mould.

The 27-year-old, who has lived in the £650-per-month flat for nearly two years, approached The Courier with his concerns after he felt he was getting “nowhere”.

At the time he described the conditions inside the flat as “awful”.

Back mould inside the Rockford Properties flat.
Back mould inside the Rockford Properties flat before it was fixed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mould is spreading to the furniture.
Mould was spreading to the furniture. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Speaking before repairs were carried out, he said: “The flat is extremely rundown and feels like it hasn’t been touched in 10 years.

“It feels indigent, the conditions are awful and it’s like I’ve been looked down upon.”

He also claimed Rockford had been “extremely difficult” to get in touch with.

Black mould around the windowsills.
Black mould around the windowsills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mould is growing on the walls of the communal hall.
Mould was also growing on the walls of the communal hall outside the flat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Initially, Rockford Properties “strongly refuted” the suggestion it was “doing nothing” to address Samuels’ concerns.

The firm also stated that during an inspection in June 2024, the property’s condition did not reflect the issues raised.

However, Sam provided an email sent to Rockford’s property manager in April, in which he raised concerns about a rusting radiator and mould build-up around the windows.

The Courier contacted Rockford again to highlight this.

Property firm repairs Dundee flat ‘to tenant’s satisfaction’ after The Courier got in touch

The company then took more than a week to respond, at which time it confirmed all outstanding issues had now been resolved to Samuel’s satisfaction.

Georgia Bedding, director at Rockford, said: “I am pleased to confirm that any outstanding issues that Sam had have been resolved to his satisfaction.

“The operations nanager visited Sam and gave additional advice in regards to managing ventilation and the landlord has installed a larger radiator to help him keep the flat warmer, as well as other repairs/upgrades.”

Samuel, who works for the Department for Work and Pension in the city, said: “In the last few weeks (Rockford) have been out and solved every issue in the flat.

“Coming to The Courier was the kick up the backside they needed.

“I’m pleased with the outcome but it shouldn’t have come to this.”

A mouldy radiator inside the flat.
The rusty radiator was replaced in November. Image: Supplied

Samuel’s mum, Lisa Mellor, said Rockford “suddenly can’t seem to do enough for him” after The Courier got involved.

Natalie Robertson, Rockford’s operations manager, said: “Rockford Properties is dedicated to providing well-maintained homes for all tenants and ensuring concerns are addressed promptly and effectively.

“While isolated complaints can arise, we remain committed to handling them with professionalism and in a manner that upholds our high standards.

“We have a large number of tenants who consistently choose to rent with us year after year, returning whenever they look to move to a new property.

“This speaks to the high level of trust and satisfaction we consistently deliver.”

