Dundee tenant slams letting agent for mouldy flat repair ‘delays’

A Dundee man has hit out at his letting agent after claims it took months to fix his mouldy flat.

Samuel Mutch claimed Rockford Properties had failed to address “a number of issues” with his Forester Street flat in the city centre – including black mould.

The 27-year-old, who has lived in the £650-per-month flat for nearly two years, approached The Courier with his concerns after he felt he was getting “nowhere”.

At the time he described the conditions inside the flat as “awful”.

Speaking before repairs were carried out, he said: “The flat is extremely rundown and feels like it hasn’t been touched in 10 years.

“It feels indigent, the conditions are awful and it’s like I’ve been looked down upon.”

He also claimed Rockford had been “extremely difficult” to get in touch with.

Initially, Rockford Properties “strongly refuted” the suggestion it was “doing nothing” to address Samuels’ concerns.

The firm also stated that during an inspection in June 2024, the property’s condition did not reflect the issues raised.

However, Sam provided an email sent to Rockford’s property manager in April, in which he raised concerns about a rusting radiator and mould build-up around the windows.

The Courier contacted Rockford again to highlight this.

Property firm repairs Dundee flat ‘to tenant’s satisfaction’ after The Courier got in touch

The company then took more than a week to respond, at which time it confirmed all outstanding issues had now been resolved to Samuel’s satisfaction.

Georgia Bedding, director at Rockford, said: “I am pleased to confirm that any outstanding issues that Sam had have been resolved to his satisfaction.

“The operations nanager visited Sam and gave additional advice in regards to managing ventilation and the landlord has installed a larger radiator to help him keep the flat warmer, as well as other repairs/upgrades.”

Samuel, who works for the Department for Work and Pension in the city, said: “In the last few weeks (Rockford) have been out and solved every issue in the flat.

“Coming to The Courier was the kick up the backside they needed.

“I’m pleased with the outcome but it shouldn’t have come to this.”

Samuel’s mum, Lisa Mellor, said Rockford “suddenly can’t seem to do enough for him” after The Courier got involved.

Natalie Robertson, Rockford’s operations manager, said: “Rockford Properties is dedicated to providing well-maintained homes for all tenants and ensuring concerns are addressed promptly and effectively.

“While isolated complaints can arise, we remain committed to handling them with professionalism and in a manner that upholds our high standards.

“We have a large number of tenants who consistently choose to rent with us year after year, returning whenever they look to move to a new property.

“This speaks to the high level of trust and satisfaction we consistently deliver.”