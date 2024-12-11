Student flats plan for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student flats plan for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site approved

Willison House, which was home to the Robertson’s furniture store for decades, was destroyed in a blaze in 2022.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The former Robertson's building in the aftermath of the fire in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.
Plans to build student flats on the site of a fire-hit former Dundee furniture store have been approved by Dundee councillors.

A planning application was lodged with Dundee City Council in June seeking permission to erect a nine-storey accommodation block on Barrack Street.

The site was previously home to the derelict Willison House, which was Robertson’s furniture store for decades.

It was destroyed by a fire in November 2022 and demolished just weeks later.

An image of the student flats planned for the fire-hit site of Robertson's in Dundee.
The 367-bed development will be a mix of studio and cluster apartments. Each will have a lounge and kitchen area.

A gym and a cycle storage space for up to 119 bikes are also included in the plans.

The plans were given the go-ahead by councillors on the local authority’s planning committee when they met on Monday.

Student accommodation plans approved

The approval comes after it was revealed there has been a dramatic drop in people studying at Dundee University – leaving 300 student hall beds empty this academic year.

But developers KR Developments said they are still projecting demand for student accommodation in Dundee.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, agent Alex Mitchell said: “This application is on the back of a trend in growth for students.

“You’ve got to bear in mind this proposal is really for two, three, four years down the line.

“We are projecting there is still going to be an overall growth and demand for students.”

New image of student block planned for fire-hit site of Robertson's in Dundee.
How the flats would look from Willison Street. Image: JM Architects/Dundee City Council.

However, some councillors raised concerns about the potential over-provision of student accommodation in the city centre.

SNP councillor Ken Lynn said: “I was halfway minded to oppose this given the number of student accommodation approved in the city centre in the last four or five years.

“I’m not convinced that a demand exists.

“What we really need in this city is mainstream housing with a high level of affordable housing incorporated in that.”

Despite the concerns, the application was unanimously approved.

Building dated back to 1930s

Willison House was built in the 1930s, with Robertson’s occupying the building the same decade.

The family firm remained in the B-listed building until Robertson’s fell into administration in 2011, shutting up the shop with the loss of 16 jobs.

It remained empty until it was destroyed in the 2022 fire.

