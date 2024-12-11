Student flats plan for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site approved

Plans to build student flats on the site of a fire-hit former Dundee furniture store have been approved by Dundee councillors.

A planning application was lodged with Dundee City Council in June seeking permission to erect a nine-storey accommodation block on Barrack Street.

The site was previously home to the derelict Willison House, which was Robertson’s furniture store for decades.

It was destroyed by a fire in November 2022 and demolished just weeks later.

The 367-bed development will be a mix of studio and cluster apartments. Each will have a lounge and kitchen area.

A gym and a cycle storage space for up to 119 bikes are also included in the plans.

The plans were given the go-ahead by councillors on the local authority’s planning committee when they met on Monday.

Student accommodation plans approved

The approval comes after it was revealed there has been a dramatic drop in people studying at Dundee University – leaving 300 student hall beds empty this academic year.

But developers KR Developments said they are still projecting demand for student accommodation in Dundee.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, agent Alex Mitchell said: “This application is on the back of a trend in growth for students.

“You’ve got to bear in mind this proposal is really for two, three, four years down the line.

“We are projecting there is still going to be an overall growth and demand for students.”

However, some councillors raised concerns about the potential over-provision of student accommodation in the city centre.

SNP councillor Ken Lynn said: “I was halfway minded to oppose this given the number of student accommodation approved in the city centre in the last four or five years.

“I’m not convinced that a demand exists.

“What we really need in this city is mainstream housing with a high level of affordable housing incorporated in that.”

Despite the concerns, the application was unanimously approved.

Building dated back to 1930s

Willison House was built in the 1930s, with Robertson’s occupying the building the same decade.

The family firm remained in the B-listed building until Robertson’s fell into administration in 2011, shutting up the shop with the loss of 16 jobs.

It remained empty until it was destroyed in the 2022 fire.