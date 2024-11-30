Drop in Dundee students costs university £2m and leaves halls like ‘ghost towns’

A dramatic drop in people studying at Dundee University has left 300 student hall beds empty this academic year.

The Courier can reveal a vacancy rate of around 20% is costing the university some £2 million.

A spokesman said the empty rooms were a “significant factor” in the university’s current £30 million budget crisis.

The university also revealed a “recruitment shortfall” of just over 300 Scottish students for the first semester of the current academic year against a target of around 2,400 Scottish undergraduates.

The “unexpected” reduction in Scottish students comes alongside the drop in fee-paying international students, which – coupled with other outside factors – has resulted in a deficit of between £25m-£30m.

A source who works at the official student accommodation – which is managed by private firm Sanctuary Students – said some of the wings were “like a ghost town”.

They said: “We realised there was a big issue in September when so many of the rooms were not occupied.

“We have never seen the halls as empty as this and it has also been noticed by the students.”

The West Park flats on Dundee’s Perth Road – a mile from the main campus – were “badly affected”.

Asked about the vacant rooms, a Dundee University spokesman said the “significant and unexpected drop” in students meant 20% of the 1,600 beds in its halls of residence buildings are vacant.

He added: “The financial impact of this is around a £2 million deficit against what had been budgeted, and a significant factor in the current financial challenges facing the university.”

Principal Professor Iain Gillespie wrote to staff last week warning the budget shortfall would be an inevitable job losses at the university as a result.

We revealed how some Dundee University staff say they were warned at an internal meeting last week that the institution “could close in two years” if spending is not drastically reduced.

New strategy needed for student halls

Conservative north-east MSP and Dundee University alumnus Maurice Golden said: “There has obviously been worrying financial news for the university of late.

“Potentially missing out on millions of pounds in accommodation fees will only make that worse.”

Mr Golden highlighted a number of factor may be influencing occupancy rates, including the number of private lets.

He said: “The lives of students are quite different now, especially since Covid-19 showed it’s possible to learn at distance or via a hybrid model.

“So traditional halls of residence may have to diversify if they want to attract international and domestic clients.”