Drop in Dundee students costs university £2m and leaves halls like ‘ghost towns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Drop in Dundee students costs university £2m and leaves halls like ‘ghost towns’

The institution confirmed the 300 vacant rooms were a “significant factor” in its financial struggles.

By Kirsten Johnson
West Park flats
West Park Flats have been affected. Image: Google Maps

A dramatic drop in people studying at Dundee University has left 300 student hall beds empty this academic year.

The Courier can reveal a vacancy rate of around 20% is costing the university some £2 million.

A spokesman said the empty rooms were a “significant factor” in the university’s current £30 million budget crisis.

The university also revealed a “recruitment shortfall” of just over 300 Scottish students for the first semester of the current academic year against a target of around 2,400 Scottish undergraduates.

Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal of Dundee University. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal of Dundee University wrote to staff to warn of cuts last week ahead of graduation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The “unexpected” reduction in Scottish students comes alongside the drop in fee-paying international students, which – coupled with other outside factors – has resulted in a deficit of between £25m-£30m.

A source who works at the official student accommodation – which is managed by private firm Sanctuary Students – said some of the wings were “like a ghost town”.

They said: “We realised there was a big issue in September when so many of the rooms were not occupied.

“We have never seen the halls as empty as this and it has also been noticed by the students.”

The West Park flats on Dundee’s Perth Road – a mile from the main campus – were “badly affected”.

Asked about the vacant rooms, a Dundee University spokesman said the “significant and unexpected drop” in students meant 20% of the 1,600 beds in its halls of residence buildings are vacant.

Dundee University
Failure to recruit enough fee-paying international students has left university struggling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He added: “The financial impact of this is around a £2 million deficit against what had been budgeted, and a significant factor in the current financial challenges facing the university.”

Principal Professor Iain Gillespie wrote to staff last week warning the budget shortfall would be an inevitable job losses at the university as a result.

We revealed how some Dundee University staff say they were warned at an internal meeting last week that the institution “could close in two years” if spending is not drastically reduced.

New strategy needed for student halls

Conservative north-east MSP and Dundee University alumnus Maurice Golden said: “There has obviously been worrying financial news for the university of late.

“Potentially missing out on millions of pounds in accommodation fees will only make that worse.”

Mr Golden highlighted a number of factor may be influencing occupancy rates, including the number of private lets.

He said: “The lives of students are quite different now, especially since Covid-19 showed it’s possible to learn at distance or via a hybrid model.

“So traditional halls of residence may have to diversify if they want to attract international and domestic clients.”

More from Scottish politics

Dundee's success is linked to the university's future - it can't be put at risk. Image: DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee University can survive funding crisis with imaginative solutions
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
Readers react to Dundee University bosses 'extravagant' spending revelations
Labour's Karen Beaton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Labour win West Fife by-election
6
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA.
Why was Perth chosen for Reform's first Scottish conference?
Farmer Murdo Fraser
Fife farmer warns 'dying is not an option' if inheritance tax plans go ahead
19
Rapist footballer David Goodwillie in action for Clyde in 2021.
John Swinney apologises to woman raped by David Goodwillie as shamed footballer hits back…
Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Every Scottish pensioner to receive winter heating payment next year
7
John Swinney and murdered stirling mum Claire Inglis
Parents of murdered Stirling mum 'beg' John Swinney for answers on third anniversary of…
Disgraced Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Eljamel inquiry chief sends 'do not destroy' letter to NHS Tayside over vital evidence
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel review boss recruits ‘expert’ neurosurgeons ‘truly independent’ of NHS Tayside

Conversation