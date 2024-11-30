Latest V&A Dundee exhibition explores Loch Ness, Orkney and other famous Scottish landscapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Latest V&A Dundee exhibition explores Loch Ness, Orkney and other famous Scottish landscapes

V&A Dundee is hosting a groundbreaking exhibition that speaks to Scotland’s connection with its landscapes and the wider world.

Artists Hamshya Rajkumar and Frank McElhinney alongisde their artwork Extraction 2023 which features silver birch saplings gathered from Ravenscraig, Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Artists Hamshya Rajkumar and Frank McElhinney alongisde their artwork Extraction 2023 which features silver birch saplings gathered from Ravenscraig, Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Michael Alexander

When Andy Summers, co-curator of the exhibition “A Fragile Correspondence,” reflects on Dundee, his affection for the city is clear.

“Most of my best friends are from Broughty Ferry,” the Edinburgh-raised 46-year-old says, laughing.

“I’ve known the city for over 25 years.”

He’s quick to recognise the dynamic transformation of Dundee’s waterfront, particularly with the addition of the V&A Dundee.

Andy Summers, co-founder and co-director Architecture Fringe. Image: Matthew Arthur Williams

The building was designed by Kengo Kuma to blend with its environment while challenging the way we think about architecture’s role in the future.

Now, this unique connection between architecture and place is taking centre stage at the V&A Dundee, which is hosting A Fragile Correspondence – Scotland’s official contribution to the 18th Venice Architecture Biennale.

What does A Fragile Correspondence bring to V&A Dundee?

The exhibition brings together a creative collaboration of architects, artists, and writers, exploring the intricate relationships between land, language, and architecture across Scotland’s diverse landscapes.

For Andy Summers, this exhibition’s return to Scotland feels especially fitting in Dundee, a city that continues to evolve culturally and architecturally.

“The V&A Dundee is incredibly significant in this regard,” Andy says, noting the museum’s role in bringing art, design, and architecture to the forefront of the city’s transformation.

A Fragile Correspondence at V&amp;A Dundee.
A Fragile Correspondence at V&A Dundee. Image: Grant Anderson/V&A Dundee.

“It’s a wonderful space to engage with an exhibition that asks how architecture can contribute to a more reciprocal relationship between humans and the land that sustains us.”

The exhibition is as much about the landscapes themselves as it is about the architectural response to them.

From the dense forests around Loch Ness, to the rugged Orkney Islands, to the industrial wastelands of Ravenscraig, the project traverses Scotland’s past and future, while grappling with some of the planet’s most urgent environmental questions.

Mapping connections across Scotland

Andy speaks of A Fragile Correspondence as an exploration of “how we work with land, not just on it”.

As an architect, he was on site with the Riverside Museum in Glasgow for two and a half years, and worked on the Central Bank of Iraq in Baghdad and other projects in Beirut.

The relationship with environment therefore has personal resonance.

“I’ve worked in architecture for many years, and in that time, I’ve come to see how buildings can consume resources, extract from the earth, and leave scars,” he says.

A Fragile Correspondence at V&A Dundee. Image: Grant Anderson/V&A Dundee.

“In our current moment, when environmental and climate issues are at the forefront, architecture must evolve to reflect a deeper understanding of our relationship with the earth.

“This exhibition asks how we can shift that perspective. How can we work with the land, rather than simply upon it?”

Andy says this dialogue is especially timely in Dundee, a city historically shaped by industry and now pivoting towards a future where sustainability and cultural identity are more closely linked.

The exhibition’s lexicon of landscape words, developed by artists, architects, and local contributors, offers visitors the chance to reflect on how language can shape our understanding of places.

A Fragile Correspondence at V&A Dundee. Image: V&A Dundee.

Through a rich blend of architectural models, photographs, and written narratives, the exhibition explores how the forces of industry, land ownership, and natural beauty intertwine to form Scotland’s unique identity.

“It’s thrilling that Dundee, with its vibrant cultural scene and connection to Scotland’s industrial past, is the first UK venue to host the exhibition,” he says.

“It’s an intimate opportunity for the local audience to engage with these ideas, in the very city that has experienced similar transformations.”

A reflection of global conversations

The 18th Venice Architecture Biennale was curated by Dundee-born Professor Lesley Lokko OBE, who grew up in Newport, and recently featured in The Courier.

Selected to represent Scotland, the exhibition resonated with an international audience, sparking conversations about how architecture and the environment can work in harmony.

While it’s rooted in the specific landscapes of Scotland, its messages are universal.

The theme, Laboratory of the Future, which underpinned the exhibition in Venice, continues to resonate in Dundee, where the city’s own history of industrialisation, decline, and rebirth mirrors some of the exhibition’s core themes.

Professor Lesley Lokko OBE.
18th Venice Architecture Biennale was curated by Dundee-born Professor Lesley Lokko OBE, who grew up in Newport. Image: Lesley Lokko

The landscapes featured in A Fragile Correspondence are not just symbolic but lived realities, with each one telling its own story of resilience, loss, and regeneration.

The industrial ruins of Ravenscraig, once Europe’s largest steel mill, now lie in a state of environmental recovery, where nature is slowly reclaiming the land.

In Orkney, ancient settlements and folklore shape a culture that has adapted to the harsh yet resilient environment.

Loch Ness, often idealised as a wild and untouched landscape, masks a history of displacement and dispossession during the Highland Clearances.

A Fragile Correspondence” is free to visit at V&A Dundee until spring 2025.

More from Entertainment

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Metalfest 2024 Picture shows; Catalysis rocking out at a gig in Glasgow. . na. Supplied by Image: Barrie Douglas (must credit) Date; Unknown
Dundee Metal Fest to kick off new era for homegrown rockers Catalysis
Ali Gellatly of Dundee Heritage Trust is supporting the Festival of Shackleton in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Why Dundee is celebrating city's 'special' links with legendary explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton
To go with story by David Dalziel. What's On Courier Picture shows; The Skids - Richard Jobson. Let's Rock Scotland. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; 10/08/2024
Skids frontman: 'The ghost of Stuart Adamson is in the room somewhere' as (another)…
2
Falcon flying in the sky
Soar into the wild with the ultimate gift experience
eter Capaldi has lent his support to The Multibank’s TV ad campaign.
Actor Peter Capaldi on his support for Fife-born Multibank charity and an extraordinary career
Rachel and her husband Kieran Andrews with their daughter Lily and dogs Pepper and Phantom at the Greenman's den. Image: Laura Mincher
Did Perthshire's 'magical' Greenman festive day out cast the right kind of spell on…
Gayle explores Castle Hill in Forfar. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
What happened when I got the key to one of Forfar's hidden gems?
CR0050617, Gemma Bibby, Dundee. Press call for 'Oor Wullie this Christmas' (in partnership with DC Thomson). Picture Shows; Oor Wullie - Kyle Gardiner, Dundee Rep, South Tay Street, Dundee, 22nd Nov 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Oor Wullie star excited to bring 'dad's favourite character' to life on Dundee Rep…
2
Kite surfer Paul Herdman at Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
How does a Broughty Ferry kite surfer spend his weekends?
Christmas tree and present.
Perthshire Christmas gift guide

Conversation