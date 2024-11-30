COURIER OPINION: Dundee University can survive funding crisis with imaginative solutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee University can survive funding crisis with imaginative solutions

Dundee University is not alone is facing a funding crisis, but with all solutions on the table Scotland's prestigious higher education sector can thrive.

By The Courier Comment
Dundee's success is linked to the university's future - it can't be put at risk. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's success is linked to the university's future - it can't be put at risk.

Recent weeks have seen two very different stories reported about Dundee’s education institutions.

At Dundee and Angus College, ambitious principal Simon Hewitt has set a bold and pioneering vision for the future.

His campus shake-up would represent one of the biggest changes in the City of Discovery’s education landscape.

This positive vision for the future contrasts with concerning reports from the University of Dundee, where a £30 million deficit has left staff fearing for their jobs.

Staff were told the university could close without huge savings. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Closure cannot be an option

In a particularly unguarded moment, one senior manager even told a group of staff that the institution – founded in 1881 – could close in just two years without swingeing spending cuts.

Such a disastrous outcome simply cannot be allowed to happen. The future of Dundee is inextricably bound to the success of its prestigious education sector – not least the jobs and potential for growth linked to life sciences.

The higher education sector across Scotland is facing a perfect storm. It may well become the major political challenge of the next parliament.

Any solutions to this crisis will require similarly bold thinking to the proposals on the table from Dundee and Angus College.

Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
Principal Iain Gillespie has said job losses are inevitable.

Unlike the country’s colleges, which were regionalised in 2012 to create a streamlined further education sector mapped more closely to regional economies, Scotland’s universities have not seen significant reform for many decades.

While the subjects taught and knowledge shared have both evolved rapidly, the shape of the sector remains strikingly similar to how it has always looked.

Some 13 years ago, The Courier campaigned against plans to merge Abertay and Dundee universities.

The proposals were fiercely resisted. If they were to be contemplated again it is likely the same objections would be raised.

Time may have come for radical changes

But as Grant Ritchie, the former principal of Dundee and Angus College, has said, the time may have come for mergers or more intense collaboration between Scotland’s 19 universities.

All solutions must be on the table. While our universities have proud and distinct heritages, they should be in the business of educating people in the very best way.

That is why there is merit in the argument advanced by education policy expert Professor Lindsay Paterson, who suggests an independent inquiry into Scottish education.

With party politics and election slogans removed, it would allow a root-and-branch, evidenced-based review of the entire system.

In a political climate that brooks no real discussion on tuition fees and other funding models for higher education this may be the only way forward.

