Readers have their say as Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle closure decision looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Readers have their say as Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle closure decision looms

Councillors will decide on the future of the two attractions at a meeting scheduled for Monday.

By Laura Devlin
Broughty Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Broughty Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Readers of The Courier have reacted with anger and frustration to the potential closure of Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle.

Dundee council’s city governance committee will vote on Monday to decide the future of the two attractions but officers have recommended they agree to shut them.

If the axe should fall, officers believe Leisure and Culture Dundee – who run them on behalf of the council –  would save more than £400,000 each year.

But the potential closures have sparked ire amongst the public and readers have taken to The Courier website to express their views.

Broughty Castle ‘suggestion is bonkers’

Among those raising concerns about what will happen to Broughty Castle was ‘Jps Ghost’.

They wrote: “The suggestion to close Broughty Castle is bonkers, it’s one of the Ferry’s year-round attractions for tourists, and local visitors.

“Who’s going to see those precious collections that the people of Dundee can’t be charged to see, if it’s closed?

“Have they considered changing the legislation?….if not, why not?”

Broughty Castle could close. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

‘Mum’s the word’ added: “So if they close the Castle then what? It’s going to lay dormant for years and perhaps get vandalised?

“Then after years of ruins, they will be left with a castle steeped in history and they can’t do anything with it.

“Would it not be better to keep it open rather than leave it to rot?”

Others suggested the closure of the golf courses at Caird Park would be detrimental to the local population.

‘Westendwino’ wrote: “This is shocking. Caird Park was a gift to the city.

“Where are the school kids and their friends going to play golf now? I see lots of them on the nine-hole.

“We should be investing in these facilities for young and old people alike, not everyone has the money to join a golf club.”

Golfers playing the Caird Park Golf Course. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

‘Assets are being wasted by the council’

There was also frustration aimed at the council and some questioned if enough was being done to promote the at-risk attractions.

‘Stop the gravy train’ wrote: “It would be more prudent of councillors to challenge tourism and marketing departments in Dundee City Council as to why they have failed to promote these assets of Dundee and secure their financial future.

“Further, why are these assets not included within the school curriculum to encourage sport and history?”

‘M&B’ added: “These assets are being wasted by the council.

“I’m really not sure the Dundee public are being well served by DCC – and would the councillors please stop hiding behind this L&C disguise.”

More from Dundee

Justine Torana and Nadine Getty of J&J's cafe in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee cafe hosting soup night to support vulnerable and homeless people
West Park flats
Drop in Dundee students costs university £2m and leaves halls like ‘ghost towns’
William Bellow, Ahmed Rahal and Aleas Gitton graduate together at Abertay University Graduation Day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Abertay University students celebrate winter graduations
Lorraine McIntosh received her honorary degree from Abertay University
Deacon Blue star Lorraine McIntosh on her family's Dundee United 'obsession' and why it's…
Cal (7) and Corrie (12) Monaghan enjoying their time at Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight launch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight kicks off in style
Police Scotland could move away from their West Bell Street branch
EXCLUSIVE: Police could move out of Dundee West Bell Street HQ in huge stations…
14
The procession in 2023.
Dundee Hooley: Full details of St Andrew's Day celebrations
Brassica
Council looking to quadruple rent at Dundee Waterfront site of failed restaurant
10
Rebecca-Rose McReady and Gary Lawson of Archies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee food and drink venue inside former barber shop
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. People encouraged to come out for bumper Christmas weekend Picture shows; Council leader Mark Flynn, Councillor Steven Rome, Lord Provost Bill Campbell and NL Productions O'Halloran. City Square, Dundee . Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
Dundee gears up for bumper Christmas weekend as locals encouraged to get involved

Conversation