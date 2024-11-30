Readers have their say as Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle closure decision looms

Readers of The Courier have reacted with anger and frustration to the potential closure of Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle.

Dundee council’s city governance committee will vote on Monday to decide the future of the two attractions but officers have recommended they agree to shut them.

If the axe should fall, officers believe Leisure and Culture Dundee – who run them on behalf of the council – would save more than £400,000 each year.

But the potential closures have sparked ire amongst the public and readers have taken to The Courier website to express their views.

Broughty Castle ‘suggestion is bonkers’

Among those raising concerns about what will happen to Broughty Castle was ‘Jps Ghost’.

They wrote: “The suggestion to close Broughty Castle is bonkers, it’s one of the Ferry’s year-round attractions for tourists, and local visitors.

“Who’s going to see those precious collections that the people of Dundee can’t be charged to see, if it’s closed?

“Have they considered changing the legislation?….if not, why not?”

‘Mum’s the word’ added: “So if they close the Castle then what? It’s going to lay dormant for years and perhaps get vandalised?

“Then after years of ruins, they will be left with a castle steeped in history and they can’t do anything with it.

“Would it not be better to keep it open rather than leave it to rot?”

Others suggested the closure of the golf courses at Caird Park would be detrimental to the local population.

‘Westendwino’ wrote: “This is shocking. Caird Park was a gift to the city.

“Where are the school kids and their friends going to play golf now? I see lots of them on the nine-hole.

“We should be investing in these facilities for young and old people alike, not everyone has the money to join a golf club.”

‘Assets are being wasted by the council’

There was also frustration aimed at the council and some questioned if enough was being done to promote the at-risk attractions.

‘Stop the gravy train’ wrote: “It would be more prudent of councillors to challenge tourism and marketing departments in Dundee City Council as to why they have failed to promote these assets of Dundee and secure their financial future.

“Further, why are these assets not included within the school curriculum to encourage sport and history?”

‘M&B’ added: “These assets are being wasted by the council.

“I’m really not sure the Dundee public are being well served by DCC – and would the councillors please stop hiding behind this L&C disguise.”