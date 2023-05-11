The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short

The trio have cancelled gig in London tonight after frontman Falconer swung punches at bass player Kieren Webster during Manchester comeback show.

By Neil Henderson

A video has captured the moment The View frontman Kyle Falconer swung punches during an on-stage bust-up.

The Dundee trio were playing the Deaf Institute in Manchester on Wednesday night as part of their comeback.

But several fans at the sold-out show claim the gig descended into chaos halfway through.

Footage posted on social media shows Falconer throwing his guitar to the ground before swinging six punches at another person on stage – reported to be bass player Kieren Webster.

He also tries to kick him in the head, with guitarist Pete Reilly and other members of the crew trying to intervene.

The singer also appeared to be pointing and shouting in one of the short clips that has been shared by followers of the group on Twitter.

The View bandmates hold back Kyle Falconer from going for Kieren Webster.
The View guitarist Pete Reilly and members of the crew hold Kyle Falconer back Image: The Window Co/Twitter

Fans say Falconer later returned to the stage on his own to perform the band’s hit Face for the Radio.

In another clip also shared on social media, he then appeared to apologise to the crowd before suggesting Webster should “finish the set himself”.

He also accused Webster of “wanting to sing the songs” before walking off, to jeers from the audience, as crew members tried to convince him to continue.

Astonished fans and social media users have reacted to the footage, which has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

The band cancelled a gig in London on Thursday night as a result of the bust-up.

One diehard said: “Reunion over.” Another branded it “embarrassing”.

Fans also asked for a refund, with claims the band’s setlist showed they had been due to play a further seven songs.

The View bust-up on bass player’s birthday

The bust-up came just hours after the band wished Webster a happy birthday in a Facebook post.

A spokesperson for The View said: “Unfortunately, we are having to postpone tonight’s London show.

“Our promoter is working to resolve the situation.

“Please keep hold of your tickets for now and we will make a further announcement in a few days.

“Massive apologies to all our fans.”

A spokesman for London venue Oslo – who was unaware of the incident when first contacted by The Courier – declined to comment.

The View frontman Kyle Falconer.
Kyle Falconer was at the forefront of Wednesday’s incident. Image: Alastair More

The band have already announced a huge UK tour later this year, but with no Scottish dates.

However followers north of the border have been urged to “hang tight” in anticipation of further gigs being announced.

The band are also due to play a number of festivals this summer, including TRNSMT in Glasgow.

Falconer recently opened up on his and partner Laura Wilde’s experiences of post-natal depression after writing a musical on the subject.

