The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short

A video has captured the moment The View frontman Kyle Falconer swung punches during an on-stage bust-up.

The Dundee trio were playing the Deaf Institute in Manchester on Wednesday night as part of their comeback.

But several fans at the sold-out show claim the gig descended into chaos halfway through.

Footage posted on social media shows Falconer throwing his guitar to the ground before swinging six punches at another person on stage – reported to be bass player Kieren Webster.

He also tries to kick him in the head, with guitarist Pete Reilly and other members of the crew trying to intervene.

The singer also appeared to be pointing and shouting in one of the short clips that has been shared by followers of the group on Twitter.

Fans say Falconer later returned to the stage on his own to perform the band’s hit Face for the Radio.

In another clip also shared on social media, he then appeared to apologise to the crowd before suggesting Webster should “finish the set himself”.

He also accused Webster of “wanting to sing the songs” before walking off, to jeers from the audience, as crew members tried to convince him to continue.

Astonished fans and social media users have reacted to the footage, which has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

The band cancelled a gig in London on Thursday night as a result of the bust-up.

One diehard said: “Reunion over.” Another branded it “embarrassing”.

Fans also asked for a refund, with claims the band’s setlist showed they had been due to play a further seven songs.

The View bust-up on bass player’s birthday

The bust-up came just hours after the band wished Webster a happy birthday in a Facebook post.

A spokesperson for The View said: “Unfortunately, we are having to postpone tonight’s London show.

“Our promoter is working to resolve the situation.

“Please keep hold of your tickets for now and we will make a further announcement in a few days.

“Massive apologies to all our fans.”

A spokesman for London venue Oslo – who was unaware of the incident when first contacted by The Courier – declined to comment.

The band have already announced a huge UK tour later this year, but with no Scottish dates.

However followers north of the border have been urged to “hang tight” in anticipation of further gigs being announced.

The band are also due to play a number of festivals this summer, including TRNSMT in Glasgow.

Falconer recently opened up on his and partner Laura Wilde’s experiences of post-natal depression after writing a musical on the subject.