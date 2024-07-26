First look inside Dundee Seagate flats 6 years after build started

A Dundee city centre housing development which began construction almost six years ago is finally nearing completion.

The £3.5m project to transform the former site of the McLeish Fresh Food factory into flats first began in November 2018.

Twenty-eight, two bedroom apartments have been created at the Trades Lane site, which sits directly opposite Dundee Bus Station.

The flats occupy floors one through to seven, while the ground floor will host a commercial unit, bicycle storage and a shared yard area at the rear of the building.

Hillcrest Homes is behind the project and will offer the properties for mid market rent.

It’s hoped the project will be completed by the autumn and ahead of the handover, The Courier has been given an exclusive first look at the apartment complex.

See inside the Seagate flats

The completion of the Seagate housing development will mark the end of saga that has spanned almost six years

Its was originally led by Seagate Ltd and Invertay Homes as the contractors.

As construction got under way, a traffic order was put in place in December 2018 which banned all vehicles from Trades Lane at its junction with Seagate.

This was subsequently lifted by Dundee City Council the following year due to the slow pace of the work.

Work on the Seagate development was then further delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

In 2021, Hillcrest confirmed it had parted ways original developers Seagate Ltd and had re-tendered the work.

Dundee-based George Martin Builders then took over the project.

David Milton, Hillcrest head of development, said: “Hillcrest Homes is delighted that our homes at Seagate will be very shortly welcoming their first tenants.

“Due for completion in Autumn, these apartments have been developed to a high specification, and will be somewhere that residents can really make a home.

“Located in the heart of the city, the properties are ideally located with a range of amenities and transport links on the doorstep whilst just a couple of minutes’ walk from key Dundee hotspots such as the waterfront, Slessor Gardens and V&A.”

David Maxwell, managing director of George Martin Builders, added: “George Martin Builders Ltd are delighted to have been engaged by Hillcrest homes to provide 28 mid-market rent flats situated in Dundee City Centre.

“This development has been constructed to the highest standards and will be a great asset to the city for many years to come.

“These two bedroom apartments provide a high class affordable option for young professionals or anyone looking to enjoy city centre living.”