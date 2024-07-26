First look inside Dundee Seagate flats 6 years after build started

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look inside Dundee Seagate flats 6 years after build started

Twenty-eight, two bedroom apartments have been created at the Trades Lane site.

By Laura Devlin
The Seagate housing development is due to be complete by autumn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A Dundee city centre housing development which began construction almost six years ago is finally nearing completion.

The £3.5m project to transform the former site of the McLeish Fresh Food factory into flats first began in November 2018.

Twenty-eight, two bedroom apartments have been created at the Trades Lane site, which sits directly opposite Dundee Bus Station.

The flats occupy floors one through to seven, while the ground floor will host a commercial unit, bicycle storage and a shared yard area at the rear of the building.

Hillcrest Homes is behind the project and will offer the properties for mid market rent.

It’s hoped the project will be completed by the autumn and ahead of the handover, The Courier has been given an exclusive first look at the apartment complex.

See inside the Seagate flats

How the hallway in the flats will look. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The kitchen/dining room. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The completion of the Seagate housing development will mark the end of saga that has spanned almost six years

Its was originally led by Seagate Ltd and Invertay Homes as the contractors.

The bathroom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The flats will be rented out by Hillcrest Homes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

As construction got under way, a traffic order was put in place in December 2018 which banned all vehicles from Trades Lane at its junction with Seagate.

This was subsequently lifted by Dundee City Council the following year due to the slow pace of the work.

Views across Dundee from the sixth floor of the Seagate development. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Some flats in the development have balconies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Work on the Seagate development was then further delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

In 2021, Hillcrest confirmed it had parted ways original developers Seagate Ltd and had re-tendered the work.

Dundee-based George Martin Builders then took over the project.

All 28 flats at the development are two-bedroom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The flats also have built in wardrobes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

David Milton, Hillcrest head of development, said: “Hillcrest Homes is delighted that our homes at Seagate will be very shortly welcoming their first tenants.

“Due for completion in Autumn, these apartments have been developed to a high specification, and will be somewhere that residents can really make a home.

“Located in the heart of the city, the properties are ideally located with a range of amenities and transport links on the doorstep whilst just a couple of minutes’ walk from key Dundee hotspots such as the waterfront, Slessor Gardens and V&A.”

The development is due to be completed by autumn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Work began on the project in 2018. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

David Maxwell, managing director of George Martin Builders, added: “George Martin Builders Ltd are delighted to have been engaged by Hillcrest homes to provide 28 mid-market rent flats situated in Dundee City Centre.

“This development has been constructed to the highest standards and will be a great asset to the city for many years to come.

“These two bedroom apartments provide a high class affordable option for young professionals or anyone looking to enjoy city centre living.”

