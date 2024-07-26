Crash driver propelled car into Perthshire couple’s home causing major structural damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crash driver propelled car into Perthshire couple’s home causing major structural damage

When police caught up with driver Ross Boag and asked why his van was caught on camera outside the house, he claimed his licence plate might have been stolen.

By Jamie Buchan
Ross Boag
Ross Boag at Perth Sheriff Court.

A van driver careered into a Perthshire couple’s parked car, pushing it into the wall of their house and causing severe structural damage.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the property was left with a huge external crack up to the roof because of the collision in January 2023.

However, the 24-year-old appeared in the dock and pled guilty to dangerous driving in Elmgrove, Scone.

Loud bang

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton told the court the occupants of the property turned in by 10.45pm on January 13 and everything was in order.

“At 12.40am, there was a loud bang.

“The witnesses noticed that their security light had been activated.

“They looked out to see a white van reversing at speed, colliding with their motor vehicle.

“The car was pushed into the wall of their home, causing a crack in the wall and window frame.”

Ross Boag
Ross Boag appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Hamilton said: “The accused’s vehicle exited the area at speed.”

Police were alerted and witnesses said they had seen the van with one person in the driver seat.

“CCTV was reviewed and the accused was traced following an insurance check.

“He was traced and identified himself as the driver.

“The accused was interviewed and spoke freely but denied any involvement in the offence.

“He said he didn’t know why his vehicle was seen reversing into the other vehicle and said that his plates could have been stolen.”

Elmgrove, Scone
The accident happened in Elmgrove, Scone. Image: Google

The court heard the house was left with structural damage underneath a bedroom window.

An external crack stretched from the ground to the roof, making the building no longer water tight.

The complainers’ car suffered “extensive” rear end damage and had a smashed windscreen.

Tool theft

The court was told of a separate, earlier incident, when Boag, of Gilsay Place, Perth, stole more than £1,400 worth of tools from a city shop.

He visited to Martin Plant Hire on Crieff Road on November 16 2022 and booked out a quick-cut saw, a half-bag of mixer and a plate compactor.

“Effectively he did not return these items,” said Mr Hamilton.

Boag ignore repeated calls from the business.

When police were called in, he told them: “I did rent it, but it was all stolen from me, so I couldn’t take it back.”

The fiscal depute confirmed Boag had not reported the items stolen.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence until next month.

