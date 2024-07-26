Crash driver propelled car into Perthshire couple’s home causing major structural damage

A van driver careered into a Perthshire couple’s parked car, pushing it into the wall of their house and causing severe structural damage.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the property was left with a huge external crack up to the roof because of the collision in January 2023.

When police caught up with driver Ross Boag and asked why his van was caught on camera outside the house, he claimed his licence plate might have been stolen.

However, the 24-year-old appeared in the dock and pled guilty to dangerous driving in Elmgrove, Scone.

Loud bang

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton told the court the occupants of the property turned in by 10.45pm on January 13 and everything was in order.

“At 12.40am, there was a loud bang.

“The witnesses noticed that their security light had been activated.

“They looked out to see a white van reversing at speed, colliding with their motor vehicle.

“The car was pushed into the wall of their home, causing a crack in the wall and window frame.”

Mr Hamilton said: “The accused’s vehicle exited the area at speed.”

Police were alerted and witnesses said they had seen the van with one person in the driver seat.

“CCTV was reviewed and the accused was traced following an insurance check.

“He was traced and identified himself as the driver.

“The accused was interviewed and spoke freely but denied any involvement in the offence.

“He said he didn’t know why his vehicle was seen reversing into the other vehicle and said that his plates could have been stolen.”

The court heard the house was left with structural damage underneath a bedroom window.

An external crack stretched from the ground to the roof, making the building no longer water tight.

The complainers’ car suffered “extensive” rear end damage and had a smashed windscreen.

Tool theft

The court was told of a separate, earlier incident, when Boag, of Gilsay Place, Perth, stole more than £1,400 worth of tools from a city shop.

He visited to Martin Plant Hire on Crieff Road on November 16 2022 and booked out a quick-cut saw, a half-bag of mixer and a plate compactor.

“Effectively he did not return these items,” said Mr Hamilton.

Boag ignore repeated calls from the business.

When police were called in, he told them: “I did rent it, but it was all stolen from me, so I couldn’t take it back.”

The fiscal depute confirmed Boag had not reported the items stolen.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence until next month.

