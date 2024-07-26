Fife communities lose out as Glenrothes to Perth bus service axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife communities lose out as Glenrothes to Perth bus service axed

Stagecoach has defended its decision to withdraw service 36 from next month.

By Claire Warrender
Stagecoach plans to withdraw some bus services in Glenrothes
Stagecoach is defending the decision to withdraw the service. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Dozens of people have complained about the axing of a Fife bus service.

The loss of the 36 service between Perth and Glenrothes next month will cause problems for those who use it to access work or college.

And while Fife Council has stepped in to fund a replacement for part of the route, several communities are still losing out.

Freuchie will miss out when the Glenrothes to Perth bus is withdrawn. Image: Google.

Stagecoach has defended the service’s withdrawal from August 19, saying it is responding to community feedback.

The company also says passenger numbers have been low since the pandemic.

However, more than 50 people have contacted North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie with a number of concerns.

And the Liberal Democrat MSP called on Stagecoach and the council to explain how the changes will work.

What are the changes and why are they a problem?

The bus firm is replacing the Glenrothes to Perth service with an alternative.

A new Perth to St Andrews bus will travel via Newburgh and Cupar.

This follows findings from community studies carried out during the Newburgh Transport Appraisal in 2022, which found a need for services to Cupar.

More services will go to Cupar. Image: Darrell Benns.

Meanwhile, Fife Council proposes continuing the service between Glenrothes and Newburgh, to be operated by Moffat and Williamson.

However several concerns remain:

  • People travelling between Glenrothes and Perth will have to change at Newburgh and it is not yet known whether one ticket will be accepted by both bus companies.
  • The new proposals miss out Freuchie and Balfarg.
  • The service through Auchtermuchty and Kinross is being replaced by a Go-Flexi on-demand service which has to be booked in advance.

Why is Stagecoach withdrawing the Glenrothes to Perth bus?

Stagecoach has explained the rationale behind the withdrawal of service 36.

A spokesperson said: “Our decision to make changes to bus services in the north of Fife has been impacted by a number of factors.

“Mainly, the low usage on parts of the route, in particular since the pandemic where travel patterns fundamentally changed.

“We need to adapt accordingly to operate a commercially viable network.”

The spokesperson said the most used sections of the 36 service route are being replaced.

What about tickets and the communities no longer served?

Stagecoach says it is working to develop a ticket acceptance scheme with Moffat and Williamson.

Details of this will be announced as soon as possible.

Moffat and Williamson is taking over part of the route.

They add: “The frequency of the service between Newburgh and Glenrothes will be improved with the M&W travel options, as the timetable no longer includes gaps for school journeys.

“And the use of Go-Flexi services in Auchtermuchty, Strathmiglo and Gateside offers much greater flexibility, including increased hours of operation.

“Other areas no longer served by the 36 still have access to other bus services around Glenrothes providing suitable connections to local and express services at Glenrothes bus station.”

Fife Council’s transportation chief John Mitchell says there are plans to look at ways to improve Freuchie and Balfarg services once the new route is established.

Courier campaign to protect bus services

It comes after Stagecoach implemented a raft of service cuts in Perthshire and Fife earlier this year.

The Courier has been campaigning for adequate bus routes, particularly in rural areas. See more on our dedicated campaigns page.

