Dundee accountancy firm liquidated as director trades from same office under new name

ARH Accountants Ltd was put into liquidation in June.

By Paul Malik
Coast Business Centre, Dundee where ARH Accountants, and now Precision Accountants and Business Advisors Ltd operate. Image: Google Maps Date; Unknown
Coast Business Centre, Dundee where ARH Accountants, and now Precision Accountants and Business Advisors Ltd operate. Image: Google Maps Date; Unknown

Dundee accountancy firm ARH Accountants has appointed liquidators.

The firm, founded by director and majority shareholder Amanda Henderson, employed 13 members of staff.

Insolvency practitioners Begbies Traynor were brought in to handle the liquidation process after the company was voluntarily wound-up in June.

A resolution to wind-up was filed on June 10, records show.

In April this year, Ms Henderson founded a new company, ARH Accountants and Business Advisors Ltd.

Director Amanda Henderson. Image: Supplied

The company’s name was then changed to Precision Accountants and Business Advisors Ltd in May.

This company operates from the same building, Coast Business Centre, in West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, that ARH Accountants Ltd did.

It is understood staff from ARH Accountants Ltd are now working for Precision.

ARH Accountants Ltd website is still operational, inviting potential clients to contact them through it.

ARH Accountants Ltd folds following motion

At a general meeting of the company, convened on June 10, the following resolutions were passed.

It stated: “The company be wound up voluntarily and that Kenneth Robert Craig, of Begbies Traynor (Central) LLP, Aberdeen be and is hereby appointed liquidator of the company.”

The ARH Accountants Ltd website lists two offices, one in Dundee and another at Arduthie Business Centre in Kirkton Road, Stonehaven.

ARH Accounts Ltd previously operated from Delta House at Dundee Technology Park, before changing its offices this year after Coast Business Centre opened.

Services offered through it include a “full range” of compliance, taxation, accountancy, and independent support and advice.

The company say they offer services and act for clients across central Scotland the east coast, including Aberdeen and Peterhead.

Ms Henderson declined to comment on the liquidation of ARH Accountants Ltd and the subsequent start-up of a new company which operates from the same business address when approached by The Courier.

Begbies Traynor, the firm instructed to carry out the liquidation process, were also approached for comment.

