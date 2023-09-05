Vacant Dundee building being brought back into use

A Dundee office building which has been vacant for around three years is to be brought back into use.

The premises at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate have been empty since NOV left during 2020.

Now Dundee wind turbine expert Coast Renewable Services has purchased the premises and hopes to attract “like minded” firms.

Coast founder on new Dundee office plans

Coast Renewable Services managing director Mark Robson said the growth of his business means it requires more office space – although the company will keep its headquarters at the Port of Dundee.

After purchasing the building for £370,000, a refurbishment is under way.

He said: “We are outgrowing our offices at the Port and have ambitious plans to double our staff numbers and turnover in the next five years.

“This would take us to around 100 staff and £13 to £15 million sales.

“The new building, named Coast Business Centre, provides us with extra space but also offices to rent.

“Ideally we are looking to acquire tenants who do the same sort of work that we do – renewables, solar panels, heat source pumps, training.

“The building has about 25 units which can contain up to eight staff each and we are creating an on-site gym.”

Mark said the refurbishment will cost around £60,000 with a completion date of mid-October.

He said there had already been good interest in the units at the building, which has a large car park.

Coast training centre plans

The new offices will open around the same time as Coast’s training facility opens at the nearby Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Coast has taken on five staff to offer training for the next generation of wind technicians.

Mr Robson said: “It’s been great to see windfarm work coming to the Port of Dundee.

“I think the next few years in renewables is going to be very busy.

“We’re currently building wind farms across Scotland and recently had a call from Ireland to remove a fire-damaged turbine.

“We have started a wind turbine blade repair and maintenance division and we are also in the process of starting up a main component exchange department.”

The building at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, opposite a Royal Mail depot, was initially built by GS Construction.