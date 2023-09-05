Vacant Dundee building being brought back into use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vacant Dundee building being brought back into use

The refurbishment will see several offices available for rent and the creation of a new gym.

By Rob McLaren
The building at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate. Image: Coast Renewable Services
A Dundee office building which has been vacant for around three years is to be brought back into use.

The premises at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate have been empty since NOV left during 2020.

Now Dundee wind turbine expert Coast Renewable Services has purchased the premises and hopes to attract “like minded” firms.

Coast founder on new Dundee office plans

Coast Renewable Services managing director Mark Robson said the growth of his business means it requires more office space – although the company will keep its headquarters at the Port of Dundee.

After purchasing the building for £370,000, a refurbishment is under way.

He said: “We are outgrowing our offices at the Port and have ambitious plans to double our staff numbers and turnover in the next five years.

“This would take us to around 100 staff and £13 to £15 million sales.

Coast Renewables founder Mark Robson. Image: Coast Renewables.

“The new building, named Coast Business Centre, provides us with extra space but also offices to rent.

“Ideally we are looking to acquire tenants who do the same sort of work that we do – renewables, solar panels, heat source pumps, training.

“The building has about 25 units which can contain up to eight staff each and we are  creating an on-site gym.”

Mark said the refurbishment will cost around £60,000 with a completion date of mid-October.

He said there had already been good interest in the units at the building, which has a large car park.

Coast training centre plans

The new offices will open around the same time as Coast’s training facility opens at the nearby Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Coast has taken on five staff to offer training for the next generation of wind technicians.

Mr Robson said: “It’s been great to see windfarm work coming to the Port of Dundee.

“I think the next few years in renewables is going to be very busy.

A sign at the new Coast Business Centre in Dundee. Image: Coast Renewable Services.

“We’re currently building wind farms across Scotland and recently had a call from Ireland to remove a fire-damaged turbine.

“We have started a wind turbine blade repair and maintenance division and we are also in the process of starting up a main component exchange department.”

The building at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, opposite a Royal Mail depot, was initially built by GS Construction.

Conversation