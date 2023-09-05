New home for Dick McTaggart statue sees legendary Dundee boxer standing tall once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

New home for Dick McTaggart statue sees legendary Dundee boxer standing tall once again

Dundee boxing legend Dick McTaggart's bronze statue has just been cleaned up and now has pride of place at the new Dundee St Francis gym in Sugarhouse Wynd. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The Dick McTaggart statue packs a punch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Dick McTaggart statue packs a punch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s lord of the ring — ‘Dandy’ Dick McTaggart — became a double Olympic medallist with bronze in Rome exactly 63 years ago.

It followed his Olympic gold and Val Barker Trophy win for being the most stylish boxer at the Melbourne Olympics four years previously, in 1956.

So it is, perhaps, fitting that his bronze statue has just been cleaned up and now has pride of place at the new Dundee St Francis gym in Sugarhouse Wynd.

The statue of McTaggart — nine foot tall — in his fighting prime is mounted on a marble plinth bearing the inscription: “Dundee’s boxing legend Dick McTaggart”.

Businessman Scott Fyffe, of Tealing-based Matrix Distribution, commissioned the statue from China.

It was initially stationed at the St Francis ABC gym in King’s Cross Road with McTaggart returning to Dundee for the grand unveiling in June 2014.

Statue of Dick McTaggart honours one of Dundee’s most famous sons

My former colleague, James Masson, takes up the story.

“St Francis moved from their King’s Cross Road premises to Happyhillock Road and, after three years there, they have now moved to Sugarhouse Wynd,” he said.

“Former boxer Greg Menzies, now a St Francis coach, has polished the statue up and it now sits in the entrance to the gym.

“St Francis official Norrie McVicar tells me that people are commenting favourably on it.

“This goes to prove that Dick is still revered as one of Dundee’s most famous sons.

“We will never see his like again but the memories are great and the feats of this remarkable man will become known for the generations yet to come.”

Club president Jimmy Marr and club secretary Norrie McVicar look up at the Dick McTaggart statue. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Club president Jimmy Marr and club secretary Norrie McVicar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Norrie said his late dad, Jock McVicar, knew McTaggart very well.

In fact, there is a picture alongside the statue of former Scottish light-heavyweight champion Jock and Peter Cain carrying McTaggart on their shoulders after he arrived back at Dundee West Railway Station following his 1956 Olympic gold medal win.

Then, led by a pipe band, the procession of hundreds of people wound its way through town to his home in Dens Road, which was bedecked with 500 flags.

Tears were running down his cheeks.

No-one could have deserved the adulation more.

Dick McTaggart, being carried shoulder high, arrives back in Dundee with the gold medal and the Val Barker trophy. Image: DC Thomson.
Dick McTaggart arrives back in Dundee with the gold medal and the Val Barker trophy. Image: DC Thomson.

Norrie recalled a very special occasion featuring the great man.

He said: “I had just won my welterweight bout in a Scotland-England match at Newcastle.

“Dick presented me with my trophy and then introduced me to Scotland’s professional world champions, Jim Watt, Ken Buchanan and Walter McGowan.

“Two other famous Dundee boxing men were there, Frank Hendry and Denis Gilfeather — it was a fabulous gesture by Dick and one I won’t forget.”

The statue is taking pride of place at the club's base in Sugarhouse Wynd. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Dick McTaggart statue is taking pride of place at the club’s base in Sugarhouse Wynd. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Joe Duffy, the past secretary of St Francis and a man steeped in boxing, was one of those instrumental in getting the statue of McTaggart on to the St Francis premises.

He said: “Dick is my hero and I was chuffed to bits that day in 2014 at the St Francis then-gym in King’s Cross Road when I saw his great reaction when the statue was unveiled.

“Dick was a great influence on me and I am delighted the statue is at the club’s new premises in Sugarhouse Wynd.”

How it all started for Dick McTaggart

In 1948 Dick McTaggart’s boxing career began at his local gym in Dundee.

When he was called up to do National Service in the RAF, he felt he wasn’t getting  anywhere in the sport and quit for three months.

It was only when an RAF coach told him he was too good to give up that he decided to continue.

It was good advice and McTaggart never looked back.

McTaggart in 1956 with the Val Barker trophy, which he won for being the most stylish boxer. Image: Shutterstock.
McTaggart in 1956 with the Val Barker trophy, which he won for being the most stylish boxer. Image: Shutterstock.

The experience gained during his military bouts contributed to his early success as an amateur and he was selected to compete at the 1956 Games in Melbourne.

In 1958 McTaggart followed his Olympic success with gold at the Commonwealth Games when he defeated Jim Jordan of Northern Ireland in the lightweight final.

McTaggart twice returned to the Olympic arena, first winning bronze in Rome in 1960 where he would meet and break bread with a young man by the name of Cassius Clay.

McTaggart was welcomed into the US team canteen and gained the chance to find out if the hype about the future Muhammad Ali was justified.

It was.

Clay won gold in the light heavyweight division.

McTaggart announced his retirement aged 25 but this was short-lived and he returned to win gold at the European Amateur Championships in Belgrade in 1961.

He moved up to light-welterweight afterwards and represented Scotland at the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia, where he won the silver medal.

Joe Frazier was a big fan of McTaggart

Few boxers make it to three Olympics, but McTaggart is one of them.

In 1964 he was back again, this time in Tokyo, but on this occasion he had moved up a division and was fighting as a light-welterweight.

But there was to be no medal hat-trick.

McTaggart went out at the quarter-final stage.

A young man named Joe Frazier shared the limelight with him in Tokyo on a journey to becoming the world heavyweight champion in 1970 and one of the all-time greats.

Frazier and Ali would give the boxing world some of the greatest fights ever seen.

Two of the men’s three fights, 1971’s Fight of the Century and the Thrilla in Manila, which took place in 1975, rank along with Ali’s unexpected defeat of George Foreman as the greatest heavyweight fights in history.

Frazier always knew a tough opponent.

When he arrived at Dundee’s Hilton Hotel for a black-tie speaking engagement in September 2008 he spoke about McTaggart with respect and adoration.

He said: “I admired him as a fighter because he possessed technical skill and grace in the ring and he could have gone on to become a world champion at professional level.

“He was a gifted boxer and you should be proud to call him one of your own.”

Joe Frazier in Dundee. He spoke about McTaggart when he arrived at Dundee's Hilton Hotel in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.
Joe Frazier spoke about McTaggart when he arrived at Dundee’s Hilton Hotel in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.

In a career that will never be equalled, McTaggart made boxing history when he won his fifth Amateur Boxing Association Championship in 1965 — breaking a 30-year record.

But the fat lady was now clearing her throat.

After he “took a lot of punches” during a fight in 1965, he decided to retire.

“I thought, this is becoming harder,” he said.

“This is a mug’s game.

“I knew that I didn’t have many brains, but I wanted to keep the ones I had!”

McTaggart won 610 fights

In retirement, McTaggart, who is now 87, stayed with the sport as a coach, for Britain in the Olympics and Scotland in the Commonwealth Games.

His remarkable record of 634 bouts with 610 wins and only 24 losses led to him being placed at sixth in a poll of the world’s top amateur boxers of all time.

The legendary BBC boxing commentator Harry Carpenter described McTaggart as “the greatest amateur I ever saw” but the Dundonian was never tempted to turn professional.

The Dick McTaggart statue — at its new home in Sugarhouse Wynd —is bigger than life-size, a perfect tribute for a man who always seemed to punch above his weight.

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

The Wellgate Clock has remained a fixture at the Dundee shopping centre for 45 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Wellgate Clock has been the tock of the town since 1978
The first conquerors of Everest, Edmund Hillary, left, and Sherpa Tensing Norgay, right, with expedition leader Colonel John Hunt, in Kathmandu, Nepal, after descending from the peak in 1953.
Mount Everest 70th anniversary: What are the links to the RSGS in Perth?
Historian Leonard Low with the document from Sir James Kinloch to his son on Tayside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife author investigates how Perthshire Jacobite rebel outwitted government
A staff member emptying bags of waste paper on to a conveyor belt at Dundee Salvage Depot in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Trash-talking bins star in our Dundee rubbish and recycling picture gallery
The Ashton Works 1983 fire.
Ashton Works Dundee: When fire destroyed historic building in 1983
The Westport Bar was loved by generations of musicians and music fans. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you see Feeder, Idlewild and Snow Patrol in Dundee's old Westport Bar?
Can you spot yourself in our school scrapbook gallery? Image: DC Thomson.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Menzieshill…
Timex sign 1993.
Scrawled note on locked Timex gates in Dundee a bitter end to 'sorry and…
Doris McLean, Lord Provost Tom McDonald, Jim McLean and Andy Roxburgh at the ceremony. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United icon Jim McLean's poignant speech at city award event revealed man behind…
William Henry and his wife Christian were remembered 170 years on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee Battle of Waterloo veteran given Howff headstone after 170 years in unmarked grave

Conversation