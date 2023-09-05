Nicky Clark and Drey Wright comeback progress pleases St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicky Clark and Drey Wright comeback progress pleases St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean

Both attackers should soon be in full training.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone duo Drey Wright and Nicky Clark are on the comeback trail.
St Johnstone duo Drey Wright and Nicky Clark are on the comeback trail. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright could be in line for a first team return to face his old club Hibs, while Nicky Clark is also set to clear a big comeback hurdle in the near future.

Wright has been sidelined for a month with a calf injury, while Clark has suffered several set-backs since his ankle was operated on last season.

Both men may soon be in manager Steven MacLean’s match-day squad, with the Englishman likely to only miss one more fixture.

“Drey did some running last Friday and came through it OK so he will step things up this week,” MacLean reported.

“Nicky Clark did a really hard running session at the weekend and came through that, so he will step up too.

“It’s positive.

“Nicky will be integrated into training this week, doing bits and pieces before hopefully coming into full training at the start of next week.

St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
St Johnstone’s Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

“If all goes well, Drey will hopefully be back for the Hibs game.

“Nicky will be pushing hard too and I’m sure he will want to be involved as quickly as possible so we’ll just have to see with him.

“Once we get Drey fit again and Nicky back in the squad, we’ll look a lot stronger and have more options at the top end of the pitch.”

Set-play frustration

Meanwhile, you can be assured that defending free-kicks and corners will be on the training schedule at McDiarmid Park over the next fortnight

“I’m still disappointed with the goals we lost on Saturday,” said MacLean. “Two set-plays.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie scores to make it 2-0 against St Johnstone.
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie scores to make it 2-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“There wasn’t much in the game when Dundee scored the first goal.

“We hadn’t played well but I wouldn’t say they were cutting us open.

“It wasn’t a good performance but it says a lot for the group to keep going.

“The players who came on made an impact on the game.

“A few weeks ago we wouldn’t have got anywhere near that.

“We can be a lot better and we will be a lot better.”

Max Kucheriavyi was a hard man to catch after he scored Saints’ dramatic equaliser and the photographs of club captain and unused substitute, Liam Gordon, getting to his young team-mate first delighted their manager.

St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2. Image: SNS.

“It was brilliant,” said MacLean.

“I didn’t see it at the time because I was celebrating.

“He is the captain of this football club and it shows what it means to him.

“He’ll get back in at some point. He has a big part to play this season.”

