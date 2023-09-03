St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi knows where he needs to improve – and Dundee double showed he’s getting there

Becoming a penalty box game-changer is the biggest string St Johnstone starlet Max Kucheriavyi believes he needs to add to his bow.

And the Perth side’s weekend supersub showed with his back post double against Dundee that he has the capacity to make the improvement.

The Ukraine under-21 international is now Saints’ top scorer on three goals, with manager, Steven MacLean, suggesting he can hit double figures this season.

In a campaign which hasn’t yet caught fire for the McDiarmid Park men in attack, Kucheriavyi could prove to be a crucial points-winning presence.

“It’s one of the best moments I’ve experienced in my professional career so far,” he said, describing the emotion of scoring an equaliser six minutes into stoppage time.

“I was confident that I was onside and the goal wouldn’t be disallowed.

“My celebration was for the team and the character we have than for me individually.

“We believed until the end, we never let our heads go down and we kept trying to change the game.

“The whole team deserves the praise.”

‘Get in the box’

Kucheriavyi added: “The manager and Liam Craig tell me to get in the box, no matter what position I’m playing in.

“They want me in areas I can score from or create chances for the team.

“It’s the area I need to improve the most – getting into dangerous positions and affecting the game.

“That’s not just scoring goals, it’s creating chances for others.

“Sometimes I’m just doing a tidy job, playing passes, but staying away from the box.

“I think I need to improve and get in there more and affect the game.”

Kucheriavyi could be forgiven for thinking that the recent influx of midfielders and forwards might block his first team opportunities.

But he views increasing competition as a challenge.

“The mood on the training pitch and the standards are much better because we have more players,” said Kucheriavyi.

“We’re all competing for places in the team but helping each other as well.

“We’re building such a good chemistry. Everyone on the pitch believed we could get something from that game.

“The manager has belief in us all.

“He will need different players in different games.

“He started me in all the League Cup games and he has brought me on in three of the four Premiership matches.

“I know that he has trust in me – and all the other players in the changing room.

“The relationship we have with him is really good now.

“The coaching staff communicate with us.

“I knew that there would be more players coming in but I also knew that it would help push us all to be better.

“We’re improving each other.

“The manager will be clear what he wants from me in a game.

“No two matches are the same.

“I appreciate every minute I get, whether it’s from the start or off the bench.”