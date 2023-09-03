St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi knows where he needs to improve – and Dundee double showed he’s getting there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi knows where he needs to improve – and Dundee double showed he’s getting there

The weekend hero is now Saints' top scorer for the season.

By Eric Nicolson
Max Kucherivayi was the St Johnstone hero against Dundee.
Max Kucherivayi was the St Johnstone hero against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

Becoming a penalty box game-changer is the biggest string St Johnstone starlet Max Kucheriavyi believes he needs to add to his bow.

And the Perth side’s weekend supersub showed with his back post double against Dundee that he has the capacity to make the improvement.

The Ukraine under-21 international is now Saints’ top scorer on three goals, with manager, Steven MacLean, suggesting he can hit double figures this season.

In a campaign which hasn’t yet caught fire for the McDiarmid Park men in attack, Kucheriavyi could prove to be a crucial points-winning presence.

“It’s one of the best moments I’ve experienced in my professional career so far,” he said, describing the emotion of scoring an equaliser six minutes into stoppage time.

St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2. Image: SNS.

“I was confident that I was onside and the goal wouldn’t be disallowed.

“My celebration was for the team and the character we have than for me individually.

“We believed until the end, we never let our heads go down and we kept trying to change the game.

“The whole team deserves the praise.”

‘Get in the box’

Kucheriavyi added: “The manager and Liam Craig tell me to get in the box, no matter what position I’m playing in.

“They want me in areas I can score from or create chances for the team.

“It’s the area I need to improve the most – getting into dangerous positions and affecting the game.

“That’s not just scoring goals, it’s creating chances for others.

“Sometimes I’m just doing a tidy job, playing passes, but staying away from the box.

“I think I need to improve and get in there more and affect the game.”

Max Kucheriavyi after reducing Dundee's lead.
Max Kucheriavyi after reducing Dundee’s lead. Image: SNS.

Kucheriavyi could be forgiven for thinking that the recent influx of midfielders and forwards might block his first team opportunities.

But he views increasing competition as a challenge.

“The mood on the training pitch and the standards are much better because we have more players,” said Kucheriavyi.

“We’re all competing for places in the team but helping each other as well.

“We’re building such a good chemistry. Everyone on the pitch believed we could get something from that game.

“The manager has belief in us all.

“He will need different players in different games.

“He started me in all the League Cup games and he has brought me on in three of the four Premiership matches.

Max Kucheriavyi in action against Ayr United.
Max Kucheriavyi in action against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

“I know that he has trust in me – and all the other players in the changing room.

“The relationship we have with him is really good now.

“The coaching staff communicate with us.

“I knew that there would be more players coming in but I also knew that it would help push us all to be better.

“We’re improving each other.

“The manager will be clear what he wants from me in a game.

“No two matches are the same.

“I appreciate every minute I get, whether it’s from the start or off the bench.”

