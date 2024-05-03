JIM SPENCE: Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb will need to get a chokehold on income-expenditure balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb will need to get a chokehold on income-expenditure balance

Geoff Brown is set to sell-up to an American lawyer.

Investment will be needed at McDiarmid Park.
By Jim Spence

St Johnstone’s soon to be new owner Adam Webb has two qualities which could prove very handy.

As a lawyer and former wrestler, both talents could be useful in grappling with the problems every club owner has to square up to.

I doubt there’s any likelihood of him needing to put any critics in an arm lock, but unless he’s funding the club from his own pocket, he’ll have to wrangle with the constant need to generate ongoing sources of income required to run a football club.

Many club boards contain business folk with a wealth of monied contacts, but who are clueless in extracting from them the hospitality and advertising income important in running the club.

Folk who are successful in their own industries are often as one chairman put it, ‘like fish out of water’ when it comes to being successful as directors, where a key element of the job is generating income for the club from the local business community.

Saints’ prospective new owner has impressive legal skills which could prove beneficial in contractual negotiations, and also in bringing in other investors with the nous to sell the club better to tat local business community.

Whether St Johnstone are about to live the American dream we’ll soon find out.

Mixed fortunes at Dens and Tannadice

After almost 40 years of local ownership with the Brown family, Saints will become part of the Tayside trio of US-owned clubs, once the football authorities bless the deal.

Dundee and United have had mixed fortunes under their American stewards and fans of each have discovered there’s no magic wand which guarantees football success.

Dundee’s owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms are about to dig deep both on and off the pitch to fix their drainage issue which will cost well into six figures to sort.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Across at a Tannadice, American owner Mark Ogren is owed around 13 million pounds in soft loans after his five years at United

Local ownership possibilities were exhausted at both city clubs and in Perth, no local businesses or individuals were either interested or capable of putting together a bid for Geoff Brown’s majority shareholding.

Maintaining a full-time football club brings grief and joy but not in equal measure.

When things go awry as they more often than not do for owners, simple daily tasks can involve regular exposure to insult and vituperation from aggrieved fans.

There’s no escape from the critics.

Beware the gripes

Whether filling up with petrol or going for a quiet pint, there’s often a disgruntled supporter wanting to forcibly make his or her point about lack of form, poor signings, and a host of other gripes.

That’s much less of an issue when the owner lives across the pond and only jets in for the infrequent visit.

Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watching Saints play Ross County.
Webb already has 10% of shares in Cambridge United so his interest in football is established.

Once the EFL and the SFA give their approval Saints fans can begin their new era.

Saints are in much better shape than many clubs but recent figures show expenditure exceeding income.

The first task of Adam Webb will be to get a chokehold on that situation.

