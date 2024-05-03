EVE MUIRHEAD: Informed decisions will be key for a new St Johnstone owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Informed decisions will be key for a new St Johnstone owner

Saints could soon be taken over by American Adam Webb.

Eve Muirhead is hoping a new owner at St Johnstone will work out well for the club she supports.
Eve Muirhead is hoping a new owner at St Johnstone will work out well for the club she supports. Image: SNS.
By Eve Muirhead

It’s exciting news for St Johnstone fans that the club is close to a takeover.

Like all supporters under the age of 40, Saints being owned by Geoff Brown is the only thing I’ve known.

It doesn’t feel that long ago McDiarmid Park was shiny and new and I was coming down the A9 with dad to watch the team play Monaco.

More recently, I’ve seen them win the Scottish Cup in Glasgow and watched the other two final victories at home during the Covid year.

Eve Muirhead greets the St Johnstone mascot in 2014.
Eve Muirhead greets the St Johnstone mascot in 2014. Image: SNS.

It was also a real honour to be invited to McDiarmid, and get on the pitch, after I won my two Olympic medals.

We were treated so well by the directors and Saints have done a brilliant job in balancing the family feel of the club with the sort of success much ‘bigger’ ones could only dream about.

But, as much as it will be sad in many ways if and when the club is sold, as Geoff Brown would probably say himself – the injection of new ideas and new people can be a real positive.

My thoughts are similar to when the Grand Slam of Curling was bought out a few weeks ago.

Like the Curling Group in Canada, I’m sure Adam Webb will speak to the right people, make informed big decisions, improve what needs to be improved and won’t break what doesn’t need fixed.

His short statement was a very good start.

He hit all the right notes without going into too much detail about the deal and the early signs are he’s a leader who the Saints fans will be able to get fully behind.

On the pitch, things are a bit worrying just now.

It was interesting to read Craig Levein say that he’s decided to shorten training.

There’s definitely common sense to that school of thought.

It’s a fine line, though.

Near the end of a season in any sport, core physical fitness shouldn’t be an issue so training too hard can be counter-productive.

Craig Levein speaks to his St Johnstone players.
Craig Levein speaks to his St Johnstone players. Image: Shutterstock.

But on the flip side, there is always the risk if you scale things down.

Psychologically you can feel that you might not be as prepared as usual or, even worse, a ‘summer holidays’ mindset can creep in.

That’s when the experience of a manager or head coach is priceless – and the trust he puts into his staff around him who are on top of the training data and keeping a close eye on the players.

Brother and sister Isabella and Rasmus Wranaa won gold for Sweden at the World Mixed Doubles Championship, which was a nice story to finish the curling season.

So too was Estonia finishing runners-up and getting their first ever World medal in the sport.

Mixed will always be harder to predict than the traditional team events purely because the format lends itself to big swings during a game.

It was disappointing that Scotland didn’t medal in any of the three Worlds but I do feel that we’re in a pretty solid position to qualify for all the events at the next Olympics.

Things will really serious next season, though.

The third year of the four in an Olympic cycle is when the big contenders usually start to build momentum.

