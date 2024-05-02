Craig Levein: Why I won’t be losing the head with St Johnstone players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: Why I won’t be losing the head with St Johnstone players

The Perth boss believes his team aren't the only one displaying "fragility".

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone may be back in the losing habit but Craig Levein won’t be losing the head.

The Perth boss is well aware that things went badly wrong for his team after they conceded an early opening goal to Hibs last weekend.

Errors became contagious.

Levein believes that the “fragility” Saints have shown too frequently isn’t exclusive to them, though.

And shouting in the dressing room or on the training ground, which might have been the case earlier in his management career, isn’t the best way to address it.

“The only time I raise my voice is when I don’t think we have been working hard enough,” said Levein.

“There’s no point in me shouting at someone who has taken a bad touch or has made a mistake.

“That’s a waste of time and only makes it worse.

“All of us down at the bottom end of the table have a bit of fragility about us. That’s the nature of it when you have been losing games.

“Right now, it’s about keeping the language simple and the players knowing the only time I’m going to lose my s**t is if we don’t put the effort in and roll the sleeves up.

“I don’t have an issue with that in the main.

“There have only been one or two times I don’t think we’ve been at it on that front.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wasn't happy with his team's display in Paisley.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wasn’t happy with his team’s display in Paisley. Image: SNS.

“The St Mirren game is the one that springs to mind. That one annoyed me and the players themselves understood they had to have a go in the next game.

“That was against Aberdeen the last time we played them.

“So we have bounced back from bad performances well a few times this season and that’s the challenge for us again this weekend.”

Training shortened

Meanwhile, Levein has decided to take a slightly different approach to their working week.

“We’ve shortened the training and livened it up a bit in the last few days,” he said.

“Rather than being too much about tactics and going too much in-depth about things we’ve come back off that a bit.

“We’ve wanted it to be a bit more lively, shorter and sharper with what we’re doing.”

Pittodrie presents the next opportunity for Saints to show there will be ups mixed in with the downs as the season draws to a close.

“We are where we are in the league because of a lack of consistency,” said Levein. “But we’ve shown we can win games.

Nicky Clark scored St Johnstone's opening goal the last time they played Aberdeen.
Nicky Clark scored St Johnstone’s opening goal at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“We’ve gone to Aberdeen and Hibs in recent months to do that.

“It’s a crazy league – Ross County beat Rangers then lose to Livingston.

“It’s a very competitive and unpredictable league a lot of the time.

“I’d expect the same things to happen between now and the end of the season – for us and for the other teams.

“We will go up there and have a go, see if we can click like we did there the last time.”

