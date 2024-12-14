Simo Valakari: St Johnstone only have themselves to blame after late defeat to St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: St Johnstone only have themselves to blame after late defeat to St Mirren

The Buddies benefitted from a succession of VAR interventions.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against St Mirren.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone suffered late VAR agony in their gut-wrenching 3-2 defeat to St Mirren.

But Perth head coach, Simo Valakari, insisted that it was his own team’s poor game management that cost them victory over their Paisley opponents, rather than decisions made by the match officials.

Saints had recovered from the loss of an early Killian Phillips goal to earn a 2-1 lead through Makenzie Kirk and Benji Kimpioka finishes.

Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-1.
Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

With just two minutes left of the 90, youngster Evan Mooney levelled for the Buddies and then Roland Idowu scored a penalty winner deep into stoppage time.

It was retaken spot-kick after Josh Rae had been adjudged by Steven McLean, on VAR duty, to have moved off his line before saving from Mark O’Hara.

The Saints players were angry that the penalty had been awarded in the first place.

There were no complaints about McLean spotting a Jason Holt handball in the box but, before that happened, Olutoyosi Olusanya had pushed Jack Sanders to the ground.

Valakari, though, made a point of analysing what Saints should have done better – and the Finn took his share of the blame for a poor first half display.

“How we started the game, I take responsibility for that,” he said.

“We started with three strikers with pace. We wanted to go quickly behind their line but we could not control the ball. We tried to play too vertical and direct.

“The quality of our passes was not there and we didn’t create much or anything really.

“Half-time we talked and changed a couple of positions.

“I think the boys showed how good they are in the second half and scored two great goals.

“Then emotions – positive emotions – took over us. We were thinking: ‘We’re going to score even more goals’. We lost it a little bit in our heads instead of having calmness and passing the ball around.

“We were in total control of the match.

“We could have kept the ball to see the game out.

“That’s the biggest disappointment for me, plus it’s a reality check. We’re not there as a team yet that can do the right things in the moments we need them to do that.

“We lost the game at 2-1. We need to learn quickly to see those moments out.”

St Mirren's Evan Mooney scores to make it 2-2.
St Mirren’s Evan Mooney scores to make it 2-2. Image: SNS.

On the big VAR decisions, Valakari said: “It was a clear hand ball.

“What happened before that between Jack and their striker, I don’t know. The referee let it play.

“Then Josh made a save but I have been told that he took a step off the line. So I’ve no complaints about the hand ball or the penalty being retaken.

“What happened before that – I’m not a referee.

“It seemed that everybody stopped but the referee has made a decision. I’m far away. Those things happen a lot in football.”

Saints are now just one point above the bottom of the table, with Hibs jumping above them after beating Ross County.

Valakari is confident that he’ll get the right reaction when they travel to Tynecastle on Sunday.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself,” he said. “We’ve got a big fight on our hands. There is no time to feel down.

“We didn’t win the match and, basically, didn’t do enough to win the match.

“It’s our choice how we react. Yes, it hurts a lot but we’ll be back next week to try and make it better.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Lewis Neilson shakes Simo Valakari's hand after a game.
Lewis Neilson happy to be St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari's Jack of all trades
St Johnstone defender Kyle Cameron warms up at Pittodrie.
Kyle Cameron showed St Johnstone boss his team values but St Mirren line-up is…
Simo Valakari at a St Johnstone press conference.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals double fitness boost ahead of St Mirren game
St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland, warming up before a game.
St Johnstone boss reveals Sam McClelland comeback boost and maps out return timescale
Mark O'Hara scores with a header against St Johnstone for St Mirren.
St Mirren star impressed by St Johnstone's new style - but believes it could…
Aaron Essel warms up ahead of St Johnstone's game against Aberdeen.
How to replace Sven Sprangler - 3 options for St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari…
St Johnstone captain Nicky Clark before the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone star Nicky Clark loving life as captain and creator
Fashion designer, Jade Robertson, with St Johnstone's new third kit.
St Johnstone unveil new Taylor Swift-inspired charity third kit
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu arrives to watch a game.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu starts rehab 'from scratch'
Sven Sprangler passes to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Why St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler will miss St Mirren game and not the…

Conversation