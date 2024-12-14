Jim Goodwin to ‘take medicine’ as Dundee United boss rues defensive failings in Motherwell thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Jim Goodwin to ‘take medicine’ as Dundee United boss rues defensive failings in Motherwell thriller

United came out on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller.

By Alan Temple
Jack Walton, left, looks on after being beaten for a fourth time.
Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin admits he was blindsided by Dundee United’s defensive display against Motherwell.

The Tangerines have been justifiably lauded for their stoic streak this term, but conceded four times in a seven-goal thriller at Fir Park.

The United showing was characterised by losing the midfield battle, failing to stop crosses at source and, when deliveries did arrive in the box, failing to deal with them. Completely out of character.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos found the net twice –  the first of which arrived within the first minute, affording a glimpse of things to come – adding to strikes by Andy Halliday and Tom Sparrow.

Sam Dalby is the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer after bagging a brace, while Louis Moult made it 4-3 in the dying embers.

And the three points see Motherwell leapfrog United into fourth spot.

The Motherwell players celebrate against Dundee United.
Image: SNS

“There aren’t too many teams with a better defensive record than us and I don’t think anyone saw that kind of defending coming,” said Goodwin.

“That can happen, and sometimes you get away with it – the opposition don’t punish you – but today we got punished and we’ll take our medicine.

“We have been given a lot of credit for our defensive displays. But unfortunately, there were a few individual errors; not making first contact; not picking up second balls. When you concede four goals in any game it’s very difficult to take anything from it.

“Motherwell did the basics better than us. They picked up a lot more balls in the midfield, especially in the first half, and they were more clinical than us.”

More VAR drama

United endured a nightmare start when Motherwell claimed the lead after 46 SECONDS.

A dangerous through-ball forced Declan Gallagher into a sliding challenge in the box, only for Marvin Kaleta to pick up possession and produce a ferocious low cross that was slammed home by Stamatelopoulos.

After three key VAR decisions went against the Tangerines last weekend – and a conversation with refs’ chief Willie Collum – it was perhaps inevitable that there would be more officiating drama.

It took just five minutes.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby slots home his seventh goal of the season
Image; SNS

Moult hit the deck as he attempted to meet a Glenn Middleton cross under pressure from Liam Gordon. Referee Nick Walsh felt there was nothing wrong with the challenge in real time – but was urged to have another look by VAR Greg Aitken.

Following a trip to the monitor, Walsh pointed to the spot and Dalby made no mistake from 12 yards, nervelessly rolling the ball into the middle of the net.

Motherwell turn the screw

Another slack moment at the back afforded nippy ‘Well forward Tawanda Maswanhise – tormentor of the Terrors at Tannadice with a double in October – to fizz a low shot narrowly wide.

Stamatelopoulos flashed another effort off-target as the hosts turned the screw.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates after finding the net
Image: SNS

And Motherwell did regain the lead when a deep delivery by Kaleta found Harry Paton at the back post, with the Canadian showing fine composure to find Halliday for another close-range finish.

Things when from bad to worse for the Terrors when Maswinhise was allowed an unforgivable amount of space to clip a pin-point cross to the similarly unmarked Stamatelopoulos, who clinically headed beyond Jack Walton.

The goals keep coming

United needed a response after the break.

They got it when a Middleton cross was deflected high into the North Lanarkshire sky, allowing Dalby to tower above everyone – even Well keeper Oxborough – to nod the ball into the net.

Only a fine low stop by Oxborough stopped Dalby from completing his hat-trick when a lovely floating pass found the on-loan Wrexham man; a powerful header thwarted.

Further frustration was to come for the men in purple when Moult met a superb Middleton cut-back, only to see his unerring drive thunder against the crossbar via Oxborough’s fingertip.

Tom Sparrow strikes for Motherwell
Image: SNS

But United’s pressure was to count for nothing when substitute Sparrow bustled through on goal and fired low past Walton to restore the hosts’ two-goal lead.

“The boys are adamant there’s a handball in there (by Sparrow),” added Goodwin. “I’ve not had a good enough angle to watch it back. We’ll see what comes of that. But we didn’t defend the box well enough all afternoon.”

No grand finale

Goodwin chucked everything at the final 20 minutes, with Kristijan Trapanovski, Jort van der Sande and Kai Fotheringham thrown on to join Moult and Dalby. Shape be damned, the bugle had been sounded.

And Moult headed home a Strain delivery to give the 800-odd travelling Arabs hope going into the dying embers. However, Motherwell held firm for a third victory over United this season.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin was left a frustrated figure
Image: SNS

“I can’t be too hard on the players,” added Goodwin.

“They have done really well to put us in the position we are in, and they never threw in the towel – even at 3-1 down. But it’s a disappointing result. We’ll take a lot of learnings from it.”

