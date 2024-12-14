James McPake on why Dunfermline suffered derby disappointment – and why there was no Chris Kane cameo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake on why Dunfermline suffered derby disappointment – and why there was no Chris Kane cameo

Raith Rovers earned the Fife bragging rights with a 2-0 victory at Stark's Park.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake.
Disappointed Dunfermline manager James McPake at full-time following defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

James McPake blamed ‘safe’ Dunfermline’s lack of quality as they crashed to a bitterly disappointing derby defeat.

Raith Rovers took the Fife bragging rights with goals in either half from the excellent Dylan Easton and substitute Cody David in their 2-0 victory.

The Pars were left to rue a stunning double save from Kevin Dabrowski in the first-half when the home keeper brilliantly kept out Lewis McCann’s curler before leaping up to block Matty Todd’s follow-up.

And the Fifers rarely threatened after the interval until they were two goals behind and frantically chasing a way back into the match.

Kyle Benedictus clears from Jack Hamilton.
Kyle Benedictus clears from Jack Hamilton. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

A skewed header from David Wotherspoon with six minutes remaining was their best opportunity.

“It was really disappointing,” said McPake. “To lose a game, to lose a derby, but to lose it in the manner we did.

“I think we just lacked quality today, in their half.

“That might look like you’re singling out the forward players, but any time we got the ball in their half, we had the chance to hurt them with the stuff that we had been working on.

“But we lacked that wee bit at the top end of the pitch.

Missing quality

“Dabrowski does really well to save from Lewis, and then follow up to save from Matty. Lewis then gets down the side of them and puts a great ball into a really good area.

“That was the two bits of quality.

“I don’t think they had much either. But I just felt that they were always more of a threat at the top end of the pitch.

“I think we were rushed in trying to get the ball forward, and too many times just giving it back to them. And that certainly wasn’t what we were trying to do.”

“It was too comfortable for Euan Murray and Paul Hanlon to defend and we were just turning the ball over too quickly.”

Dylan Easton celebrates his opening goal with Jack Hamilton and Shaun Byrne.
Dylan Easton (centre) produced the game’s one moment of real quality with Raith Rovers’ opening goal. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

McPake, who made two changes – one enforced – from the team for the previous week’s victory over Hamilton Accies, did not seek to absolve himself of blame either.

“Again, nothing’s down to effort,” he added. “I think the effort was there.

“[But it was down to] quality all over the pitch, and again, that comes back to me as well.

“I pick the team, so I need to look at that and see.”

Meanwhile, McPake explained the decision not to call on Chris Kane late on in search of a way back into the match.

The former St Johnstone player has been nursing a calf injury and last played three weeks ago in the defeat to Ayr United.

Chris Kane explanation

“With Chris Kane, it’s the amount of training he’s done,” he continued.

“I get the statement that people say that if you’re fit enough to be on the bench, you’re fit enough. But, look, we’ve got to manage his load.

“Again, I’m not complaining about it, but it is a tough pitch for players that are coming back from injury.

“When the second goal goes in, had we got the first one back quickly, we would have put Chris Kane on because he’s always likely to get a goal.

“But he’ll be back fully for next week.”

