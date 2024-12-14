Neill Collins hails Raith Rovers for bouncing back with derby delight against Dunfermline

Neill Collins hailed a ‘great day’ for Raith Rovers after they serves up a derby delight with a 2-0 victory over Dunfermline.

A sensational Dylan Easton free-kick three minutes before the break produced the bit of quality the match needed.

And substitute Cody David lashed in the second with 16 minutes remaining to seal the win.

It was a triumph that made up for the defeat at East End Park back in September – and last weekend’s meek surrender in the 3-0 loss at Falkirk.

“It was a tough one last week, all round with the performance and result,” said Collins. “And then when you’ve got the derby following that, is it good or is it bad?

“It’s good now that you’re standing here with a 2-0 win.

“So, I’m just pleased for everyone. It’s a great day at Stark’s Park.

“It was a real team performance today across their board. You go through so many individuals.

Desire

“You can see a real desire to put it right from last week and show that last week was more of a blip than anything.

“For all the tactical things that you want to do, you need to just match the energy and the desire, deal with the restarts, deal with the long balls.

“No-one really cares if you play well and you lose.

“I thought the players got a good mix because I still thought we played some really good football at times.”

Raith lost Easton and Jack Hamilton to second-half ankle injuries, but by that stage Easton had worked his magic.

“Dylan has been brilliant since I came in and he has been a talisman in terms of goals,” added Collins, who was already without Scott Brown and Fankaty Dabo through injury. “He has been fantastic.

“It’s a twisted ankle. We’ll assess it and look at it. Fingers crossed they won’t be out for too long.”