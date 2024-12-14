Neill Collins hails Raith Rovers for bouncing back with derby delight against Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins hails Raith Rovers for bouncing back with derby delight against Dunfermline

The Stark's Park men reacted in perfect fashion following a comprehensive defeat to Falkirk last time out.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers celebrate Cody David's crucial second goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers celebrate Cody David's crucial second goal against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neill Collins hailed a ‘great day’ for Raith Rovers after they serves up a derby delight with a 2-0 victory over Dunfermline.

A sensational Dylan Easton free-kick three minutes before the break produced the bit of quality the match needed.

And substitute Cody David lashed in the second with 16 minutes remaining to seal the win.

It was a triumph that made up for the defeat at East End Park back in September – and last weekend’s meek surrender in the 3-0 loss at Falkirk.

Cody David slams in Raith Rovers' second goal.
Cody David slams in Raith Rovers’ second goal. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“It was a tough one last week, all round with the performance and result,” said Collins. “And then when you’ve got the derby following that, is it good or is it bad?

“It’s good now that you’re standing here with a 2-0 win.

“So, I’m just pleased for everyone. It’s a great day at Stark’s Park.

“It was a real team performance today across their board. You go through so many individuals.

Desire

“You can see a real desire to put it right from last week and show that last week was more of a blip than anything.

“For all the tactical things that you want to do, you need to just match the energy and the desire, deal with the restarts, deal with the long balls.

“No-one really cares if you play well and you lose.

“I thought the players got a good mix because I still thought we played some really good football at times.”

Dylan Easton receives treatment for a worrying ankle injury.
Dylan Easton receives treatment for a worrying ankle injury. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith lost Easton and Jack Hamilton to second-half ankle injuries, but by that stage Easton had worked his magic.

“Dylan has been brilliant since I came in and he has been a talisman in terms of goals,” added Collins, who was already without Scott Brown and Fankaty Dabo through injury. “He has been fantastic.

“It’s a twisted ankle. We’ll assess it and look at it. Fingers crossed they won’t be out for too long.”

Conversation